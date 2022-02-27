|

North-South differences flare up Uganda’s body politic

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • It could have started as a quarrel over the neglect of Uganda’s health system after Speaker Jacob Oulanyah was taken ill, but the standoff has since degenerated into a North-South divide as Derrick Kiyonga writes.

When Uganda Airlines Airbus A330-800neo carrying a stricken Jacob Oulanyah landed in the American city of Seattle on February 4, few would have predicted that it would reignite the touchy subject of the North-South divide in the country. The North is still grappling with the after-effects of a civil war that raged on for the greater part of President Museveni’s 36-year hold onto power.

