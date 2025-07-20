NRC allowances increased as members reject Museveni speech

Thirty one years ago last week, the government, through the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, announced an increase in the subsistence allowances for members of the National Resistance Council (NRC) and also agreed to a raft of new allowances, including a responsibility allowance following weeks of turmoil in the NRC.

The House had, in a period of about three weeks, been in a combative mood and, for the first time, voted to throw out a speech by President Museveni. During the same period, the government announced that it would not be paying subsistence allowance to members of the NRC, who were also known as Council Members (CMs), who were also delegates to the Constituent Assembly (CA).

CMs were to the NRC what Members of Parliament (MPs) are to Parliament. The NRC was the 5th Parliament. It came into office after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) shot its way into power in January 1986.

It was initially composed of only historical members of the NRM and its armed wing, the National Resistance Army (NRA), but was expanded in 1989 to include 220 county representatives, district women representatives, 10 army representatives, 20 presidential nominees and subsequently five youth representatives and three workers’ representatives. It wound up business after the 1996 parliamentary elections and was succeeded by the 6th Parliament.

Talking subsistence allowances to such CMs, it was decided, was to be scrapped for the entire duration of the period they would be serving as CA delegates.

The Monitor newspaper edition of July 15, 1994, reported that the decision was made to avoid audit queries by the Auditor General, who was certain to question why CMs were receiving double payments from the Consolidated Fund.

Double charges on the Consolidated Fund were prohibited under the provisions of the Public Finance Act. The calculation was that the move would save the government Shs50 million in subsistence allowances over a period of six months from July 1995 to January 1996.

Allowances

The CMs would, however, retain the sitting allowance of Shs20,000 for every member. It was also announced that the CMs who were also delegates to the CA would continue receiving their other entitlements in the NRC. Those included a monthly salary of Shs60,000, a mileage allowance to and from their constituencies computed at a rate of Shs840 per mile on tarmac and Shs980 per mile on murram.

It should be remembered that a move which was initially rejected by June 8, 1994, resolution in the NRC had increased the subsistence allowance from Shs30,000 to Shs90,000 a monththe government, leading to a standoff between the two institutions.

Standoff with government The standoff over the increments only came to an end on June 30, 1994, when the government backed out of what had turned out to be a long and bruising confrontation with the NRC. Then prime minister, George Cosmas Adyebo, who was the Leader of Government Business in the NRC, read out a statement conceding that, “It was unfortunate that when allowances were considered for delegates [to the Constituent Assembly], there was no consultation with this House.” Adyebo was named prime minister on January 22, 1991, succeeding Dr Samson Kisekka, who was elevated to the position of vice president. He was also the CA delegate for Kwania County in Lango sub-region. Adeybo, who served as premier until November 18, 1994, lost the battle to cancer on November 19, 2000, at the age of 53.

Other allowances

It should be remembered that the June 8, 1995, resolution had set another package, the responsibility allowance for the CMs. Historical members of the NRC would pocket Shs200,000 in responsibility allowance every month. The allowance was designed to trickle down with county, municipality and city representatives getting Shs300,000 a month. District women representatives’ responsibility allowances were set at Shs400,000 a month, while youth and worker’s representatives would smile all the way from the bank with Shs500,000 per a month. The resolution also sought to increase the fuel allowance from Shs3,600 per litre per sitting to Shs5,000 per litre per sitting.

Government backs down

In the statement that he made on behalf of the government, Adyebo said the allowances for CMs and those for the CA delegates should have been at par. The CMs were so enraged on June 29, 1994, that they rejected vote No. 015 of the National Assembly which had been allocated Shs1.3 billion. They were angry that the government had not taken into consideration the resolutions of June 8, 1994, that increased their allowances to reflect the increase in inflation and the cost of living.

The Monitor’s edition of July 1, 1994, reported that the “tirade” (in the NRC) on June 29, 1994, was so rowdy and so serious over a few days that month. It should be remembered that the NRC resoundingly voted on June 23, 1994, to throw out a speech that President Museveni gave on June 16, 1994, during the opening of the 8th session of the House.

NRC chairperson, Mr Moses Kigongo, asked the question, and the response was a loud “No”, not a “Nay”. According to The Monitor’s edition of June 24, 1994, trouble began when Mr Kigongo asked Mr Elly Rwakakooko, the NRC representative for Ruhaama, Mbarara, to wind up debate on Mr Museveni’s 16-page speech, a task that should have ordinarily gone to Adyebo, the Leader of Government Business, especially given the heat that it had already generated.

NRC members had been concerned that Mr Museveni’s speech fell short on addressing issues of corruption and why Mr Museveni had told the NRC that Ugandans were growing richer when most people actually thought that they were growing poorer on account of, among others, inflation and famine.

Adyebo was not present, which once again brought the issue of absenteeism of government ministers back to the NRC’s agenda. The only Cabinet minister in the NRC on June 22 was Henry Kyemba, the Minister of State for Agriculture who was also the NRC representative for Jinja Municipality West, who tried to defend his Cabinet colleagues with excuses around the day having been a day on which Cabinet sits and that it also coincided with other business in the Constituent Assembly (CA), but he was shouted down.

The members rejected attempts by Rwakakooko to answer on behalf of Adyebo. Mr Elly Karuhanga, the NRC Representative for Nyabushozi, wondered why a fellow backbencher was attempting to deal with questions that had been directed at the government. Mr Karuhanga got the backing of Mr James Mwandha, the NRC Representative for Bugweri County, in Iganga.

“It is very awkward to ask a backbencher to answer on behalf of the government,” Mr Mwandha said and got roaring approval from a House that demanded that Adyebo wind up the debate. Mr Kigongo put the matter to the members to vote. No one voted in favour. Mr Kigongo was forced to prematurely adjourn the House.

It was against such a background that the Ministry of Finance entered into discussions with the NRC’s Committee on Privileges and Members Welfare on the morning of June 30, 1994, and thrashed out a compromise. The meeting settled for a subsistence allowance of Shs80,000 per CM per day.