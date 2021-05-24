Nursing our way out of the pandemic

By Amin Mawji More by this Author

When history records the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be many lessons to reflect on.

Chief amongst these is the crucial role that nurses and midwives have played as healthcare systems around the world have grappled with the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the royal patron of Nursing Now, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, asked Ugandan midwife, Harriet Nayiga, about the pressures of her role.



Harriet, who trained at the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery and co-founded the Midwife-led Community Transformation project, responded: “That pressure has been more exaggerated during Covid-19, where you feel that you also are at risk and need care. You have a family, friends and you’re also worried about how they are but yet you have to go and serve others.” These remarks exemplify the strong spirit of duty and courage that nurses and midwifes bring to their work.

Across East Africa, as we look back on the experience of the past year, it is clear that the contribution of nurses and midwives in dealing with the pandemic has been immense. We have been able to observe, in real time, the strength, values and vulnerabilities of those who serve in these noble professions.

And when the dust settles on the current crisis, it will be important to review the inefficiencies within our healthcare systems. After all, we have a societal responsibility to protect our frontline healthcare workers and to address the many ethical issues they encounter daily.

Another critical issue is how we address the shortage of clinical practitioners in our region. This week, 667 students on three continents received their degrees from the Aga Khan University. The cohorts from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania included 41 achieving Masters of Medicine from the Medical College, and 201 achieving Degrees and Diplomas from the School of Nursing and Midwifery.

At the Convocation Ceremony, His Highness the Aga Khan acknowledged the very difficult circumstances of this past year: “I would like to recognise the resilience and agility of our University faculty and students. In these challenging times, all of you have shown impressive adaptability, dedication and perseverance.”

Since its inception in 2000, the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery has added more than 3,200 qualified nurses and midwives to the healthcare systems in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The class of 2020 continues the tradition of building capacity to support better healthcare, promote gender equity and ultimately strengthen the economies of the region.

Melinda French Gates, the chief guest at the 2020 Aga Khan University Convocation spoke about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s support for this goal, noting that “the Aga Khan University is not only a global resource, it is a transformative force for public health and women’s health.”

As we build capacity in nursing and midwifery in the region, we have reasons to be optimistic. But this is no time for complacency. Enforcing regulation of training and practice remains a challenge in some parts, and we need to continue to find ways to recognise the contribution of nurses and midwives in healthcare reforms.

This pandemic has shown the resilience of our nurses and midwives, and their contribution to our society. It takes compassion and valour to selflessly serve others, especially in such challenging times. Nurses and midwives are chosen into our healthcare systems because of their skills - but it is our good fortune that their calling has chosen them because of their heart.

Amin Mawji OBE is the Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network based in Kampala