More women on top but where are the women humourists?

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

On Wednesday, I learnt two things. The first with a heavy heart that Pauline Bangirana had signed off for a journey of no return. She was a fine features writer who will be dearly missed by anyone who treasures good journalism.

There has been pain all around. You turn to the left and a dear friend has a papa on oxygen, turn right and another is isolated with an entire family. Look up and there are friends who have gone…

The other thing I learnt of, on Wednesday evening, was after someone alleged and successfully defended the allegation that it was Heroes Day. And a public holiday too.

Now, this week, the spotted animal confused the nation by appointing so many women to top positions that when the tip got to Rubaga, one abandoned her eyebrow drawing routine to gobble up the news.

Unfortunately, she was not among those many women in Cabinet.

With such events, it would have been great to see women draw up a vivid picture of how someone’s eyebrows kept twitching as she read all those many names one by one expecting to find her own somewhere but…

We have been left with Stella Nyanzi’s poems as the only semblance of satire -- with hardly any humour -- to turn to. The lot of the other women are not challenging themselves with creative writing anymore. A creative writer is like a good bra. You know when it fits well.

Not so many years ago, there were such women creative writers in the newsroom. Yes, there are still some and while I don’t say they are not good enough, if you asked a sample audience of readers to name newspaper humourists or satirists, names like Kalinaki, Saggy, Old Fox, Bazanye, Spire, Buwembo and Ejakait will just happen.

As a journalism student years ago, I never missed Dorene Namanya’s articles. She used to write, ‘How to be…’ column in The Monitor. She weaved words that brought out humour in its raw form. DM retired her wits and pun and now the President goes around calling Monitor all sorts of names that he should otherwise reserve for his ministers.

Advertisement

Thinking of DM these past few days, I read up on Claire Taylor, a satirist and author. She said this: “What’s holding women authors back from venturing into the arena of amusing fiction-based critique on the bizarre nonsense that happens every day in the batshit crazy patriarchal world we live in? And what is lost because of our absent voices?”

It’s deep, no? Where are the women Kalinakis, Obbos, Saggys, Buwembos and Muniinis?

Being funny is a very expensive business for a writer. It’s not like the Zizingas, Tuwangyes and Pablos. For instance, Zizinga only needs (of course, it’s a whole lot of talent in itself. If you doubt, try contorting your face and see how you won’t only earn ridicule instead) to make faces to punctuate even a blase content into a rib-cracking humour.

There is Lilliane Barenzi. She still holds her forte. And there was Angella Ndagano, whose “Men and Balls” column in The Kampala Sun was salacious.

We have women paying millions of shillings to put up a newspaper ad clamouring for the position of the speaker when they could have had a woman creative writer do it all.

Oh, if you haven’t yet noticed, I’m suffering from acute writers block and need oxygen.

That’s why I was rumbling about women creative writers knowing well nobody gives a pig’s tail about such a thing, after all, they have women as VP, PM and deputy PMs.

I have filled my word count.