Newsroom ‘terrorists’ plot to flee to less dangerous fields

One of the cardinal laws of guerrilla warfare is that should one’s cover be blown, they must hide even if it means going under the water. Especially if one cannot answer fire with a pen.

As it stands, journalists in Uganda are naked like childbirth. Where it trended as Murife don’t run, now it is “Scribe, hide.” Yes, hide, not ‘don’t run’.

There are only a handful of daring ones – the lot who have no patience to live a little longer to see the names on the ballot paper for the 2026 presidential elections – are still drawing their heads above the water like they don’t realise the sniper’s crosshair is trained all over their newsrooms.

Sam, who runs an online website, is convinced cartoonists are to blame.

“For us we have long learnt to write without shaking any tables and it helps,” says Sam with a tinge of pride like he was speaking about journalism moral code.

“The problem is those cartoonists. They have balls but it is only balls, nothing to brag about. They draw things that make them look like the frogs spoiling the water in the newsroom, which they are – if you ask me,” he added with a sneer.

Spire, the bold academic, cartoonist and satirist at The Observer, said he has been seeing a lot of drones lately in his dreams.

“Man, those dreaded vans, I keep waking up to find myself in bed even when I was convinced they had taken me,” Spire told us, adding that he was impressed by our ability to make up comments like these.

On Sam’s allegations that cartoonists are the bane of journalists, he said: “I’ve never drawn anyone and he walked in the drawing. Cartoons are still images. Anyone worried about still images should probably sue light for giving them shadows.”

The other fella, Ogon, kept us blue-ticked and waiting for long that the sun almost turned back after setting in protest.

“He’s spooked,” said Derro, of his colleague Ogon. “He has not taken a shower since the Genero made the comments, man fears that the water running sounds like gunshots.”

Edna, a TV journalist close to the celebrated cartoonist, said she had spoken to Ogon and that the Mukiga had joked that he was planning to do a Kakwenza (flee into exile using a broomstick like the novelist Kakwenza Rukira claims to have done en route to Germany.)

“It sounded like a joke but I know he wasn’t joking, I tell you, many are scared. Just calling them terrorists and it is gloom, now imagine they had threatened to have drones parked outside the newsrooms every day,” Edna said.

However, Edna herself dropped the clangour on her career.

“Come January 1, I’ll be out of the terrorism career,” she joked, adding “PR is the way to go, even social media influencing is way better and I urge you to stop calling them Spotted Animal, sujui Feline and such things.”

Claude, who runs a portal, said he would focus on writing about young girls and other celebrities “as long as they are not Rwandans or Ethiopians which someone seems to have a big thing for.”

An editor with a head so bald you would think he insulted a razor blade in his past life had no boldness at all to even allow his name to appear here.

“Man, leave me alone, if you have nothing to do, please don’t do it with me,” he said. “What if there are spies out compiling a list already? When it’s raining, taking shelter doesn’t make you a bag of salt.”