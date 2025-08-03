Our colleagues who left FDC to form ANT, PFF made a mistake – Mafabi

On Wednesday, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) cancelled its delegates’ conference after its party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA), stepped down for his competitor, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, to become the flag-bearer in the 2026 presidential race. Until that announcement was made, Mr Nandala had served as the FDC secretary general. Monitor’s Arthur Arnold Wadero sat down with him after the announcement.

Position as FDC presidential party-flag bearer. What does this mean to you?

I want to thank people for entrusting me with the mantle of being the flag-bearer for president in 2026. I want to thank my brother [Patrick Oboi] Amuriat, who gave way to me. Considering that he has been a flag-bearer before, I should have allowed him to stay, but he said ‘Let my young brother go’. I also thank the people of FDC. Of course, as a person, I have grown up in the [Elgon] mountains, and this is just an opportunity for me. I mean, among 45 million Ugandans, who am I to have such a flag? I also thank the people in the Elgon who gave me an opportunity to be known.

At first, I was a servant who worked locally and internationally. So when they sent me to Parliament, they opened me up to politics and the whole world. I owe everything to the Lord Almighty and them. My mother and father were teachers and farmers, who grew coffee. This is a great move for me. So I don’t take it as a mean achievement. Well, I have ever contested for the FDC flag in 2012, but I lost. And little did I know that God was telling me to wait. So this is an opportunity that God brought to me.

How prepared are you?

I am prepared because I have been in politics as a Member of Parliament for the last 25 years. So this is the right time for me to contest for this office.

I am mentally prepared, and I also know the problems of this country. The country is bleeding, disunited, and people are in poverty. The gap between the rich and the poor is too wide. As me who knows economics, what is important for this country is that people need a worker who can come and fix this economy.

And your slogan, you are promising to fix the economy and put money in people’s pockets. How do you intend to do that?

Once you fix the economy, people will have money in their pockets. So if people have money, things will be okay. Money comes in many forms. How? There must be investments, and these must be spearheaded by the locals. So the government must lead the investments of the locals. Once the locals invest, they will create jobs and wealth. The money made by locals stays within the economy. As for foreigners, once they make money then it goes out because they take it back once it makes a profit. So with this, the country will boom, and poverty levels will go down. So this borrowing by the government to cover Budget deficits will end. In fact, the Budget deficits are the ones causing hardships for people of Uganda by making money in commercial banks very expensive.

FDC was once Uganda’s largest Opposition party in Parliament, and it was overthrown by the National Unity Platform (NUP) party in 2021. What are your calculations going into 2026? calculations going into 2026? We have to go back to the basics of why we formed FDC. We formed FDC so that we can take power and deliver it to the people of Uganda. Poverty should be fought. People should be enjoying their country. People should have education. We need to avoid medical tourism by having our medical services sorted. One of the things we hope to focus on is to empower cooperatives so that they serve as engines to help our people earn money instead of going to moneylenders. So that is the FDC which we formed to help the people of Uganda. Some people came to this party with their other interests. Some wanted positions at the top and jobs; once they didn’t get them, they left.

I contested for party president in 2012; I lost with 32 votes to Gen Mugisha Muntu, but I never went away. I instead stayed and supported him. In 2017, when Gen Muntu lost to POA, he went away with MPs who eventually lost. In 2021, Dr [Kizza] Besigye, who was supposed to be our flag-bearer, opted out and elected POA, who managed to get 32 MPs, and we must thank him for that. He goes away and is now fighting it. We must respect our leaders, but you don’t come and kill what you put in place. Now FDC is in place and moving. The people who make noise about it are those who can afford a microphone on TVs and radios, but the truth is that there are people who genuinely like FDC.

The FDC has had a mass exodus before. Will it survive after the most recent?

There are many people who went to other parties and are now coming back [to FDC]. So the FDC remains strong because there are people who genuinely say, ‘We have not reached the promised land.’ Nandala is not an angel; he makes mistakes. So if he has made mistakes, you correct the mistakes [from] within the party. And that is why I have told people that where I have, as an individual, gone wrong, forgive me. Overall, we need to stay together to move to a higher level and deliver what we promised the people. Gen Museveni, who has been with us for more than 30 years, has done his part, so we must thank him that he did his part. Where he has failed, we now need a new person to come and accomplish. We don’t have to antagonise what he has done. What he has broken, we repair. So we come in without any victimisation.

Talking of President Museveni, what do you think will be the impact of the ‘dirty money’ that is said you got from him?

So they want everybody to get up and abuse others, but I can’t. My parents never raised me to abuse people. My parents raised me to respect people. Even if I disagree with you, I do so respectfully. In fact, we have only one country. Nobody made an application to be born here. We were born here, and so we must preserve our country. If I go to the World Bank or IMF [International Monetary Fund] meeting and they are talking about resources to fund the health sector, I always put Uganda first. We must clean up our country.

The laws we have are enough for that. So our colleagues in the FDC who left erred. They should have remained to fight with us [to cause the leadership change we aspire for]. I contested with Gen Muntu and lost, but I have respect for him. I have served Dr Besigye, and I have respect for him. It is he, maybe, who does not value my work, but I did what I could in the circumstances. So ‘dirty money’ has never been there. I have looked for the clean one, but I don’t see it. I don’t know what the clean one looks like. However, we are calling on people because we need more people and resources to run the party.

There was a split between those for building party structures versus those for activism. What does the current FDC stand for?

Activism is when we have an item which we need to deal with. But the activism does not mean to run to the streets. If we say we are doing XYZ, then we must raise everyone to follow it. Structures are also important. If there is any activism to come through, then you must have structures. So those who talked about structures and left, where have they built them? For us who stayed are still here, and we have structures. That is why when POA stood [for president of Uganda], he managed to get 32 Members of Parliament.

Those who went with Gen Muntu lost, and that is why my brother Paul Mwiru lost and went to NUP. Many people who left are coming back, and this is great. We are calling on everybody to come back. Many members of the new party, People's Front for Freedom (PFF), crossed over from FDC. Aren’t you worried about losing supporters and Parliamentary seats? We shall have them. And as I said, we are fighting nobody, we are only coming together to take power, and it will happen. So we are calling everybody, whether NRM [National Resistance Movement] or anybody else.

What do you think of those calling for an Opposition coalition going into 2026?

I think we have tried this joint candidate [approach] and coalition [strategy] before, and we have got disastrous results. You remember we tried it in 2011 and it failed. We also tried The Democratic Alliance in 2016. But for us as FDC, we are ready to receive people who will spearhead the cause to be able to have the change in Uganda, which will be positive in implementing what the people of Uganda love. For me, I tell people that if you want a worker, I am here.

What are your reactions and comments to those who think you hold bad blood against them?

First of all, to those I erred, forgive me. I am a human being. I have experience of where I work with everybody. I come in to embrace and bring everybody together, and that is why I am preaching unity. You can never move this country unless you are united. People are angry with each other. I am a man of people. I have no differences with anybody. I deal with everyone and support them. And that is why when I said I wanted to join the race for the presidency, my people [in Budadiri West] told me, ‘You can’t leave us.’ I told them I am going to serve you better when I am there.

On dirty money

