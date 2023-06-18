Our sexual laws need to change with the times, says MP Adeke

Since the start of the 11th Parliament when you were elected Soroti District Woman MP, you’ve been a little off the radar…

I’ve been off the radar probably because I’ve also been trying to get settled in my constituency. It’s a rural constituency. It is not as it was before [in the 10th Parliament] when I was National Youth MP whereby most of my voters were online and [other] social platforms. Right now the constituents I represent cannot afford clean water. That means a mobile phone is a luxury, a TV is a luxury. A radio is a luxury.

How has it changed the way you legislate and represent your people?

It’s changed my perception; the realisation that in 40 years of NRM’s [National Resistance Movement] existence, people have only gotten poorer. There is systemic poverty; endemic poverty which I don’t think is a matter of legislation to fix.

I think that is a matter of a complete overhaul of the system that has existed for the last four decades. A re-focusing of a new system that can actually solve that, because you can’t fix 40 years of mistakes with one piece of legislation; with one budget allocation; with one financial year, no! That’s not possible.

There are generations that we have lost, that are ignorant; that have not acquired an education. Generations of young women who fell pregnant as girls and have actually become grandmothers.

There are generations that have been left out in the development agenda of our country and totally left out in any planning of our country.

And so the cycle of poverty has become so entrenched in the lives of my people, and not just my people, I think most of the Ugandans. That’s their life. And we’re talking four decades of that. So you don’t disrupt it. It is impossible to disrupt it with one financial year; with one silver bullet dubbed PDM [Parish Development Model].

So what is the alternative?

Frankly speaking, we have to do away with this administration that is accountable for this poverty. It can’t offer anything new. This constant recycling of development programmes that have instead made our people more dependent and even much poorer cannot take us anywhere.

What was a cooperative society back in the 60s and 70s cannot exist now as small circles of saving Shs200 daily without any production happening. In Teso sub-region, if there is no rain, the population is not productive. And you see that we are basing everything of our lives [on that] because if you’re not eating, you’re not living.

So everything in our lives rotates around the rain cycle. If the rain pattern changes, we suffer like that. We don’t look at these white elephants [like] the [Soroti] Fruit Factory. You’ve seen how many of [stories by] your [fellow] journalists have been written about what has become of the fruit factory over and over again. It’s a total lie, it’s a total reap off and a total foolery of our people.

Now to the Sexual Offences Bill. Why bring it now yet it was previously brought, processed and dropped?

I don’t know why people ask ‘why this Bill now’, because they give the inference that the Sexual Offences Bill is a new Bill. It’s been before Parliament twice. Before, we turned over various clauses.

It wasn’t saved in last term’s business. And so we are introducing it because it was a business that was supposed to be completed and was not completed. What remains outstanding is the fact that we need to repeal some of the Panel Code [Act] provisions on sexual offences.

We need to amend some provisions to take into account the developments and advancements of technology. When the Penal Code Act was made, no one envisioned that there would be a computer somewhere and there would be an adult taking advantage of children on a computer. No one envisioned there would be something called child grooming. No one envisioned all these weird vices that are being done differently from what was envisaged by the colonial masters when they give us the Penal Code.

So, if things have changed, it’s not the same as it was before. And so as it is with so many laws, like the Mental Health Act which was eventually reviewed. This Penal Code, especially the provisions on offences against morality, many of them are defunct, and many of them need review. So we are simply doing our duty as a legislative arm to ensure that laws are up to date with the changing trends and evolutions of technology. But, of course, focusing on the main goal which is protection of vulnerable groups such as children, women, even me.

In specific terms, what are the major changes you hope to bring in with this legislation?

The Sexual Offences Bill has unique changes on the offence of rape. Previously, the major knowledge was presumably, and courts have interpreted using the same provision, on the vaginal sex. But we all know that rape can be done on an organ that’s not the vagina. Men have been raped. Children have been raped through the mouth.

So we are expanding it to not only mean carnal knowledge of the vagina, but [to include] knowledge of any parts like vagina and also any other body part. Because that can happen for both rape and defilement. So it’s now going to be broader than that, which I think really covers the changing nature of this crime.

What has been the reaction from the public?

A lot of them were negative, especially on social media. I think it just comes from the general fatigue about Parliament and how useful Parliament has been to the country. Because they said to me, “You are so obsessed with making laws about sex.”

But I understand where they’re coming from, in light of the Anti-Homosexuality [Act, 2023] and how different people perceive it. So, most of the anger that was vented against me was based on Parliament at large and how competent it has been in serving Uganda.

I saw comments about us making, giving obnoxious budget and yet we are poor struggling country, not prioritising the health sector and intern doctors, and now we are focusing on sex legislation.

What should Parliament, and those in authority, do to improve the state of affairs in the country?

The most important thing for us as a country is transition. The constitutionalism, rule of law, democracy [and] good governance around the political question of transition, I think that’s the biggest question. And I don’t think the present Parliament can answer it.

What do you make of the current political terrain and environment in which Ugandans are living?

It’s tough. Space has shrunk significantly. It is a more coercive government. And because of the vulnerability it has subjected people to, it has found its way into even institutions that would have been vehicles of [change] and broken them down. So it’s a very confused democracy that doesn’t offer much hope.

That’s why the issue of transition is important because we don’t have anything that can give us transition [because for instance] our elections even before we go through them are already rigged.