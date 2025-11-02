Parliament’s NMG-U own goal





Daily Monitor this week made its periodic return to the public limelight not as a news publisher, but as a news maker. Parliament pronounced a ban on Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) from covering parliamentary proceedings from the gallery.

This came a day after Daily Monitor and its sister brand, NTV Uganda, published and aired accounts of how rivals of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among had reportedly been arm-twisted by the Electoral Commission (EC) and local political operatives in her district into getting her to contest unopposed for the Bukedea Woman MP seat in the forthcoming 2026 General Election.

Daily Monitor has weaknesses, but the sum of its consistent voice over the past 33 years of shining the spotlight on public affairs, especially the government, have made it a net positive influence in Ugandan public life.

As for some of the leaders in Parliament, they are increasingly showing a type of ambition that State House is already taking note of. Wiser political figures have learnt over the decades to be careful not to appear that much ambitious.

As surely as NRM-Fronasa politics go, their fall is just around the corner. For the time being, State House will act indifferent toward their arbitrary actions and thirst for visibility as it uses them to achieve its immediate political goals, leading up to the January 2026 General Election.

Once that is out of the way, they will move in on them. The party leadership will sit patiently by the sidelines as they, emboldened and clueless, continue to antagonise more and more people within the NRM state.

Then, when the bitterness toward them becomes loud and in need of resolution, President Museveni will calmly step in and brief them on the disunity they are spreading in the NRM state.

He will then call the NRM Caucus to State House and allow them to air their grievances. The crisis will be put to a vote for resolution.

Where have we seen this before? In late 2015 when NRM secretary general Amama Mbabazi announced his presidential bid. Any other such occasion? Yes, the CEC drama a few months ago to resolve the Rebecca Kadaga issue.

Mind you, there has never been any love lost between President Museveni and Daily Monitor. For one year between 1993 and 1994, government ministries and agencies were ordered not to advertise with the paper after it published an article on then Vice President Samson Kisekka.

Over the past two decades, denouncing The Monitor has been a staple part of Museveni’s public policy. But he at least has learnt to live with the paper as a necessary irritant.

The one irritant he can’t live with is an ambitious person creating an alternative power base within the NRM. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has acted calmly and concerned since the ban on NMG-U took effect.

To persistent questions by the media and MPs to explain what’s going on, Tayebwa has either feigned ignorance of the matter, claimed to be busy in various meetings, and saying, anyway, this is an administrative matter beyond the scope of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

If you ask me why he’s being evasive, I’ll say Tayebwa is waiting for signals from State House on how to go about this. If Museveni publicly, as he often does, harangues Daily Monitor’s reporting, Tayebwa will passively play along.

If, on the other hand, the NMG stands its ground or contacts Museveni through its back channels and Museveni, ever sensitive to international opinion of his government, overrules Parliament, NMG-U will return to its parliamentary reporting.

Parliament will have been humiliated, and this will be the first sign that Museveni is making his move.

When all is said and done, Parliament has inadvertently done NMG well by reminding the public not to take media freedom for granted. The immediate result, as would be expected, is that interest in Daily Monitor around the country has risen in the days since the ban was announced.

First, this ban in and of itself does not mean Daily Monitor can’t report on parliamentary proceedings via third-party news channels, not to mention insiders in Parliament who will be all too eager to feed the paper with news tips and political gossip.

The social media-led “Parliament Exhibition” last year demonstrated that there is a way sensitive, confidential documents can be smuggled out of Parliament and into the public domain.

Just imagine the incentive the pro-Kadaga camp in Parliament will have to tip off Daily Monitor on any development or activity at Parliament that makes the leadership look bad.

Two weeks ago, I wrote here about moles within the State that work for the media. Expect many such to discreetly volunteer their services to NMG-U.

The State broadcaster, UBC, both television and radio, often broadcasts live the parliamentary proceedings. These days, UBC is also airing live President Museveni’s election campaigns, so even his ban of Daily Monitor and NTV from covering him is offset by this open source. Perhaps NTV will be more disadvantaged than Daily Monitor, because it will be unable to get raw video footage from the floor of Parliament.

But even with this, there are ways around it, one of which is to use and quote UBC TV’s own footage, the same way during the Covid-19 lockdown, every media house got its live audio and video feed of President Museveni’s updates to the nation from UBC’s live broadcast.

Because of its sceptical tone, Daily Monitor, from its inception in 1992, has always attracted a readership that wants to see beyond political appearances and government proclamations.

But in recent years, the paper, like all other established mainstream media, has found itself struggling to retain the interest and readership of a public that has migrated to social media.

Parliament’s ban of Daily Monitor and NTV is getting the social media crowd to think a little more about the media’s place in countering the encroachment of authoritarianism and arbitrary rule in public life.

At the same time, as already stated, this ban on NMG-U in Parliament can only have the effect of making some leaders look like dictators in the making, if social media reaction is anything to go by. More importantly, it gives Mr Museveni one more rope in his toolbox to bring about the accused leaders’ fall from power.

Finally, NMG-U managing director Susan Nsibirwa stated to the NTV Luganda news team that covering Parliament – a public institution funded by the taxpayer – is a right and not a favour. It was nice to see somebody from the original batch of Monitor reporters at Makerere University’s Mass Communications class of 1992, step out of her current corporate managerial role and put on her outspoken 1990s Monitor activism journalism hat. As they say on social media, NMG 3, Parliament 0. Goals No. 1 and 3 were own goals by Parliament.