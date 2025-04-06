Nankabirwa: Church of Uganda’s envoy to Cabinet

In the Anglican Church tradition, there is a title of lay canon that is given to a common person who is not ordained. The person is bestowed the title because he or she has contributed to the progress of the title either materially or spiritually.

Sources familiar with the history of the title in the Church of Uganda say it was initially introduced as a reward to the wealthy and educated Anglicans because they demanded to be recognised for the contribution they made to the growth and development of the church.

These contributions made by these notable people ranged from educating clergy and their children, building churches, buying bishops’ robes, providing professional services for free and bankrolling diocesan activities.

Last year, it was the turn of Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the minister of Energy and Mineral Development, to be appointed lay canon, specifically in charge of public relations.

At Nankabirwa’s thanksgiving function, President Museveni heaped praises on her, saying she epitomises the values of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) that separated the church from the State and also culture from the State.

“That’s why we restored kingdoms, to promote the language and culture without getting involved in politics because the politics belong to the ordinary people,” Museveni said, adding that in the Constituent Assembly (CA) Nankabirwa was among the people who supported what he termed as decentralisation to enable cultural leaders concentrate on language and culture.

“Therefore, Nankabirwa has been part of the army that has been fighting for the unity of Uganda, East Africa, and Africa,” Museveni said. The most interesting announcement came from Nankabirwa, who said she was retiring from elective politics to serve the church.

“I’m ready to serve God with you with the help of my husband, Ssegujja. I know the President is the reason why I was called to serve due to responsibilities that he has given to me, right from school,” Nankabirwa said.

In 2021, Nankabirwa was among the many Museveni-appointed ministers who lost their parliamentary positions in the Buganda Sub-region, consequently ending her tenure as Kiboga constituency representative, a journey she started in the Constituent Assembly (CA).

Nankabirwa lost the position of Kiboga Woman Member of Parliament (MP), which she had held since 1996, to National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Christine Kaaya Nakimwero by a difference of 1,889 votes.

Nankabirwa, who has held various ministerial dockets in the NRM regime, including Defence and Fisheries, had pitched her re-election on the grounds of lobbying to support healthcare, education, agriculture, and energy for infrastructural development.

The people of Kiboga didn’t think this was enough as they accused Nankabirwa of complacency, having represented them for many years. Though she was dumped by the voters in Kiboga, which until 2021 had been an NRM stronghold, Nankabirwa was among the few NRM cadres who lost their parliamentary races, but still Museveni retained his faith in them by giving them ministerial positions.

Upon being appointed minister of Energy, Nankabirwa was also appointed representative of the Anglican Church to Cabinet by Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, to enhance “cooperation between the church and the State”.

“Following our earlier discussion on the above subject, I’m glad to inform you that you have been appointed to represent the Church of Uganda. The church has trust in your work and contribution in all matters and business of the Church. I do hope that you will accept this appointment to enable us to do the work of God in the Church of Uganda and with the Government of Uganda in general,” Kaziimba said.

Historically, Anglicans have been accused of always being part of the Ugandan State, with Anglican missionary Alfred Tucker being accused of playing a critical role in Britain’s colonisation of Uganda after he played a mediating function on the part of the missionaries concerning the treaty concluded between Kabaka Mwanga, and Frederick Lugard in 1890; the treaty signed between the Kabaka and chiefs of Uganda and Sir Gerald Portal in 1893; and the treaty signed in 1900 between the political leaders of Buganda and Sir Harry Johnston on behalf of the British Government.

Tudor Griffiths, in his article Bishop Alfred Tucker and the Establishment of a British Protectorate in Uganda 1890-94 says Tucker continued to outline two general principles: first, that he was entirely opposed to missionaries mixing themselves up in the political affairs of the country in which their lot is cast.

However, the particular circumstances of Uganda had created an exceptional case. The second principle, Griffiths explains, was that all political involvement and assistance had to be channelled through the administrative director of the mission.Tucker, Griffiths says, went on to consider the circumstances under which a mission could appeal to the civil authorities for the protection of life or property.

“He addressed the question of whether the mission had compromised this rule in 1892 in appealing to the British Government to take over Uganda when the Imperial British East Africa Company threatened to pull out. He argued that the ground for this appeal was not the protection of the mission itself, but that the government had already compromised the position of both European and African Christians and was, therefore, bound to see that they did not suffer.

This consideration was best addressed according to the protectorate status of Uganda,” Griffiths said. Kaziimba’s appointment of Nankabirwa to represent the Church in Cabinet didn’t raise much dust, but his recent claim that Ugandans provoked security forces has raised question marks over the Church’s stance on human rights violations orchestrated by the regime.

Though Kaziimba, in the same speech he made during Parliament’s Ash Wednesday Holy Communion, had told off security agencies for brutalising Ugandans as it was seen during the Kawempe North by-elections, contending that cows in the US aren’t beaten like humans in Uganda.

In February, the retired Dean of Namirembe Cathedral, Rev Canon Augustine Magala-Musiwuufu, criticised the Anglican leadership for keeping quiet when the country was at a crossroads.