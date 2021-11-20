November riots: Police list reasons for swinging into action

Thursday, this week, marked exactly a year since the November 18, 2020 violent protests erupted in Kampala and other towns after police arrested then National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District, eastern Uganda.

President Museveni, in an address on November 29, said 54 people were killed, mostly by shooting, during the three-day disturbances. Police investigated the killings, but shelved the findings contrary to the President’s instructions to make the report public. The report dated December 5, 2020 is signed by police’s Director of Criminal Investigations (CID) Grace Akullo. Below is the seventh instalment of our continuing exclusive serialisation of the report of government investigations into the killings. It details the incidents, suspects and offences.

182. Seeta DEF 019/2020, death by shooting of Yusuf Kimuli Katwere

On 18/11/2020 at around 17:00hrs at Gongobe Zone Seeta Ward, Goma Division in Mukono District, Yusuf Kimuli Katwere, a freelance boda boda rider was hit by a stray bullet and he died. Police received information that rioters had staged an illegal roadblock at Gongobe on Seeta-Bukerere Road and were robbing people, stoning all motor vehicles and passersby. When the police responded, the rioters reacted by stoning at police thereby prompting the officers to shoot bullets in the air and teargas to disperse them.

183. Kira Division DEF 012/2020, death by shooting of Kansiime Onek

On 18/11/2020 at around 18:15hrs at Namugongo, Nsawo Village in Kira Municipality, Kansiime Onek, a boda boda rider R/O Nsawo Zone, Namugongo Parish in Kira Municipality, was shot dead. It is alleged that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired by a UPDF soldier who was moving in a government double cabin pick-up truck, on Namugongo-Ssonde Road, because the whole road had been blocked and protesters were pelting stones specifically at government vehicles. The victim was rushed to TMR Hospital, Namugongo and died shortly thereafter. Inquiries are on going.

184. Kira Division DEF 013/2020, death by shooting of Salim Magumba

On 18/11/2020 at around 18:15hrs on Kyaliwajala- Namugongo Road, unidentified male adult was shot at. It is alleged that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired by a UPDF soldier who was moving in a government vehicle double cabin pick-up truck, white in colour, on Namugongo-Ssonde Road because the whole road had been blocked and protestors pelting stones specifically at government vehicles. The victim was rushed to Angelina Hospital and died shortly thereafter. Inquiries ongoing.

185. Kira Division DEF 014/2020, death by shooting of Ashiraf Kamoga

On 18/11/2020 at around 17:00hrs at Nakiyanja Namugongo, Kira Municipality, Ashiraf Kamoga, 23, a boda boda rider, R/O Misindye Ssonde was shot at. It is alleged that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired by UPDF soldier who was moving in a government double cabin pick-up truck, white in colour, on Namugongo-Ssonde Road. The whole road had been blocked and protesters were pelting stones specifically at government vehicles. The victim was rushed to Mulago Hospital and died shortly afterward. Inquiries on going.

186. Kireka CRB 231/2020, malicious damage to property

On the 18/11/2020 at about 16:50hrs, Ali Esapu, the driver of a government motor vehicle Reg. No. UG 0104Q of Ministry of Public Service reported that while he was driving the same vehicle, unknown people who were demonstrating hit it and damaged its rear window screen. No suspect was arrested.

187. Bweyogerere CRB 182/2020, simple robbery

On 18/11/2020 at around 15:30hrs, Wilson Muwanguzi, was returning from Kampala when he found many people protesting at Bweyogerere Town. He removed his iPhone 7 to record them. One only identified as Ochwo snatched the phone and threw it to his friend who fled the scene. Ochwo was arrested by officers who were quelling the riot. Case closed and put away by RSA when suspect and complainant reconciled.

188. Bweyogerere CRB 183/2020, inciting violence and participating in a riot

On 18/11/2020 at Bweyogerere Centre, 10 suspects were arrested for burning tyres, stealing mobile phones from persons, throwing stones at police officers and blocking roads, among other acts, which left business paralysed in the whole town. All charged in court and remanded.

189. Mukono CRB 1332/2020, destroying roads and obstructions on roads

On 18/11/2020 within Mukono Municipality on Mukono Jinja Highway, a group of people protesting the arrest of NUP presidential aspirant was seen burning tyres, wood and throwing stones and debris in the road. Security officers responded and arrested seven of them while others took off. They were all taken to court on 20/11/2020 and were remanded until 30/11/2020.

190. Mukono CRB 1329, 2020, destroying roads and obstructions on roads

On 19/11/2020 at Kisoga Trading Centre Mukono, following riotous situation that broke out on 18/11/2020, some rioters in Kisoga Trading Centre continued to burn tyres and put barricades on the road. Thus interfering with traffic flow, as a result six suspects were arrested and they all appeared in court on 20/11/2020 were remanded until 30/11/2020.

