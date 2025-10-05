New NRM-Kony secret talks flop

Thirty one years ago on Tuesday, it emerged that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) had brought down the curtain on secret talks that it had been involved in with a group of exiled Ugandans based in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, with a view to ending the rebellion.

The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), led by Joseph Kony, which claimed that it was desirous of taking power in order to rule Uganda based on the biblical 10 Commandments, was at the time fighting government forces in northern Uganda.

The LRA was formed at some point in 1988. It emerged from the remnants of Alice Lakwena’s Holy Spirit Movement, whose forces were defeated by the National Resistance Army (NRA) forces in October 1987 in parts of Busoga Sub-region as they attempted to march to the capital, Kampala.

According to The Monitor of September 30, 1994, government had for months been in talks with a group known as Uganda Solidarity Crusade for Peace and Democracy (USCOPE), a non-violent, and non-partisan organisation that supported multiparty democracy and federalism, to reach out to the leadership of the LRA for talks, but suddenly lost appetite for talks and instead indicated that it would prefer a military solution.

Frustration

Quoting Webster Lukwiya, the chairperson of USCOPE, and the secretary general, Bumesi Malayi, the newspaper reported that Lukwiya had, early in 1994, made contact with an LRA spokesperson variously called David Masinde and Oneka, after an interview that the latter had given to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) radio in Nairobi.

Lukwiya reportedly got some encouraging signals from the spokesperson. This prompted him to travel to Kampala in June 1994 with a view to mediating between the government and the rebels.

According to the newspaper, Lukwiya’s mission looked headed for the rocks right from the word go.

A high-ranking NRM official, who was not named reportedly tried to talk Lukwiya out of going to meet the LRA rebels in the north. “I was told to give up my mission and promised a house, and money to bring back my family to settle down here quietly," Lukwiya told The Monitor at the time.

According to the newspaper, Lukwiya rejected the offer because he did not come as an individual, but as a representative of a group, which genuinely wanted to see an end to the blood-letting in the country.

Stalled talks

It should be remembered that the government had, through Ms Betty Bigombe, who was the minister in charge of Pacification of the North, held talks with the LRA between November 1993 and February 1994.

According to the article, ‘LRA/Government negotiations 1993-94 (2002)’, authored by Billie Okadameri, and published on the website of Conciliation Resources, an international organisation committed to stopping violent conflict and creating more peaceful societies, the first face-to-face negotiations were held on November 25, 1993, at Pagik, in Aswa region in Gulu.

On January 11, 1994, Ms Bigombe and Kony held a one-on-one meeting during which Kony requested six months to, among other things, regroup his troops. A third meeting was held at Lakwatimer Primary School on January 24, 1994, for the purpose of working out a ceasefire deal. That culminated in the February 2, 1994, meeting at Tegot-Atto, where a ceasefire document was signed.

On February 6, 1994, President Museveni, who was in Gulu to attend the first anniversary of the visit of Pope John Paul II to the district, issued the LRA a seven-day ultimatum to surrender lest they face military defeat. That scuttled the talks.

Chefe Ali stung According to the newspaper, the USCOPE document also criticised Brig Chefe Ali for remarks that he had made earlier that year, calling on the people of Acholi to “clean their own a**es” and the subsequent rearming of peasants to fight the LRA rebels.

"By making these utterances, one can only [infer] that the government has decided to condemn the Acholi people en masse to face the wrath of the LRA rebels," the document noted. Brig Chefe Ali, whose real name was Eriya Mwine, was at the time the commander of the NRA’s fourth division based in Gulu. He was later named chief of staff, replacing Maj Gen Sam Nanyumba.

Brig Chef Ali died on July 9, 1999, at Kololo Hospital. His predecessor as chief of staff, Maj Gen Nanyumba, died on November 2, 2011, at Mulago National Referral Hospital. According to the newspaper, Mr Lukwiya had revealed that engagements with the military men revealed that their wish, for reasons that he could only guess was not well-meaning, was to see him leave Kampala and return to Nairobi.

He, however, defied the pressures and instead petitioned Ms Bigombe, with whom he met twice on July 15 and August 27 in a last-ditch attempt to get the green light for his peace mission. From those talks, he deciphered that the government was bent on a military solution to the rebellion.

He said he couldn't proceed with the USCOPE peace initiative without official blessing, as security organisations could arrest him because he had already turned in his only identification card, a refugee registration document. Mr Lukwiya said despite the disappointment he has received from the government, going back to Kenya was out of the question.

"The only option we are left with is to launch our organisation as a peaceful pressure group and work from within with others,” Mr Lukwiya was quoted to have said. The USCOPE document also called upon the NRA and Kony rebels to stop military confrontation and instead pursue a political process to end the war.

It argued that the root cause of the conflict was political in nature and therefore could not be ended militarily. Lukwiya claimed that USCOPE had been around since 1988 and had about 500 members in and out of the country.

He also claimed that his organisation had in the past negotiated between the government and various rebel groups.

Among their achievements, he listed convincing up to 500 Ugandans to repatriate; persuading 23 militant anti-NRM groups to abandon the military option to solving Uganda's problems.

He claimed to have successfully persuaded Sam Luweero of the Uganda National Democratic Alliance (UNDA), one Dr Nsozi and Samia Bugwe Constituent Assembly (CA) delegate Aggrey Awori to turn their backs on fighting the NRM government.

He refused to name others that they had contacted, saying it was for security reasons. "People who fought against the NRM, like Eregu and Bazira, have disappeared in the past under mysterious circumstances,” he argued.