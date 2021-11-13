Man loses Shs2m to conmen trying to lure Eritrean footballers

A rice farmer from Butagaya is counting his losses after withdrawing all his savings and paying ‘middlemen’ to get himself an Eritrean belle on the cheap.

A day after news of the vanishing of five Eritrean girls from their team’s camp in Jinja City, Kasadha happened to be in town when he saw some of the Under 20 girls taking part in Cecafa championship at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The girls looked exotic and many would understand why Kasadha fell for the scum. The 27-year-old has bitumen-dark complexion and has always dreamt of marrying a “kyotala” (half-caste) to “balance my genes with good ones.”

When he saw the Eritrean girls, he felt he was closer to his dream and did not hesitate when a boda boda man near Kakindu stadium hatched a plan to get him one girl. The plan was simple, according to Kasadha’s friend Alideki, who had also hoped to strike an asylum seeker for a love life.

“The boda man identified himself as Joseri and he took us to Kiira Road outside a hotel,” Alideki narrated.

“He said the girls were staying here and that he knew some people who could make things happen in a jiffy.”

He said Joseri, who turned out to be William Shakespeare’s Iago of sorts in diddling, also took them outside another hotel where he declared that he had a string of Cecafa and Fufa officials who would help in the deal.

“He asked for Shs5m, saying the girls were really young and more exotic than Zari and in a way, he was right,” Alideki narrated.

The two men bargained to Shs2m, which Joseri insisted had to be up front, saying he would have to pay his insiders to get the girls out.

To convince the farmer, Joseri took them to Njeru when Eritrea was playing Uganda and, through the fence, he let them see the girls from a distance since they weren’t allowed inside.

“It wasn’t easy to pick out the best so we waited until after the match, stayed at the gate and here we managed to see the girls much closer when they were boarding the van. Kasadha chose the one wearing number seven,” Alideki said.

“Joseri said Number Seven was called Arianna Fetuh. It was all so real because when he waved at them, the girls returned the gesture like they knew him.”

The following day, Joseri called Kasadha to rush to town and finalise the deal.

They were told to pay in cash and pick two girls from a hotel in Bugembe that evening. Sensing the excitement in Kasadha, Joseri asked for his cut, saying it had not been included in the main deal. The farmer had to make several calls to borrow another Shs200,000 for the cut. The con man then took them to Bugembe Town to show them a motel where they would find their future wives.

“He handed us a card with the name Arianna Fetuh on it, saying it was what we had to present for the girls to know we were their benefactors,” Alideki added.

Joseri reportedly declined to join them at the motel that evening saying his deal would end with delivering the girls under the cover of darkness.

Kasadha and Alideki spent the night in Bugembe combing every facility that passed for a motel or hotel, including brothels. Repeated calls to Joseri could not go through.

On Tuesday, the final day of the tournament, Kasadha camped outside the stadium with the card bearing the name “Arianna Fetuh” hoping for a miracle but security was all he could see swelling the place as former VP Ssekandi was the chief guest.