Prime

MP Zaake: The man who has faced death countless times

Mr Zaake’s speech has always been filled with emotion and anger especially when it comes to commenting about the government and President Museveni. PHOTOS | FILE

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • In 2017, during the fracas that ensued as the House debated the amendment of Article 102(b) to remove the age limit from the presidency, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was punched into coma and dumped at Case Clinic in Kampala. Since then, the youthful legislator has been clobbered countless times, Derrick Wandera writes. 

On  August 13, 2018, a gateman at Rubaga Hospital prepared to make way for his colleague to get in for the day’s shift at 6.30am. He pranced near the gate and from a distance, he caught a glance at the heap of an object lying in a human form.  As the guard moved closer, behold, there sprung an almost lifeless body of a man in tattered clothes, gutted in cold blood oozing from fresh wounds all over his head and body.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.