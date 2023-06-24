On Uganda’s half-baked workforce

Last Thursday, a week as the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, was delivering his annual budgetary estimates before Parliament, I waited until he got to the part on human development.

Not surprisingly, the government’s idea of human development was the upgrading of public health centres, specialised intensive care units at Mulago hospital, increased literacy rates and enrolment in primary and secondary schools, and so on.

As I mentioned last week, our governments’ idea of development since independence has always been the top-line picture.

In other words, development is measured by raw overall numbers -- an increase in the number of schools, hospitals, and enrolment in schools.

Never once is the quality of output of services and skills measured.

National development is not only about the number of roads built or tarmacked, cars on the roads, the number of new high-rise buildings, and other external appearances of “progress”.

It is, first and foremost, about the people -- their set of skills, knowledge, polish, self-confidence, diligence, sense of purpose, intellectual and artistic output, innovation, and charm.

This is partly why ancient cities like London and Rome attract more tourists than new shiny cities like Dubai.

This is why even while professing patriotism and pan-Africanism, Africa’s elite continue to flock to Europe for higher education, medical treatment, and shopping.

People look for a sense of history, personality, what the former Google CEO Eric Schmidt in a BBC World Service interview in 2010 termed “interestingness”.

In Europe, it is implicitly assumed that they will have the best experience, receive the finest quality treatment, and see “interestingness”.

That’s also why the English Premier League has become a by-word for prestige all over Africa and much of the rest of the world.

In the deepest, most remote African villages, young men proudly identify themselves with football teams from English cities and towns that they will never visit in their lifetimes.

We need our governments and institutions to emphasise and focus more on “interestingness”.

One only has to scroll through the posts and comments on social media to see that Uganda still has much work to do to produce a refined workforce.

Most Ugandans, including the university-educated, write “Am fine”, when they should write “I am fine” or “I’m fine”.

The government-owned newspaper in the 1970s, Voice of Uganda, had much better grammar, spelling and punctuation than today’s English-language daily newspapers, and the Voice of Uganda was the national newspaper during the “dark days” of Idi Amin.

As he addressed the country, Mr Kasaija referred to the Minister of Health as “Dr Jane”, when any educated person should know that formal titles such as Dr, Major General, Professor, Mr, and Mrs go with the surname, not the first name, and the Minister of Health is Dr Aceng.

President Museveni himself has remarked several times at how often he is forced to correct the basic spelling and grammar in letters and documents given to him by his State House staff for signing.

He is aware of the problem, but somehow his government never addresses it in its various planning and investment measures.

As I asked on the social media site Twitter on February 10, “Why is it that with many engineers in Africa, including many who pursued further studies at prestigious engineering schools at top universities in America, Asia, and Europe, the Chinese are building nearly all our roads, bridges, airports, and hydropower dams?”

The answer could come from the official Chinese government newspaper, the China Daily, which in 2014 spoke to Chinese engineers and project managers building airports, hydropower dams, roads, and bridges across Africa.

In one of the China Daily editions, the Chinese said they have had to re-train engineers from Togo, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, and other African countries all over again because their skills and knowledge were simply not up to the task. This also applies to Uganda.

So, it’s not just about good English.

There has been an increase in the number of nominally educated people in sub-Saharan Africa over the past 25 years, but most of this workforce is, at best, half-baked.

Thus, as I harped on about last week, explained the lacklustre production, marketing, and mood at the recent Boyz II Men Kampala and Nairobi concerts.