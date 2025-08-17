NUP’s 2021 show: Lucky break or tale of success?

On the morning of June 10, top honchos of the National Unity Platform (NUP) arrived at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kampala, for what appeared like a routine meeting. Hours later, the public was shocked to learn that this had actually been the party’s delegates’ conference. Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, had been re-elected as party president; Mr David Lewis Rubongoya had been retained as the party’s secretary general, and Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), had retained his position as spokesperson of the party. His re-election implied that he will be the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s election.

NUP’s 2021 show

Though he did not win, it is generally agreed that Mr Kyagulanyi did well for himself and NUP during the 2021 presidential election, especially since it was the first time he was running for president and on the ticket of a party that was equally new to competing in a general election. He came second with 3.6 million votes, representing 35.08 percent of the votes cast in a race, which President Museveni won with six million votes, which represented 58.38 percent of the 10.7 million votes cast. His total vote haul of 3.6 million has been the highest that any Opposition candidate has managed against Mr Museveni since 1996, when elections were first held in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) era. The result also came with 57 parliamentary seats, making NUP the biggest Opposition party.

NRM’s bloody nose

Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, the NRM vice chairperson in charge of Buganda region, says the bloody nose NUP gave them since 2021 was the very first time Mr Museveni and the NRM had suffered a comprehensive defeat in Buganda region. “In 2006, President Museveni got 67 percent in Buganda. In 2011, he got 80 percent. In 2016, he got 69 percent, but in 2021, the vote dropped to 34 percent of the vote in Buganda. Of course, that was a very high drop,” Mr Kiwanda says.

The drop was extended to the number of parliamentary seats that the NRM took in the region. “We now have only 31 out of the 105 parliamentary seats. The party lost very many seats to both NUP and DP [Democratic Party],” Mr Kiwanda says.

Questions

So many months after the election and with only a few months away from the 2026 General Election, why and how NUP pulled off the feat that it did remains a major talking point. One of the questions was whether sympathy was a major factor in this. We shall do well to remember that 2021 has previously been named as one of the most violent in Uganda’s political history. In January 2021, Opposition activist Kizza Besigye described it as the worst that Uganda has had. “The 2021 elections excelled in demonstrating their tools of maintaining power. Every gun was out. How can you have an election where you have tanks and armoured vehicles all over the place?” Dr Besigye wondered.

NUP secretary general Rubongoya once described it as “an election from hell”. There are now those who argue that the orgy of violence and unfair treatment meted out on Mr Kyagulanyi as he campaigned could have contributed to their good performance. His campaign activities were almost always violently disrupted; journalists who were covering his campaign activities were brutalised; he was arrested and marched to court for alleged violation of Covid-19 campaign protocols; he was locked out of hotels in which he had been booked and locked out of FM stations on which he had been scheduled to appear.

Following his arrest in Luuka on November 18, 2020, protests broke out in Kampala and other towns. That led to the death of at least 54 people as security forces violently cracked down on the protests. Those developments are believed to have angered sections of the voting population into sympathising with NUP and Mr Kyagulanyi. It is difficult to tell the extent to which sympathy was a factor in that result.

NUP’s messaging

The main thrust of Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign focused on improving the welfare of Ugandans across the board. He, for example, promised to create 500,000 jobs within the first two years in office. He said this could be achieved through improving the investment climate, industrialisation and commercialisation of agriculture. There were also promises to enhance the livelihoods of security personnel by paying the least paid and lowest ranking man or woman Shs1 million; improving the health sector by placing at least two health centre IIIs in every sub-county; fighting corruption and smuggling. He promised to revive and boost the cooperatives and fund sensitisation and research as a way of boosting agricultural production; reinforce the disarmament exercise in order to stamp out cattle rustling, and improve education by encouraging academics, among others.

Besigye factor or NUP messaging?