191. Mukono CRB 1330/2020, destroying roads and obstruction on roads

On 19/11/2020 at Namumira Village Mukono Central Division, two suspects were arrested for burning tyres and blocking roads protesting the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi. They all appeared in court on 20/11/2020 and were remanded until 30/11/2020.

192. Mukono CRB 1328/2020, destroying roads and obstruction on roads

On November 19, 2020, on Mukono Jinja Highway, some people continued protesting the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi by setting fire on roads and obstructing traffic flow. Six suspects were arrested and charged to court in 20/11/2020.They were remanded until 30/11/2020.

193. Katosi CRB 214/2020, destroying roads and obstruction on roads

On 18/11/2020 at Katosi Town, a group of people who were protesting the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi set fire on the roads and obstructed traffic. Three suspects were arrested and produced in court on 20/11/2020, remanded until 30/11/2020.

194. Seeta CRB 544/2020, destroying roads, obstruction on roads and malicious damage

On November 18, 2020 between Namanve industrial areas and Kigunga Trading Centre while protesting the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi, a group of people engaged in violent activities and as such three vehicles were vandalised. These included UAU 169X Toyota Hilux belonging to UNRA, UAM 190R Toyota Ipsum blue in colour property of Elimu and UAF 125J property of Kasirivu. They also set fire on roads and put stones and debris on the road. Thirteen people were arrested and all appeared at Goma court. They were remanded until 26/11/2020.

195. Seeta CRB 537/ 2020, destroying roads, obstructions on roads and malicious damage

On 18/11/2020 between Namanve Industrial Area and Kigunga Trading Centre, a group of people protesting the arrest and detention of Hon Kyagulanyi set fire on roads and obstructed traffic flow by putting stones and debris on the roads. They also vandalised four motor vehicles. That is, UBA 272A Toyota Land cruiser, UAP 690A Toyota Regious pearl white in color, UBF 339X Toyota Harrier pearl white and UAZ 283X Toyota Spacio pearl white. Three suspects were arrested and appeared in court. Remanded until 30/11/2020.

196. Mukono CRB 1331/2020, destroying roads and obstruction on roads

On 18/11/2020 within Mukono Municipality, a group of people protested the arrest and detention of Robert Kyagulanyi, engaged in violent activities such as burning tyres and throwing big stones on the roads. Two were arrested and charged in court. Remanded util 30/11/2020.

Members of the public raise their hands at Kiseka Market in Kampala on November 19, 2020.

197. Mukono CRB 1333/2020, destroying roads and obstruction on roads

On November 18, 2020 at Nakisunga one of the rioters who was protesting the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi was arrested for burning tyres on the road as well as blocking the road with stones. She was charged in court and remanded until 30/11/2020.

198. Mukono CRB 1358/2020, destroying roads and obstruction on roads

On 19/11/2020 on Mukono-Jinja High way in Mukono Municipality, a group of people continued protesting the arrest and detention of Hon Kyagulanyi, they engaged themselves in burning tyres and debris on the roads and putting stones to block the roads. Thirteen suspects were arrested and appeared in court on 26/11/2020. They were remanded until 9/12/2020.

199. Bweyogerere CRB 183/2020, unlawful society

On 18/11/2020 at Bweyogerere Town, following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu 10 suspects were found assembled while doing acts of violence including burning tyres on the roads and throwing stones at police officers. Nine suspects were taken to court, remanded and one juvenile was released.

200. Kira CRB 623/2020, unlawful society

On the 18/11/2020 at Kyaliwajala Kira Municipality, Wakiso District following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi, rioters were found assembled doing acts of violence. They were found burning tyres on the road. Three suspects were arrested and were taken to court on 24/11/2020.

201. Kira CRB 626/2020, unlawful society

On 19/11/2020 on Namugongo Sonde Road, following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, rioters were found assembled doing acts of violence. Three suspects were arrested and they all appeared in court on 24/11/2020.

202. Kira CRB 627/2020, malicious damage to property

On 18/11/2020, at Namugongo Catholic Shrine, one Charles Udongi while driving motor vehicle UG 2420C was confronted by protestors who were expressing dissatisfaction over the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. They threw stones at the vehicle and damaged the rear window screen and the rear brake lights. The suspects were unidentified and case is under the inquiry.

203. Kira CRB 628/2020, inciting violence

On 19/11/2020 on Kyaliwajala Naalya Road, following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, rioters were found doing acts of violence with burning tyres on the road and blocking traffic flow. One suspect was arrested and others ran way. The file was closed by RSA.

204. Kira CRB 629/2020, inciting violence

On 18/11/2020, at Namugongo, following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a group of rioters were found burning tyres on the road and throwing stones at moving vehicles. On sighting police, they took off, one suspect was arrested. The file was closed and put away by RSA pending other evidence.

