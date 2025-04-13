Nabbosa: From silver screens to political scene

In a world where opportunities seem scarce and rejection is a constant fear, Proscovia Nabbosa Mukisa Kenisha, 27, popularly known as Nabbosa, based on her film name, is a true testament to the power of perseverance and passion to rise to greater heights. Born in Mityana District, her father died when she was only two years old.

Juliet Nakintu, her mother could barely afford a better life for Nabbosa, thus sent her to work as a househelp for her maternal cousin in Entebbe.

“My employer promised to pay my tuition in exchange for labour. I would wake up at 4am to prepare tea and make juice for my cousin’s hotel before preparing her child for school. After walking the child to the school van, I would rush to Bugonga Boys’ Primary School in our neighbourhood until Primary Three,” Nabbosa recounts.

Then, she was transferred to Kiwafu Primary School , Entebbe where she sat her Primary Leaving Exams and passed in Division One. Her employer sent her back to Mityana, saying she had run out of money. Nabbosa says, her mother was so disappointed to see her. "I had to start secondary school. My struggling mother had no money, so she sold her only cow to raise tuition for Senior One and did menial work to ensure I studied well and competed highly," she says. After Senior Four, she felt the urge to return to the city to explore opportunities.

She went back to her relative in Entebbe since there was no option. “She was pleased to see me again after four years,” Nabbosa says.

“She again promised to pay my A-level fees but pulled out at the last minute and instead sent me out of her home, saying she had no money. I was so disappointed that I dropped out of school for a year.” Nabbosa took on work again as a househelp at ‘Uncle Emma’s’ [she could only remember that name] whose wife had triplets. Her pay was Shs50,000 per month and she did this for six months, aiming to raise her tuition.

"After six months, I was paid Shs300,000 and, I looked for a place to stay. I had to go to one of my relatives, Ms Grace Namagembe in Nsambya, who ran a salon. I thought she would help to up my tuition so that I could start A-level," she added. The young desperate woman set out to look for opportunities to act in films since it was one of her dreams.

She would walk from Nsambya to National Theatre Kampala, looking for acting opportunities. this was fruitless. Unfortunately, Nabbosa says after about three months, Namagembe also chased her away after she demanded money she had lent the latter.

A tale of hope in film With school fees as a constant struggle, Nabbosa put her education on the back burner to hunt for auditions in the competitive world of film acting. She says her acting dream was birthed in Roots and Shoots Club, which had acting competitions, competing with different schools where Nabbosa always emerged winner.

Proscovia Nabbosa Mukisa Kenisha. Photo/Courtesy

“During my Senior Four vacation, Lubowa posted an advert on MTN and radio platforms that he wanted actors and actresses. I saw an opportunity to build my dream career of acting, so I had to travel from Mityana to Kampala. Unfortunately, I was turned down for being young and not meeting the yardstick in the craft,” she narrates.

Nabbosa started going to National Theatre with hope that one day she would get a chance for auditions. "They just bounced me without even giving me an opportunity to try the script; I persisted in vain," Nabbosa says. The journey for acting was far from smooth; she was rejected many times. With each setback, she grew more determined to succeed.

The first acting opportunity After about 120 days without getting any chance, Nabbosa landed on a golden opportunity from Ms Aaliyah Nanfuka. Nanfuka connected her to start performing in the theatre with the late Kato Lubwama’s Diamond Ensemble Entertainment group at Bat Valley Theatre on stage. as a schoolgirl; she was welcomed and performed to the best of her capacity. “

It was a great pleasure for me to shift from film acting to theatre. Though my heart was purely so fit for film, I had to give it my all. I ensured that I learnt new skills and perfecting my voice,” she says. She resumed studies and used to train every day from 6pm to 9pm including weekends.

“I was so conscious during the training, paid keen attention during the training to acquire skills that enabled me to transform,” Nabbosa recollects.

After about one year and a half, she left theatre performance to concentrate on her film career. Through experience, social capital and connections enabled her to be equipped with skills in scripting, acting, crew and cast management and teamwork, the experience that she upholds to date.

After 18 months of performing at Diamond Ensemble Entertainment, Nabbosa created her own film opportunities. In April 2018, she wrote and acted in The Right Path, her first film. She invested Shs300,000, shot it for three days. In the end, it earned her a steady income and built her reputation as a talented and versatile artist that fully introduced her to the world of the film industry.

Proscovia Nabbosa Mukisa Kenisha. Photo/Courtesy

“I sold a laptop I had acquired after performing at Bat Valley. I also got support from the friends I had made in the film industry. I wrote my own film, acted, shot, premiered it, shared it on Facebook and YouTube, and finally submitted it to Multichoice. They bought it for Shs3.7m. I utilised that money to advance by writing more films, Polietileno and My Husband’s Mistress. That was another game changer. It is thereafter, that I started getting opportunities. Even people who had denied me a chance the first time, started calling me to feature in their films,” Nabbosa stresses.

“I got a life lesson; whenever there are scarce opportunities, we have to think widely and create one for ourselves; you cannot keep waiting. If I had not created my own, people would not have seen me. People started believing in me but I was rejected at first.”

Opportunities unlocked After writing and acting in many of her films, in 2020 she got another opportunity from Javila Ssudi to act in Baguma as a village domestic worker, the film that was shown on Top TV in a mini-series that excited many people due to her outstanding character.

In December 2021, the Janzi awards saw Nabbosa emerging as the outstanding actress and a lead character, Nabbosa, in the outstanding Tv drama titled Baguma, which also pushed her to perfect her craft. She continued writing and acting in more films from 2021 to date. Her works include Mr Right, which also aired on Top TV and many social media platforms, perfecting the same character of a villager housemaid after realising that it excites people.

Given a chance to showcase her talent, Nabbosa seized the opportunity, delivering a performance that left critics and audiences alike in awe.

Proscovia Nabbosa Mukisa Kenisha. Photo/Courtesy

From film to politics Today, Nabbosa's sights are set on an even bigger stage a Member of Parliament for Mityana. She is ready to take her passion and dedication to the next level. From a humble background to the heights of stardom, Nabbosa's journey is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, perseverance, and a refusal to accept rejection as the final answer.

Nabbosa says she feels that she has achieved enough in film, enabling her to finalise A-Level that was initially a challenge, and last month she completed her bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at Multitech Business School.

She says her next step is the journey to Parliament. She is actively involved in politics, putting her film career on hold to contest for Mityana District woman Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Unity Platform (NUP). “In 2021, I officially visited the people of Mityana District.

I have organised sports tournaments and many engagements. We believe the people of Mityana will consider the people in power since I really understand how to advocate for a common person. Nabbosa says her involvement in NUP politics put her life at risk.

She was among the 22 NUP supporters who were arrested during the Kawempe North by-election as they headed to campaign for Erias Nalukoola, the Kawempe North MP elect. She says she was violently arrested and tortured on March 3, 2025, and is currently grappling with back injuries.