There have been questions about whether it was messaging and organisational strength that helped NUP achieve what it did. Mr Faruk Kirunda, the special presidential assistant in charge of the press and mobilisation, who also doubles as the deputy presidential spokesperson, says whereas NUP invoked tribal sentiments to get the vote in Buganda, its performance was boosted by the decision by the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Besigye, not to contest in the election. “Mr Kyagulanyi and NUP gained a lot of votes that should have gone to Dr Besigye, who did not contest. Remember FDC’s candidate, Amuriat Oboi, was a nonstarter since all efforts within the party to find a possible replacement for Besigye had been ‘sat on’ for long,” says Mr Kirunda.

It is an argument that Ms Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), buys into, albeit partially. “If you look at the patterns of people who voted for Besigye since 2001, you would find that they are the same areas now voting for Bobi Wine. Ugandans voting for change vote for the leader they think has the numbers. So the people who have been voting for Besigye, many of them shifted and voted for Bobi Wine,” Ms Birete says. Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, the State minister for ICT and National Guidance, does not think NUP is a strong party.

“I do not think NUP was very strong as a party. Not at all. I think there are some issues which have probably remained unsolved or unresolved between the Buganda Kingdom and the central government. Sometimes politicians just play to the gallery and pretend to be the saviours, even when they may not manage to handle it. NUP’s strength was in playing to the gallery,” Mr Kabyanga says. So was it the messaging that did the trick? Mr Kabyanga still does not agree that the messaging was strong. However, LoP Ssenyonyi laughs off Mr Kabyanga’s conclusion, saying no NRM supporter can be objective in their assessment of the strength or messaging of NUP.

“Some NRM will, of course, not find our message potent because it hits them. Our message is, ‘we want a Uganda that works for everyone’. NRM’s Uganda is a Uganda that works for a few, a small family pick. Our message is, we want to kick corruption out of our country so that there's money available for proper service delivery,” Mr Ssenyonyi argues. He adds that he would be very surprised if any NRM person actually ever conceded that NUP’s messaging was spot on. “If anyone is to evaluate our message, it cannot be NRM because they don't find our message soothing. It hits them hardest. NRM doesn't like our message because corruption has flourished and service delivery has crumbled under them,” Mr Ssenyonyi adds.

Youth factor

Ms Bireete thinks Mr Kyagulanyi’s efforts in mobilising the youth should not be unmentioned. “He managed to mobilise young people who were previously full of apathy to become politically active and demand change. The number of youth that were previously not interested in politics is his support base,” Ms Bireete says. Even before the vote was cast, it had been expected that at 38, Mr Kyagulanyi would be of appeal to the young voters. Mr Patrick Wakida, the head of Research World International, a social research firm, had predicted in an earlier interview that demographics were in his favour. “Mr Kyagulanyi will defeat Mr Museveni in Kampala, most urban centres and central region.

Bobi has been on the music scene for a long time, and he appeals to the young people. Young people want to be like him – the muzukulu (grandchild) who is challenging the grandfather,” Mr Wakida said in that interview. Mr Crispin Kaheru, the former coordinator of the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), who is now a commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), agreed with Mr Wakida in yet another previous interview. “It is not necessarily because he is originally from Buganda, but because Buganda hosts the biggest population of young voters. Robert Kyagulanyi has adopted a message that seems to resonate with the young generation,” Mr Kaheru said in that interview. The problem, though, is that we just might not be able to put a finger on the extent to which the youth vote influenced the outcome of the vote in the regions where he won.

Internal weaknesses

There are, however, many who think that NUP’s “success” had more to do with the many mistakes of the ruling NRM than any campaign promises, posturing, or mobilisation drive that the party carried out. Mr Kiwanda says a post-election assessment exercise that was conducted in Buganda had revealed sharp divisions within the NRM, which could have played into the hands of Opposition parties NUP and DP. “There were so many salient issues that came up. Key among them was the bickering driven by rivalries between party leaders, mismanagement of the NRM party primaries, the fallout from those primaries and how the party managed vote protection in the general elections,” Mr Kiwanda says.

