Mistrust, hesitation as Opposition struggle to build coalition

On Tuesday, proponents of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) party converged at Katonga Road in the upscale Nakasero suburb of Kampala for the party’s first national convention. The convention came six days after PFF signed a cooperation agreement with another Opposition grouping, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

It should be remembered that it emerged in May that PFF had entered into talks with the National Unity Platform (NUP) to form a joint Opposition front and possibly fielding single candidates at all levels in next year’s elections. NUP was, however, conspicuously missing at the PFF convention.

It was also not represented at Hotel Africana during the signing of the cooperation agreement between the two, even though Ms Alice Alaso, the ANT coordinator, had earlier sent NUP an invite, saying the presence of their leadership would “signal the inclusive and consultative spirit that should define the next chapter” in Uganda’s history. Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LOP), who is also the spokesperson of NUP, attributes the party’s absence to a busy schedule, but insisted that NUP is still in touch with “other forces of change”.

“We have been in between so many things these past few days. We had to launch a fundraiser and several other activities. This is a very active season politically. There is so much going on in different political parties. So we might be at some activities, but some we might not be, but we are in touch with ANT and PFF,” Mr Ssenyonyi says.

There is, however, a feeling among sections of the public that NUP does not appear so keen on cooperating with other parties. Prof Sabiiti Makara, who teaches political Science at Kabale University, is one of those who think so.

“NUP itself does not open up to other parties yet. So you cannot be so sure that it will open up and give other people the chance to be part of them or them to be part of the work of other parties,” Prof Makara says.

Mr Ssenyonyi disagrees. He says there is demonstrable evidence that NUP is open to engaging other forces of change.

“We might not at this stage have a Memorandum of Understanding with different political parties, but what is most important is that we are pushing in the same direction. We have had some understanding in the past. So let us wait and see what happens. We are yet to get a proper understanding of the depth of what ANT and PFF agreed on,” Mr Ssenyonyi says.

Mixed signals

Prof Makara just might have a point, though. Some of the moves coming out of NUP have been quite strange, coming at a time when the thinking has been that the Opposition should be working to increase its numbers in Parliament and the local governments if it is to wrest power from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

It is, for example, a bit strange that NUP lawyer George Musisi has his sights on the Kira Municipality parliamentary seat, which is represented by Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who is seeking re-election.

Mr Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, the Nakawa East MP, has his sights on the office of Lord Mayor of Kampala. Mr Erias Lukwago, who was elected chairperson of PFF, is standing for re-election. Why would those NUP candidates not look at other constituencies or seats?

Analysts believe in the best-case scenario, one of the Opposition candidates will lose, but there is a possibility of a worst-case scenario, which is that the two will divide the Opposition’s vote and, in so doing, hand NRM the initiative. Those developments bring into question NUP’s commitment to working with other forces of change.

Mr Ssenyonyi defended NUP in a previous interview, saying it has a duty to itself.

“Our doors have always been open in regard to the Opposition working together. We tried that in 2021, but it did not work. We said okay, let's all go out in the field. Now, as a registered political party, we want to fill all positions, right from the President, Members of Parliament, all the way down. We cannot be blamed for having candidates everywhere because we believe our candidates are the best,” he says.

Of course, one cannot rule out the role that self-interest and frustrations arising from the performances of previous alliances against NRM play.

Self interest

Some believe the failure by individuals in the Opposition to subordinate their interests to those of the greater good has been a major impediment.

Mr Emmanuel Kitamirike, an associate director with Makerere University’s Public Policy Institute, argues that this makes compromise inevitable and opens the doors for parties to snipe at each other.

“Instead of the Opposition organising itself to challenge the NRM, they are busy contesting which should be the leading Opposition party,” Mr Kitamirike says.

Leader of the Opposition Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi. PHOTO/FILE

Mr Ssenyonyi shoots back, saying the final say lies with the voting public.

“Everybody will say, ‘Well, we also have our people’ and that has always frustrated all these negotiations right from (the days of the) Inter Party Cooperation (IPC), The Democratic Alliance (TDA) and so on. As leaders, we many times struggle to unite, but the people of Uganda are always united. They always have a joint Opposition candidate in every election,” he says.

Frustrations

Some think there is frustration that previous alliances have not done enough to threaten NRM’s stranglehold on power. In 1996, the two Opposition candidates, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere and Mr Muhammad Kibirige Mayanja, could only manage a total of 1.5 million votes out of the 5.9 million valid votes.

Mr Museveni ran away with 4.4 million votes. Ssemogerere was the candidate of the Inter Political Forces Cooperation (IPFC), which brought together the Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and the National Liberal Party (NLP).

In 2001, the Opposition got a total of 2.2 million votes against Mr Museveni’s 5.1 million votes. Five people challenged Mr Museveni. Dr Besigye, the main challenger, enjoyed the backing of DP, Conservative Party (CP) and sections of UPC.

In 2006, the only time when there was no known alliance, the four Opposition candidates got a total of 2.8 million against Mr Museveni’s 4.1 million votes. In 2011, the seven Opposition candidates got a combined total of two million against Mr Museveni’s 5.4 million votes.

Dr Besigye was the candidate of a loose alliance that brought together CP, UPC and the pressure group Suubi (Luganda for hope), which brought together mostly actors from DP, including among others, MPs Mathias Mpuuga and Betty Nambooze. The contribution of the parties and Suubi is, however, difficult to point to. In 2016, which was entered amid frantic efforts to find an Opposition candidate for The Democratic Alliance (TDA), the Opposition’s combined vote was 3.8 million votes against Mr Museveni’s 5.9 million votes.