205. Kira CRB 644/2020, unlawful society

On 18/11/2020, at Namugongo Sonde road following the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi, a group of rioters were found burning tyres on the road and obstructing traffic flow. They took off on sight of police. Later two arrests were made on 24/11/2020. The suspects are still in custody and case file with RSA for sanctioning.

206. Kira CRB 649/2020, malicious damage

On 18/11/2020, at Mbalwa Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, one Anthony Waibata Kyozila was captured in a video by a well-wisher stoning a vehicle UAZ 619H Toyota Harrier, the property of Denis Tumwesigye. The suspect was traced and arrested on 24/11/2020. The suspect is still in custody and the file is with RSA for sanctioning.

207. Kira CRB 638/2020, unlawful society

On 19/11/2020, on Kireka Bweyogerere Road, following the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a group of rioters were found burning tyres on the road and obstructing traffic flow. Thirteen suspects were arrested, 11 were taken to court on 26/11/2020 and the two were discharged by RSA.

208. Kireka CRB 302/2020, unlawful society

On 18/11/2020 at Kireka, following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi , a group of rioters were found doing acts of violence including burning tyres on the road and throwing stones at police. Six suspects were arrested and four were taken to court. Two juvenile were screened.

209. Kireka CRB 306/2020, unlawful society

On the 18/11/2020, at Kireka Kamuli road, while protesting the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a group of rioters were found doing acts of violence to the public including burning tyres on the road and obstructing the traffic flow. Six arrests were made and were all produced in court on 24/11/2020.

210. Kireka CRB 307/2020, inciting violence

On the 18/11/2020 at Kireka Railway line, following the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi, a group of rioters were found doing acts of violence against the public including burning tyres and throwing stones at police officers. Five arrests were made. Four suspects appeared in court on 24/11/2020 and one juvenile was screened.

211. Kireka CRB 308/2020, unlawful society

On the 18/11/2020 at Kireka following the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi, a group of rioters were found doing acts of violence against the public including blocking the traffic flow. Three suspects were arrested, they all appeared in court on 24/11/2020.

212. Bweyogerere CRB 184/2020, malicious damage

On the 18/11/2020, at Bweyogerere junction, a group of rioters who were protesting against the arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi, threw stones at motor vehicle UBG 133V and damaged its front window screen. No arrest was made. The case in under inquiry.

213. Kirinya CRB 191/2020, unlawful society

On the 18/11/2020, at Kirinya Village following the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi, a group of rioters were found doing acts of violence including burning car tyres on the road and blocking traffic flow. Six arrests were made, five suspects were taken to court and one juvenile was screened.

214. Kirinya CRB 192/2020, unlawful society

On 08/11/2020 at Kirinya Kavule following the arrest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi, a group of rioters were found gathered and doing acts of violence; to wit, burning tyres on the road. Two suspects were arrested and all appeared in court on 24/11/2020.

215. Nagalama CRB 634/2020, incitement to violence and damaging national roads

On November, 19, 2020 during [the] day in the trading centres of Kalagi, Nakifuma, Ndese and Kabimbiri in Mukono district, the following suspects were arrested for inciting violence and damaging national roads by burning tyres and blocking the roads with heavy stones. They are Kavuma Deogratious, Lwanga Derick, Lubega Ismail, Ssembatya Patrick, Mugenyi Derick, Kimbagaya Muzamiru, Ssebulime Tawairu, Mutumba James, Kanamugira Simon, Ssajalyabene Stephen and Kasirye Maimuna. They were charged [at] Nakifuma Court and remanded to Kawuga Prisons up to 21st December, 2020.

216. Nagalama CRB 643/2020, incitement to violence

On November 19, 2020 during the day while at the trading centre pf Kyampisi in Mukono District, Kabiswa Muzamiru was arrested for inciting violence as he was seen carrying logs in the middle of the road. He was charged [at] Nakifuma Court and remanded until 21/12/2020.



Others

217. Nagalama CRB 643/2020, incitement to violence

On 19/11/2020 during the day at Kalagi, Swaibu Kato was arrested for inciting violence as he was found burning tyres in the middle of the road and calling others to join him in protest of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi’s arrest. He was charged [at] Nakifuma court and released on bail.

218. Nagalama CRB 653/2020, defacement of posters and incitement to violence

On the 19/11/2020 at 14:00hrs at Kyabakadde Village in Kyampisi in Kyampisi Sub-county [in] Mukono District, Ronald Lubowa was arrested on suspicion of defacing campaign posters of [former minister] Hon [Ronald] Kibule, an incumbent MP for Mukono North constituency. He was suspected of participating in blocking of the roads using logs and burning tyres. CCTV camera results were negative to his identity. He was subsequently released on police bond.