Mr Kiwanda argues rivalries between former vice president Gilbert Bukenya and former Wakiso LC5 chairman Ian Kyeyune undermined party cohesion in Wakiso District. Party cohesion in Mukono was also undermined by a stem rivalry between Mr Ronald Kibuule and Ms Margaret Nakavubu. Mr Kibuule, who was the State minister for Water, and MP for Mukono North, was also the party’s flagbearer for the same constituency, while Ms Nakavubu was the NRM’s flagbearer for the District Woman Representative’s seat. The feud, which dated back to the 2015 NRM primaries, was precipitated by Mr Kibuule’s decision to back Ms Peace Kusasira Kanyesigye against Ms Nakavubu. Again in September 2020, Mr Kibuule supported Ms Margaret Nalugo against Ms Nakavubu. Ms Nalugo contested as an Independent candidate.

Mr Ssenyonyi concedes that NUP cashed in on the NRM’s weaknesses going into the polls, but hastens to add that it is because Ugandans are tired of the NRM’s mistakes. “They say we made inroads because of the mistakes of the NRM, but it is obvious that Ugandans are tired of the NRM’s mistakes of 40 years. Ugandans are tired of a system of 40 years, a system that is unjust and corrupt. A system that does not deliver services to the people. That's what we are capitalising on to tell the people of Uganda that, no! We deserve better. Yes! We deserve change because the past 40 years have been a mess. That's why we are where we are today,” Mr Ssenyonyi says.

Splitting NRM vote The manner in which the party handled both the September 2020 NRM primaries and the fallout from them led to the emergence of many NRM-leaning Independent candidates who split what should have been the party’s vote and handed the constituencies to NUP. “We lost over 21 positions of Members of Parliament because of multiple NRM candidates contesting in the same constituency. That was the case in Kassanda South, Buvuma, Buikwe North and even Kiboga, where Independent candidates came up and split the party’s vote and handed the seats to NUP,” Mr Kiwanda says. As we already know, Mr Michael Muhumuza got 11,173 votes against Mr Simeo Nsubuga’s 11,101 votes in the Kasanda South primaries.

Mr Nsubuga contested as an Independent and got 8,300 votes. Mr Muhumuza got 8,000 votes. The NUP candidate, Mr Frank Kabuye, won with 11,000 votes. In Buvuma, Ms Judith Nagujja, who was the NRM party flagbearer, got 6,780 votes, while Ms Jenepher Nantume Egunyu, who stood as an Independent after losing the primaries, got 6,271 votes. The result was that the NUP candidate, Ms Susan Mugabi, who got 8,154 votes, is in Parliament. In Buikwe North, NUP’s Jimmy Lwanga won with 13,676 votes. The NRM’s flagbearer, Ms Diana Nyago, garnered 7,234. NRM-leaning Independent candidate Musoke Paul Sebulime got 6,736 votes. Another NRM-leaning Independent, Badiru Kabuye Mpoza got 6,094 votes. Three other NRM-leaning Independent candidates were in the race, including David Onyango (2,275 votes), Moses Musanje (1,513) and Arthur Mugabi (431) .

The combined total vote of the NRM came down to 24,283 votes, nearly twice as much as the winner got. What Mr Kiwanda says about the Kiboga vote is, however, not true. Whereas minister Ruth Nankabirwa got 22,878, the NRM-leaning Independent got 1,759. The NRM’s combined vote was, therefore, 24,637, which is 130 votes less than the 24,767 votes that the NUP candidate, Mr Christine Kaaya Nakimwero, garnered to take the seat. Ms Nankabirwa was always going to lose. Similarly, the NRM’s loss of the Mukono Women’s seat was not because Ms Nakavubu and Ms Nalugo split the vote. NUP’s Hanifa Hussein Nabukeera took the seat with 102,162 votes, while Ms Nakavubu, who was the NRM’s flagbearer, came second with 49,363 votes and Ms Nalugo, an NRM-leaning Independent, came third with 12,601 votes. The combined total of the NRM candidates was 61,964, some 40,198 votes less than what the NUP candidate got.

Can NUP hold on?

The debate around whether NUP’s performance in 2021 was a lucky break or a tale of success aided by a combination of factors, including a sympathy vote, strong messaging or weaknesses within the NRM, might continue long after our time. Now, as is commonly said, "the hardest part is never in reaching the top, but staying there”. That becomes pertinent as the 2026 elections draw closer. Will NUP be able to either hold onto or build on what it achieved in 2021? That is the question.



