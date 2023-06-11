Mr Museveni, I was in Nebbi for the first time, I’m going back

Dear President Museveni,

Last week, I wrote to President Joe Biden and then he tripped and fell with a thud. Sad. I was thinking of writing to you and then you spoke of Corona. I hesitated. But I’ve to write.

Last month, I went to Nebbi for the very first time. Somewhere along the Karuma-Pakwach highway, we stopped for a breather because this chap kept whining that the bits of road on the pothole were crippling his internal body organs.

I think the place is called Olwiyo or something like that. There was this baboon that majestically walked about picking this and that. I loved the sight of it and told the guy complaining about the road that if it had been smooth like that one to Rwakitura, we wouldn’t have had a chance to see a baboon for free. Honestly, the bits of roads on the pothole had helped me loosen up the bowels and that was a good thing because chewing too much sugarcane had left me constipated for days.

It was also thanks to the state of that road that we got to Nebbi in one piece. On other roads with carpeted surfaces, accidents are the fad. I hear three in 10 cars on the Entebbe Expressway fly into the junk yard after delivering their occupants to an early date in the purgatory.

If you asked me, Mr Museveni, I will gladly fast for that Olwiyo road over the dangerous Entebbe Expressway. Good things are hidden in dirt and muck. Like gold and diamond.

Like I said, thanks to the wonders on that section of the road at Olwiyo, I got to Nebbi with my constipation gone. The bowel, excited to be in a new place, wanted a taste of their toilet. I walked to this fuel station that had three pit-latrine doors. All locked.

These chaps claimed that there was no key for any of the doors. For the first time I envied the kaveera flinging toilet dealers in Bwaise, Soweto, Kisenyi and Kubili Kilombe. Luckily, at another fuel station, an attendant empathised with my de-constipated state and offered a key. Relieved, I took a ride around this town and learnt that the folks here have been haranguing you with pleas for the Nebbi-Paidha-Goli road to be tarmacked. They said the stretch at Jukia Hill is prone to accidents.

I did a quick assessment of that section that I think Allan and Allen, the two honchos at the national roads authority, Unra, will be proud of. I don’t know why these people are so ungrateful.

From what I saw, this is one of the treasures of Nebbi. In Rwanda, there are these relics called stone roads. I hear the French perfected the art of building roads using stones instead of bitumen. They lay the stones like tiles.

But Jukia Hill is naturally endowed with its own stones. The ungrateful Alur want to replace that natural treasure – that the French and Rwandans keep imitating – by laying the dark ugly bitumen on Jukia Hill road. These people don’t even understand that the dust from the dirt road has anti-disease properties bestowed upon them by the gods.

Mr President, I’m going back to Nebbi to help these folks appreciate that it’s only a blessing when you, Mr Museveni, do not interfere with nature by slapping asphalt or bitumen everywhere. The Alur should be happy to stay natural otherwise they sound like they are appealing for skin bleaching.

Then I will also make a stopover in Adjumani and Moyo. I hear these ones are connected by ferry. The folks say they are tired of using a ferry and now want a bridge.

Such jokers, these Lugbara and Madi folks! Chaps in Kampala are crying for boats and ferries during the rains and the Lugbara say they are tired of it? Besides there is this distance swimming in the Olympics, why don’t these guys see the message that they need to practice swimming across the Albert Nile to win Olympic medals and earn a dinner at State House?

Mr President, these West Nilers need to be liberated from thinking too far ahead of themselves.