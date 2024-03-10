Motive, mastermind, executor remain elusive 37 years after Kayiira’s murder

Thirty seven years ago on Wednesday (March 7, 1987), Andrew Lutakome Kayiira, the former leader of the rebel group Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) was killed in the rented house of journalist Henry Gombya in Lukuli, Makindye, in Kampala.

The assailants, whose actual number remains one of the mysteries surrounding one of the unresolved high profile murders of the NRM era, were clad in combat fatigues and armed with guns, including at least one AK47 assault rifle.

Kayiira and his hosts, including Gombya’s wife and two other girls, were found at the time having a meal which they abandoned and ran into separate bedrooms.

The assailants eventually managed to get Kayiira to open the door to his bedroom. A brief exchange followed. The attackers then opened fire.

Conclusions of a report of an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Criminal Investigation Department of the UK indicates that he was shot at least four times.

“Exactly what happened then will never be fully known, but from reconstruction it appears that upon opening his door, the gunman fired two shots which went through Kayiira’s right side arm and then two shots went through his left side abdomen and passed out from the right side. Kayiira died on the spot,” the report said.

Death after jail

Kayiira’s murder came 13 days after he had been released from Luzira Maximum Prison.

The man who had been named minister of Energy after the NRM shot the Tito Okello-led military junta out of power had been arrested on October 7, 1986, in connection with an alleged plot to topple the NRM government.

His was one of the many arrests that the NRA and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence carried out in various parts of Buganda in the name of snuffing out the threat posed by a group Buganda traditionalists going by the name “Abataka ba Kirimuttu”.

The group was said to have been driven by the desire to immediately restore Buganda Kingdom and also work to ensure that Buganda seceded from Uganda.

Other arrests

Others who were arrested in the same period include Obote II vice president and minister of Defence, Paulo Muwanga, who was arrested on October.

Muwanga was never tried. He was released on October 25, 1990, after the State declared that it had lost interest in the case. He died six months after his release.

The others who were arrested were the minister of Commerce, Mr Evaristo Nyanzi, who was picked up from Entebbe Airport on October 5, 1986, as he prepared to board a flight to Yugoslavia; the minister for Environmental Protection and chairperson of the Federal Democratic Movement of Uganda (FEDEMU), Dr Charles Lwanga, who was also the minister for Environment in the broad-based government, was arrested on October 4; businessmen Joseph Mukasa Mubiru and Joseph Ssozi-Ntambi and; the editor of The Citizen newspaper, Mr Anthony Ssekweyama.

The Citizen newspaper, along with the Luganda newspapers, Munno and Munnansi, were mouthpieces of the Democratic Party (DP) and heavily linked to the Catholic Church.

Also on the list of those arrested were Federal Democratic Movement Army commanders Aloysius Ndibowa and Fred Kiberu Mpiso; Capt Davis Ntambi Ssozi; DP lawyer and politician Francis Bwengye; and an obstetrician attached to Rubaga Hospital in Kampala, Dr Lwanga.

Mr Bwengye’s involvement in their activities has always been a mystery. He has never come out to explain his links to the group.

The plotters were reportedly angered by Mr Museveni’s failure to acknowledge the role that crown prince Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, now Kabaka of Buganda, played in the war that brought the NRM to power, especially after October 1985 when the NRA cut off the western parts of Uganda at Katonga Bridge.

Kayiira, just like Muwanga, was never tried.

Mysteries remain

Even after the Scotland Yard report, Ref No OG27/87/2 was made public, several quarters continued to insinuate that Kayiira’s killing was politically motivated.

DP officials during a rally held in Masaka on January 13, 2007, claimed that the report that had been published was fake and read out excerpts from what they referred to as the genuine one which they claimed they would make public at an appropriate time.

On the same day, Mr Museveni gave Radio West an interview in which he dismissed claims that the NRM government killed Kayiira.

“They (DP) know very well that our government is not a government of killers. We do not believe in killing people at all,” Mr Museveni said in the interview, excerpts of which were published in the government-owned New Vision newspaper.

Who shot Kayiira?

Another question that remains unanswered is, “Who shot the bullets that killed Kayiira?”

It should be remembered that late in 2006, one Corporal Eddie Sande gave Daily Monitor an interview in which he claimed that he was part of a group of about 30 NRA soldiers from Lubiri who participated in the operation that led to his killing.

All the soldiers that Sande claimed to have participated in the planning and execution of the murder denied any involvement.

The army was, however, quick to dismiss Sande’s claims.

“The one we have on file ran away from the Kadogo School in Mbarara. He approached former DP president, Dr Ssemogerere, claiming he had information about Kayiira’s murder… but when DP insisted that he should make his information public he ran away,” Defence and army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, told New Vision back in January 2007.

UFA combatants’ angle

Whereas the argument that the killers could have attacked the home in order to take the Shs50 million that Mr Gombya had at the time, that begs very many questions. Why would they have shot an unarmed man locked up in a bedroom in which the money was not being kept at the time of the attack?

That would suggest that it was not about the money.

There are, however, schools of thought that reason that Kayiira could have been killed by former UFA combatants who felt betrayed by how he had handled matters around the UFM/A.

It should be remembered that UFM was plunged into disarray following the force’s futile attack on Lubiri Barracks late in February 1982.

The Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), beat off the attackers forcing them to retreat into the Mawokota and Mubende areas from where the bulk of the fighting forces joined the NRA.

Some of those ex-UFM/A combatants were said to have been left bitter that Kayiira, who had fled the country after the botched attack on Lubiri, quickly returned to take up a ministerial position under the Tito Okello junta. Could one of them have killed him?

Secret

In November 2022, during the send-off of the late former president general of DP Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, claimed that the deceased politician had confided in him details around the death of Kayiira, but hastened to add that, he would not be giving details until the “time was ripe”.