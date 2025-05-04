Past and Present: I can’t return to Uganda under Museveni’s dictatorship - Obote

Twenty-six years ago on Tuesday, exiled former president, Apollo Milton Obote, denied reports that he had struck a deal with the government to return to Uganda. Writing in an April 29, 1999, letter to Daily Monitor, Obote who was at the time living in exile in Zambia, said neither he, nor any of his aides, or any leader of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) had ever held talks with "the Museveni dictatorship" regarding anything to do with his return to Uganda.

"I am in exile as a matter of conscience," the ex-president wrote. The letter was precipitated by the publication by Daily Monitor earlier the same day of a story, “Surprise deal: Obote here soon - Govt", which detailed government’s plans to return him. Daily Monitor had earlier been told by a source within Cabinet that then minister for the Presidency, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, had presented a paper to Cabinet on government intentions to allow Obote to return.

Dr Rugunda had confirmed to the newspaper that Cabinet had discussed representations by Obote through his “agents” seeking to return. Dr Rugunda said Cabinet had agreed that Obote, who was ousted on July 27, 1985, following a coup by his army commander, Gen Tito Okello Lutwa, and Bazilio Olara Okello, would enjoy all the constitutional privileges of a former president. "Everything allegedly presented by Rugunda to the Cabinet and reported by Monitor is untrue, false and lies," Obote stated. He questioned the motive behind the government’s decision to put such information in the public domain. "The question is why such untruths, falsehoods and lies are presented to the Cabinet by the minister of the Presidency and on the day or the eve of the murder of 28 captives,” he said.

Hangings

Obote was referring to the death by hanging of 28 prisoners convicted of capital offences, including murder and aggravated robbery, who were hanged on the night of April 29, 1999, the same day that he penned his letter, despite appeals from, among others, Amnesty International, to President Museveni to cancel the execution order and commute the sentences to life imprisonment. The executions were confirmed in an April 30, 1999, fax signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Prisons WJ Kururagire, which was sent to the information department of the Office of the President and later sent to the state-owned media. “Following a press release of April 26, 1999, which informed the public about the 28 persons who were to undergo capital punishment...the Office of the Commissioner for Prisons confirms that the punishments were carried out on Thursday night,” it read.

The condemned men were Musa Ssebirumbi, Emmanuel Kasujja, Yefusa Benson Khamali, Justus Robert Bashekana, Komakech, Dauson John Bageya, Erizefani Kasakya, Amisi Katarikaawe, Bashir Kanyunyuzi and Sowed Kanyunyuzi. Others were Jeflin Lubega, Stephen Sunday, Richard Odongpiny-Omal, Sisto Obwoma, Celestino Olango, Leo Nyendwoha, William Gurikacha, Medadi Tindarwesire, Silver Tugugu, Galasiano Kintu, William Bantaringaya, James Kiyingi Muwanga, John Fisher Iga, John Bosco Kiwanuka, Lwanga Kimbugwe Kalori, Leo Mwebaze, Joseph Andabati and Ronald Owino. Ssebirumbi, a former chairperson of UPC in Luweero, who had been convicted of the murder of Edidian Luttamaguzi, was, according to Monitor’s edition of May 1, 1999, the first one to be hanged. Luttamaguzi is credited for having hidden the then guerrilla leader, Yoweri Museveni, at his home in Luweero 1981.

Obote’s frustration

Obote in his letter said there appeared to be a direct connection between Dr Rugunda's alleged implications that he (Obote) is "a political eunuch, a Movementist and eager to come home", and the execution in Luzira of what he called "28 captives". He said he was aware of threats to kill him if he stepped on Uganda's soil, adding that “Museveni was the only dictator praised and exalted by the older democracies for murdering and massacring citizens of Uganda” and for "exporting this innate proclivity and propensity to kill to the Great Lakes region". He claimed that Mr Museveni had never honoured any of the many agreements he had signed over the years, adding that he would never make the mistake of the Okello junta to even think of holding any discussions with Museveni or his agents.

Obote listed 10 agreements which he said Museveni had signed but failed to honour since 1985. On the list was the 1985 peace accord with the Tito Okello government, the promise of federo to Buganda, the promise of a broad-based coalition government with the Conservative Party (CP) and the Democratic Party (DP), the understanding with Andrew Kayira's UFM, and the Tripoli accord to withdraw Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UPC record

Turning to the execution of his close friend Ssebirumbi and 27 others, the former president said those were signs of more massacres and murders to come. "Never under the UPC government in the 1960s and from December 1980 to July 1985 have prisoners convicted of death by the High Court and their relatives and friends been subjected to mental torture as under the Museveni dictatorship," Obote said. He added, "In the 1960s and again from December 1980 to July 1985, I commuted as president, all death sentences to terms of imprisonment." He claimed that under Mr Museveni, citizens who had been arrested on political grounds some 13 years before then, had been kept and mentally tortured until they were murdered that week. He gave Ssebirumbi as an example.

He said Ssebirumbi was a victim of a mob attack and torture in the early months of 1986, when “the “Museveni dictatorship was trying desperately to conceal the atrocities the NRA committed in Luweero.” “Can any fair minded Ugandan believe that the High Court, the Supreme Court and the committee on mercy took 13 years to convict Hajj Ssebirumbi, deny his appeals to the Supreme Court and to the committee for him to be executed this week?” Obote asked.

Not quitting

Despite his best protestations, the government in Kampala insisted that it was working on his repatriation. Then prime minister, Prof Apolo Nsibambi, told the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC’s) Focus on Africa programme on the evening of May 1, 1999, that, “Obote can return home from exile as a citizen of this country." Prof Nsibambi died on May 28, 2019, at the age of 78. Nsibambi said Obote’s security was guaranteed and that he had nothing to fear. The prime minister also denied allegations that the government was trying to lure Obote back and then have him punished for crimes committed during his second regime term in office, 1981 to 1985. "As a former head of state, Obote is, by our 1995 Constitution, given special entitlements, so the mistakes he committed during that time would be forgiven," said Nsibambi, who also claimed that the government had made considerable progress in encouraging Obote to return.

However, one hour later, Obote appeared on the same radio and poured cold water on Nsibambi’s remarks, saying he could not return to Uganda “under the current dictatorship”, adding that he could only return “after the dictatorship had been overthrown”.

Obote also said he would support the use of force to remove President Museveni's government, saying that “it is by force of arms” that dictatorships are ousted. He said he was not planning on a rebellion because he could not “get involved myself or my party in any struggle”, adding that he was in support of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), but not their atrocities. Obote who ruled Uganda twice, between 1962 and 1971, and between December 1980 and July 1985, and was in both cases ousted by his army commanders, first by Idi Amin, and then Gen Tito Okello Lutwa, died on October 10, 2005, of kidney failure in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the age of 79.

