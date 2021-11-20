Prime

November riots: Police list reasons for swinging into action

Protestors burn tyres in the middle of a road in Wandegeya, Kampala City, following the arrest of  NUP’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, during election campaigns in November 2020. Photos / Stephen Otage

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni, in an address on November 29, said 54 people were killed, mostly by shooting, during the three-day disturbances.

Thursday, this week, marked exactly a year since the November 18, 2020 violent protests erupted in Kampala and other towns after police arrested then National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District, eastern Uganda.                                    

