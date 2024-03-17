NRM, UPDM sign ceasefire, start peace talks





Thirty six years ago (March 17, 1988), the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government and rebel outfit Uganda People’s Democratic Movement (UPDM) signed an agreement that ceased the exchanges of fire between their fighting forces; the National Resistance Army (NRA) and the Uganda People Democratic Army (UPDA).

The ceasefire agreement also marked the beginning of a series of talks aimed at signing a comprehensive peace agreement between the two groups.

Genesis of UPDM rebellion

UPDM/A was the first group from Acholi sub-region to take up arms and wage war against Mr Museveni’s government. It is believed to have been formed in July 1986, four months before the Holy Spirit Movement and Holy Spirit Mobile Forces of self-styled priestess, Alice Auma Lakwena, were formed.

It was made up of mostly former men and officers of the defeated Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) and former political leaders and officials of the Obote II government, and Tito Okello military junta drawn from the districts of Gulu and Kitgum.

The force, which operated in mostly those two districts, launched its first attack on the NRA forces in August that year.

According to the paper, The peace process in northern Uganda 1986-1990 (2002), authored by former New Vision journalist Caroline Lamwaka, and published on the website of Conciliation Resources, an international organisation that focuses on ending violent conflicts and creating peaceful societies, its formation was precipitated by the need to rise up in the face of human rights abuses and violations on the part of the government forces.

The NRA had on arrival in the two districts called on former UNLA soldiers to surrender their weapons to them, or to church and Local Council leaders.

Former UNLA soldiers who returned the weapons to the NRA soon started complaining about indiscipline and gross abuse on the part of soldiers in charge of the disarmament exercise.

Indiscipline

“Serious breakdowns in discipline occurred among troops supervising the surrender of firearms. Some former UNLA soldiers were arrested and mistreated, and torture was alleged to be widespread. Killings were reported, although the number of dead is not known. Some former soldiers were taken away for ‘political re-education’ and never seen again,” the paper reads.

A May 10, 1986, order requiring all former UNLA soldiers to report to army headquarters in Kampala only fuelled fears that a repeat of massacres similar to the mass massacres of Acholi and Langi officers that occurred in the months after Idi Amin deposed Obote were in the offing.

“Many began to believe that the NRM government was determined to victimise the Acholi people, and some began to mobilise to fight the government. Many Acholi supported them,” the paper states.

Alleged sabotage

Allegations that the acts of indiscipline were in those days carried out by former combatants of the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) and the Federal Democratic Movement of Uganda (FEDEMU), who had been integrated into the NRM, were rife at the time.

In August 1987, more than 40 civilians were killed in Namokora, Kitgum, near the home village of former president, Gen Tito Okello.

There were reports that these former combatants often claimed that they were looting and harassing civilians in the two district as revenge for the atrocities that the UNLA had committed in Luweero triangle.

“They would tell people, ‘We are recovering our properties from Luweero.’ This reinforced perceptions that the NRA/M viewed people from the north as its enemies,” the paper read in parts.

Pecos Kutesa. Photo/File

On March 17, when the talks between the two forces commenced, NRA commanders Pecos Kuteesa and Julius Aine conceded that there were “bad elements” within the NRA and that “this reflected badly on the NRA, which was a decent and disciplined army”.

War fatigue

Less than a year after the rebellion commenced, elders led by veteran Democratic Party (DP) politician, Tiberio Okeny Atwoma, developed fears that the war which had claimed so many lives in so short a time would result into a humanitarian crisis of mega proportions.

On October 31, 1986, Okeny led a five-man team into the bushes for talks with the rebels. Word was subsequently sent back to President Museveni through people who were described as “civilian coordinators”.

In November, President Museveni gave his nod of approval, directing the Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, alias Salim Saleh, the NRA’s Chief of Combat Operations, to commence talks with the UPDM/A.

That marked the beginning of back and forth communications through the civilian coordinators as part of confidence and trust building on the part of the two parties ahead of planned face to face talks between the two parties, but the talks were put at the risk of jeopardy just when it had been agreed that the parties would meet at Acholi Inn in March 1988.

“Lt Steven Obote, one of two UPDM/A officers co-ordinating the peace efforts with the NRA, was ‘accidentally’ killed by the NRA in March 1988 as he tried to organise a meeting between senior UPDM/A officers and NRA commanders. His relatives believe he was killed deliberately, and that if top UPDM/A commanders had been present they would all have been killed,” the Conciliation Resources’ paper says.

The run up to the talks had also been characterised by what seemed like internal opposition on either side of the protagonist forces.

The political wing of the UPDM, especially those living in exile, voiced their mistrust of Museveni and the NRM. They pointed to the failure by the NRM to honour the Nairobi Peace Accord as testimony that the NRM could not be trusted.

The divisions between the two groups came to the fore in April 1987 in Parliament when the UPDM chairperson in Gulu, Charles Alai, speaking at a press conference of members of the Acholi community, said the external wing of the UPDM was not involved because the local wing had “no room for opportunists”.

There were also factions inside the NRM that were opposed to a negotiated settlement. Those insisted that the UPDA surrenders even as the talks were going on.

Salim Saleh

Gen Saleh was to later lash out at the Minister for Information, Abubaker Kakyama Mayanja, for going out on Radio Uganda and Uganda Television to say, “Amnesty is expiring on March 31. Run, run for your life”, which could have scuttled the negotiations.

The talks

On March 17, 1988, the two teams converged at the Acholi Inn in Gulu.

The NRA team which was led by Gen Saleh, also had Col Kuteesa and Lt Col Aine.

The UPDM/A delegation was led by Lt Col John Angelo Okello, commander of UPDA Division One in Gulu, accompanied by Maj Mike Kilama and Charles Alai. The UPDA’s overall commander, Brig Justine Odong Latek, did not show up, but it was said that the talks had his blessings.

The first business of the meeting which was chaired by Vincent Olanya, with Eliya Obita as secretary, was to declare a ceasefire.

The government delegation then tabled before the meeting what Gen Saleh described as a “draft agreement”, which focused on among others jobs for ex-combatants, promotion and integration of the UPDFA combatants into the NRA.

That marked the beginning of formal talks that culminated into the signing later that year of a comprehensive peace agreement between the two forces.