The last round of elections in 2021 saw the Opposition take a combined total of 4.3 million votes against Mr Museveni’s six million votes. Whereas the race had candidates from FDC, ANT, DP, the Farmers’ Party and six other candidates, one cannot possibly ignore the role that People's Development Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and sections of DP played in NUP’s success in 2021.

Left-Right: Ms Winnie Kiiza (Former Kasese Woman Mp and ex-Leader of Opposition in Parliament), Gen Mugisha Muntu (national coordinator ANT), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine (NUP President), Dr Kizza Besigye (Former FDC President and founding member) and Mr Erias Lukwago (Lord mayor and President OF FDC -Katonga faction) during the joint forces of change prayers December 21, 2023 at the NUP party headquarters in Kavule. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Changed times

Now, in all those alliances, there has been a dominant force or candidate. There was Ssemogerere in 1996, Dr Besigye in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016. Of course, 2016 also revealed that the joint Opposition candidate might not be the strongest of the available candidates. Former prime minister Amama Mbabazi’s performance is testimony to that. Now, frustrations from the past and Mr Mbabazi’s showing have precipitated the thinking that alliances may not be the best way to go. Those who think so argue that parties that decide to go it alone should not be vilified, which Mr Ssenyonyi agrees with.

“If there are two parties that have decided to get together with a merger or cooperation agreement, let it happen. That is okay. NUP not being part of that does not mean it is bad. And again, NUP doesn't necessarily have to get to be part of each, whether it is a merger or cooperation agreement. Not necessarily, but we keep communication channels open,” he says.

Posterity shall be the best judge.

One cannot, however, run away from the fact that times have changed. The calls for the Opposition to form a common front against NRM are not as intense as they were in the past and have not yet assumed the kind of urgency that they, for example, did in the months leading up to the 2016 General Election.

So urgent was the need to find a common front and candidate to take on Mr Museveni’s juggernaut that TDA, a loose coalition that brought together pro-change NRM cadres like Mr Mbabazi of the Go Forward Movement, former vice president Gilbert Bukenya and representatives from the political parties such as FDC, DP, UPC, Uganda Federal Alliance (UFC), CP, the Justice Forum (Jeema) and People’s Progressive Party (PPP), spent many days and nights trying to work out who would be the Alliance’s candidate.

Working under the auspices of the TDA Summit, which was chaired by Prof Fredrick Ssempebwa, with Mr Godber Tumushabe as coordinator, TDA also worked out a list of joint candidates for Parliament.

The TDA protocol provided for the formation of a transitional government of national unity if the TDA candidate were to win the election. The government would be charged with, among other things, putting in place an independent Electoral Commission (EC) and a truth and reconciliation commission.

On September 17, 2015, FDC supporters stormed the Royal Suites Hotel in Bugolobi and dragged their preferred candidate, Dr Besigye, out of the meeting and TDA as a whole, citing bias on the part of members of the TDA Summit, who were pushing for Mr Mbabazi to be TDA candidate even when he had not renounced his links to the ruling NRM. Dr Besigye went on to contest on a ticket of the FDC, while Mr Mbabazi was the candidate of TDA.

Differing on elections

In the months running up to the 2021 elections, the DP bloc unveiled a “new special purpose vehicle” through which it hoped to work with other forces in the Opposition and form a coalition to front a joint candidate and a running mate who would subsequently become the vice president. They also dreamt of fielding single joint candidates in all other positions.

DP sold the idea to other parties in the Opposition. There were also reports that the late president general of DP, Ssemogerere, was engaging the political parties. The talks never materialised, though. Mr Patrick Amuriat, the president of FDC, told Sunday Monitor in a 2015 interview that the failure of the coalition talks had a lot more to do with what the other parties were doing than what FDC had done.

“The tone that has been set by the other parties and individuals in the Opposition suggests that it (coalition and talks) is not possible,” he said.

FDC had been of the view going into the 2021 elections that electoral processes under NRM cannot cause a change, and see the EC declare any other person other than Mr Museveni winner of an election in which Mr Museveni is a participant, Mr Kyagulanyi did not buy into it.

Mr Kyagulanyi encouraged people to either register or pick up their National Identity Cards in preparation for the elections.

In March 2019, Dr Besigye, while appearing on a talk show, Endabilwamu, declared that “those who think they shall use National IDs to remove Museveni do not understand the man”. The ping-pong was taken to the Hotel Africana on April 4, 2019, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by DP, SDP and PDP. Mr Kyagulanyi ripped into Dr Besigye.

“Don’t talk about democracy and stand four times, and on the fifth time, you tell people democracy doesn’t work.

We believe it works. On that point, I will assert that democracy actually works and anybody who despises democracy is despising the people of Uganda,” he said. Former presidential candidate Abed Bwanika also let fly.

“I have heard of one person who has now perpetually become a presidential candidate and wants to become one again. I have decided whether I will remain alone, I will ensure Ugandans don’t vote for that presidential candidate again,” Dr Bwanika said.

Some analysts believed the attacks on the person of Dr Besigye were never about him as a person, but the brand that he had created as the leading face of the Opposition since 2001, when he first came up to challenge Mr Museveni for the country’s top job.