Military coups in Africa and why they offer hope for democracy

After the Cold War – which was an open yet circumscribed competition that developed after World War II between the Western bloc, led by the United States, and the Soviet Union – a neoliberal democratic programme was installed in Africa.

This order was instituted by the West, which envisaged a continent free from totalitarianism and military captures of power, in favour of political pluralism and the rule of law.

The 1960s and 1970s, at the height of the Cold War, majority of African countries experienced military coups, with some figures indicating that there was a coup every after 55 days.

Consequently, many decades later, coups were supposed to be rare, if not a thing of the past, and dictatorships were supposed to be on the decline.

Nevertheless, coups have taken a foothold in Africa, with West Africa having the highest number of coups, with the recent coup in Niger that saw president Mohamed Bazoum ousted by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the former head of the presidential guard unit, taking centre stage.

The Nigerien coup has reignited the debate on if military coups should be accepted as a way of changing governments in case other means fail.

In ousting Bazoum, security forces said they had decided “to put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance”.

Before the coup in Niamey, West and Central Africa had experienced seven coups since 2020, but once Gen Tchiani’s coup was successful, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) – the regional political and economic bloc of West African countries – came up with a hardline stance suggesting military intervention if the junta didn’t hand power to Bazoum who came to power after emerging victor in the 2021 elections.

Ecowas, whose position is backed by France, Niger’s former colonial master, isn’t united. Junta governments in Mali and Burkina Faso called Ecowas’s bluff, insisting that armed intervention in Niger would be met with force.

The debate has reverberated across Africa, with some experts contending to support the Nigerien coup, saying it would put an end to neo-colonialism.

Following the ouster of Bazoum, both France and the US made it clear they wouldn’t withdraw their troops regardless of the demands of the military junta to end military cooperation of both countries, further buttressing that argument the coups are the answer to neo-colonialism.

“A huge section of Africa’s talking elite is so ignorant about continuing French colonialism of 14 West African countries – which includes not just the CFA [two currencies used in some West African countries but backed by the French treasury and pegged to the Euro], but also open stealing, and murder of West African revolutionaries. But they are so educated about the values of democracy. Why?” Yusuf Serunkuma, a socio-political analyst, asks.

“Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali have rudely awakened us from slumber – the façade that the coloniser left. Sadly, Africa has so many compradors in power working for the coloniser under the delusion of democracy.”

According to Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a senior lecturer at Makerere University’s College of Humanities and Social Science, military coups should only be tolerated if the country is facing an existential threat, which wasn’t the case in Niger.

“If the integrity of the country is being threatened by external forces or internal disagreements. There are times when you might support a military coup as a temporary measure to cool down the situation such that you can organise elections such that the country is brought back to order,” Ndebesa says.

He warns that coups are rarely a solution to bad governance or dictatorship since coup leaders tend to make the situation worse.

“When the soldiers come to power they do worse than the ones who they have overthrown. So, a military coup, per se, is normally a change of guards, but not real change,” Ndebesa says.

Uganda suffered its first military coup on January 25, 1971, when then army commander Idi Amin seized control of the government.

Amin claimed that then president Milton Obote was planning to arrest him for allegedly misappropriating army funds. It later emerged that Israel – where Amin had attended military training – had enabled him successfully carry out the coup after a fallout with Obote over the situation in Sudan.

Though Ugandans, mainly from the central region, welcomed Amin, he soon declared himself life president and by the time his eight-year reign ended, he was being accused of mass human rights violations.

Obote then came back to the presidency after the contentious 1980 general elections, but on July 27, 1985, he became the first African president to be overthrown by the army for the second time.

Generals Bazilio Olara-Okello and Tito Lutwa Okello toppled Obote, but their government wasn’t backed with any policy except the natural goal of self-preservation.

Within months, the Okellos were toppled by the National Resistance Army led by Yoweri Museveni who had waged a guerrilla war after the 1980 election that he said were rigged in favour of Obote.

Though Museveni shot his way to power, he hasn’t been supportive of military coups on the continent.

When Guinea’s Alpha Conde was ousted by special forces led by Mamady Doumbouy in 2021, Museveni reacted by authoring 15-page dossier castigating coups.

The President, who has been in power since 1986, questioned the ideological stand of these soldiers and whether they understand the aims of the African freedom fighters that caused the formation of revolutionary parties such as the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa.

“I certainly do not know the ideological position of the coup-makers,” Museveni said.

“There are, however, clues that show that they may not be part of the freedom fighters…Who is Alpha Conde, and who is Keita of Mali, ideologically? Certainly, the few times I interacted with Prof Conde, he belongs to the tradition of African freedom fighters; he told me that he supported the federation of West Africa that would utilise the Mandingo, Fulani and other cross-border communities, to build such a political union, in addition to economic integration.

“Of course, we do not know much about the internal politics of Guinea. Nevertheless, even when you have other differences, it should not eclipse the big aims you share. This is what we always believe and do,” Museveni said.

Museveni said he would not have any problem with any group, even those who he doesn’t share a political ideology with, to get to power provided they are elected.

“Elections means one person, one vote, by secret ballot, at regular intervals,” he said.

“This is the minimum they all have set and it is a good one. If people who do not share our views win the elections, provided they do not engage in extra–judicial killings, we should accept their leadership and struggle against their wrong positions peacefully,” Museveni said.

Though Museveni cites elections as the only way to take power, many of the elections in African countries are said to be rigged, leaving many to believe that military coups are legitimate.

“Museveni himself didn’t come to power through an election. How can he say the only way to bring about change is through elections?” Serunkuma asks, adding that even Museveni’s election victories have been contested in court.

In her publication Military Coups: A Very Short Introduction, Florence Gaub says a military force can launch a coup with the support of the population at large. The main reason why civilians welcome such a move, she says, is that the armed forces tend to foster a positive image of themselves.

“First of all, military values such as discipline, bravery, obedience, honesty, and political impartiality are generally valued in society at large. The armed forces also claim to represent, and are seen to represent, the nation and the state as a whole: nationalism feeds this perception of a symbolic institution often called the ‘cradle of the state,” she says.

Gaub’s narrative is backed by the support the Nigerien junta has mustered from the public who have burnt the French flag and shouted “down with France!” as they backed their coup.

“We have uranium, diamonds, gold, oil, and we live like slaves? We don’t need the French to keep us safe,” the protesters shouted on the streets of Niamey, the Niger capital, recently. Some of the Nigeriens might be jubilant but many are warning that won’t last long.

“The best thing would have been a popular uprising by the people. But the army never wants to give up power once it gets it. It’s better for the citizens to take down the government than the military doing it,” Ndebesa says.

African countries with most coups

Sudan has had the most coups and attempted takeovers amounting to 16 - six of them successful.

Burkina Faso has had the most successful coups, with nine takeovers and one failed coup.