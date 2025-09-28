Museveni ready to fight Sudan





Thirty one years ago, in the middle of this month, President Museveni declared that he was ready to take on the Sudan government for its role in the Joseph Kony-led rebellion that was raging in northern Uganda.

According to The Monitor’s edition of September 16, 1994, the President made the declaration on September 14, 1994, during a press conference that he addressed in his Parliament House office, a day after he returned from trips to Japan and India.

At the time, there were reports that the Sudanese government had been amassing forces for weeks north of the common border between the two countries in preparation for a major offensive against rebels of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A), which was fighting for the independence of South Sudan.

SPLA forces were at the time said to be around the border towns of Nimule and Kajo-Keji.

The newspaper quoted Mr Museveni as saying he was aware that Sudan had been fully supportive of the rebels of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) led by Kony.

It should be remembered that the LRA, which claimed that it was desirous of taking power in order to rule Uganda based on the biblical 10 Commandments, was formed at some point in 1988, emerging from the remnants of Alice Lakwena’s Holy Spirit Movement (HSM), whose forces suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the NRA forces in October 1987 in parts of Busoga sub-region as they attempted to march to the capital Kampala.

Lakwena fled into exile in Kenya. She died on January 18, 2007, in a refugee camp. The newspaper said the President pointed out that Sudan had been supportive of rebel activity in northern Uganda since 1986, when his National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) took power in Kampala and that the country had even supplied arms to the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) troops on August 22, 1986, with the idea of helping them to capture power.

"We have all the information [and] the Sudan government has got to stop this or else we have ways of defending ourselves," the newspaper quoted Museveni as saying. Mr Museveni’s remarks came at the height of the commencement of a trade in accusations by both Uganda and Sudan that each was aiding the other’s rebels.

Whereas Uganda accused Sudan of supporting the LRA with, among other things, military training, arms and uniforms, the government in Khartoum also accused the government in Kampala of offering similar support to the SPLM/A.

Sudanese casualties

During the press conference, Mr Museveni boasted that his NRA had recently dealt Sudanese army soldiers, who had been fighting alongside Kony’s fighters, a heavy blow.

"The ones who came from Torit were 150, and by two weeks ago, we had counted about 93 bodies. That is not a bad balance sheet," Mr Museveni was quoted to have said.

Mr Museveni also said Khartoum could face some action (like sanctions) if they were the ones who did not accept the intervention of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (Igad) in the peace talks to resolve the 25-year-old civil war that was raging in South Sudan.

"I think something will have to be done to make known to the leaders in Khartoum that it is not up to them to kill these people in the south at will," Museveni said.

Ironically, it was upon the invitation in September 1993 of President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan that Igad intervened to help resolve the conflict.

According to the paper, “Inter-governmental Authority on Development on the Ground: Comparing Interventions in Sudan and Somalia”, which was authored by Mr Tim Murithi and published on the website www.tandfonline.com, Bashir who was relying on support from the new leaders in both Eritrea and Ethiopia, which had ended their support for the SPLM/A, believed that the involvement of Igad would appeal to the SPLM/A since some member states of the regional body had previously been supportive of the rebel organisation.

“Bashir was also motivated to avoid a pretext for foreign intervention on Sudanese soil. At its annual summit, Bashir stated that he believed Igad would be neutral ‘without loopholes through which colonialism could penetrate on the pretext of humanitarianism,’” the paper states. It adds: “The Sudanese government also felt that Igad's proximity would enable it to approach the crisis in a more sensitive manner.”

Museveni denies

According to the newspaper, the late Joseph Tamale Mirundi, who was a reporter with the Lipoota newspaper, asked Mr Museveni to comment on allegations that rebel leader Kony was his agent, and that his NRM fighters were prolonging the war in northern Uganda in order to continue drawing allowances.

Mirundi was to later rise to become a presidential press secretary and senior presidential advisor on the media. He died on August 13, 2024.

Mr Museveni denied claims that the army was profiteering from the war.

"It is not because they just want the war to go on so that they get allowances, they are just diverted, some stay in the bars and dancing halls in Gulu,” Mr Museveni said. He added that if anyone was making any money from the war, "it is some of the local politicians. When the bandits loot, they give to these people to sell."

Questions about the army’s execution of the war persisted so much that two years later, they were once again the subject of discussion when Gen David Sejusa, then known as Tinyefuza, while appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs in 1996, claimed that the war was being fuelled by corruption and inefficiency.

That testimony precipitated an invitation from the army’s top brass to appear before the High Command. In a December 3, 1997, letter, Gen Sejusa wrote to the army notifying the institution of his decision to quit, citing harassment over his remarks before Parliament. “…….I feel I am unjustly being harassed over my testimony before the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs.

To require me to appear before the High Command so that action is taken against me is rather too high-handed,” he wrote.

He added: “It is, therefore, because of the above that I must resign from the army and subsequently its High Command. I find it unjustified to continue serving in an institution whose bodies I have no faith in or whose views I do not subscribe to.” That set the stage for a protracted legal battle between him and the government.

Calls for a fight

It should be noted that the declaration by Mr Museveni in September 1994 would be followed by more calls by other military officers and NRM cadres for a fight between Uganda and Sudan.

Several months later, Maj Roland Kakooza Mutale, the President’s political advisor, while speaking in the District Council Hall in Gulu at the end of October 1996, told about 200 NRM cadres that the army was ready to make an incursion into Sudan.

“You never know when Sudan will attack us. But if Kony crosses (back to Uganda), we too will cross. You will only hear I am in Juba,” he declared.

Kakooza Mutale urged the cadres to take up the role of defending the villages and leave the UPDF and government to deal with the rebels’ incursions from Sudan.

“The big guns from Sudan will be our (UPDF) work,” he said.

Kony death predicted

During the same period, Maj Gen Salim Saleh, the presidential advisor on military affairs, who was at the time the army’s topmost commander in the north, declared that Kony would be killed if he dared return to Uganda.

“We are waiting, should he come back to Uganda this time, he is a dead man,” Gen Saleh told The Monitor in a phone interview from his base in Gulu barracks. Gen Saleh’s comments came amid reports that the LRA’s field commander, Lt Col Alex Otti Lagony, had been injured during a gun fight with the UPDF.