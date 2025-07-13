Njuba under attack amid talk of ‘smuggled items’ in draft Constitution

Thirty one years ago, then State minister for Constitutional Affairs, Mr Sam Njuba, came under attack in the Constituency Assembly (CA) amid claims by sections of the delegates that the Justice Odoki-led Constitutional Commission had “doctored” the draft Constitution.

Justice Benjamin Odoki chaired the Constitutional Review Commission. The Commission also came to be popularly known as the Odoki Commission.

The Commission, which commenced work in 1988, came up with the draft that formed the basis of work by the delegates, who were elected on March 28, 1994, to debate and write the 1995 Constitution.

Former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki. File photo

The elections followed the debate and passing by the National Resistance Council NRC), which served as the 5th Parliament, of the Constituent Assembly (CA) Statute of 1993.

According to The Monitor’s edition of July 15, 1994, at the centre of the CA’s debate on July 14, 1994, was the matter of who was and was not peddling lies as delegates tried to establish who had “doctored” the draft constitution before its presentation for debate.

The newspaper reported that Dr Philemon Mateke, who was the delegate representing Bufumbira South, triggered the war of words when he accused the Commission of not having been transparent during compiling views from the people.

Mr Philemon Mateke. Photo/File

Dr Mateke’s submission, the newspaper said, was precipitated by remarks that State minister for Constitutional Affairs Njuba had made the week before, indicating that the Odoki Commission had “eight wise men who smuggled into the draft constitution proposals (including a provision for establishment of a National Council of State)” and others that had never been contained in the people’s memoranda.

Njuba had told the CA that the same “eight wise men” had taken it upon themselves to leave out some of the proposals that had initially been part of the people’s memoranda. The talk about allegations that there was a group of commissioners who were referred to as the “eight wise men” was not new.

It had been around for a while, but it was only the first time that the minister had made utterances to that effect. Disgruntled members of the Commission and critics of the Constitution-making process had often used the phrase to refer to an alleged "clique" that used to reportedly meet with select leaders in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. It had also been rumoured that the clique would often report to State House and not Njuba, who was their line minister.

Miria Matembe

Matembe hits back

According to the newspaper, Mr Mateke’s submission did not go down well with Ms Miria Matembe, who was the delegate representing Mbarara Women. Ms Matembe, who had also been a member of the 21-member Odoki Commission, said Njuba’s comments were his personal views, a position which he reaffirmed in an article that was published in the State-owned New Vision on July 13, 1994. She said she was happy that Njuba had ultimately written in the State-owned newspaper because the article helped to clear the air around suspicions that the government had influenced the work of the Commission. She then defended the Odoki Commission’s working methods, saying the Commission could not be accused of a lack of transparency.

"Many of you saw us. We gathered views. The 21 people were not machines which you just switch on and analyse...," Ms Matembe was quoted as having told the Assembly. She said the draft constitution was a genuine document that had been drawn up based on the views that the people had submitted. Bombshell She, however, concluded her submission by pointing to what looked like an estranged working relationship between minister Njuba and the Constitutional Review Commission. "For somebody like Hon Njuba to say that some provisions were smuggled into the Draft Constitution..., in fact, even our [Commission's] working relation [with Njuba] was never smooth," she charged.

Bad blood

Information available to The Monitor newspaper indicated at the time that Ms Matembe’s comments about the relationship between Njuba and the Odoki Commission pointed to what had been along long-running dispute between the two parties. The bad blood reportedly stemmed from the decision by the Commission to reject the minister’s mostly conservative and elderly nominees in favour of younger people who were, in some instances, looked at as having been more pro-NRM than those that Njuba had been proposing. The two parties had also clashed over funds, with each side accusing the other of theft.

The minister was said to have been so infuriated to the point that he refused to officially credit the commissioners, by refusing to include their names in the final copy of the draft constitution. Several political observers had at the time pointed out that there were indications that the man who had worked with the external wing of the NRM was drifting from the Movement to another political formation.

Njuba later quit the NRM and was one of the founding members of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). He was the Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East until 2011. He quit elective politics but stayed on as chairman of FDC, a position that he held until January 21, 2021, when he succumbed to complications associated with intestinal problems.

Demands The debate, according to the newspaper, soon deviated from what should have been discussions on the Constitution degenerated into a cacophony of voices that demanded that the minister explain himself. Leading the pack, the newspaper said, was Lt Col Sserwanga Lwanga, who was one of the delegates of the National Resistance Army (NRA).

"(I want) Hon Njuba to tell us who the eight wise men are, because the Commission had 21 members," he said. Serwanga Lwanga, who was also one of the 21 members of the Commission, also leapt to its defence, saying it had done no wrong. The CA statute, he said, gave it the power to make and include proposals in the draft.

"If the Commission went ahead and made a proposal for a National Council of State that was in order," he said. Sserwanga Lwanga died in 1996, in a hospital in Hamburg, Germany, where he had been flown for medical treatment.

The newspaper reported that Lt Noble Mayombo, also a representative of the army, took to the floor and appealed to delegates to debate in a manner that proved that they were cognisant of the sacrifices that had been made to liberate the country.

"I and many others in uniform today symbolise the history of resistance. It was not out of our choice but out of compulsion. My constituency told me that the only price the delegates could pay for their [army's] sacrifice was to build a united, just and fair Uganda,” he said.

Mayombo argued that the Constitution would not last if it put the rights of the individual to associate above the right of the people to have harmony.

"We did not shoot democracy into place. We shot the process of democratisation into place," he said.

Mayombo died on May 1, 2007, aged 42. He had been promoted to the rank of a Brigadier in the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

The debate steered away from the matter with submissions from Prof Dan Wadada Nabudere that sought to get a commitment from the army that it would not overthrow any government that would be elected under the new Constitution.

Nabudere died on November 9, 2011, at the age of 78. He succumbed to complications associated with diabetes and high blood pressure.