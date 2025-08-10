Past and present: Museveni should go home to graze his cattle, says Dr Besigye

Sixteen years ago, earlier this month, then president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Col Dr Kizza Besigye, ripped into President Museveni, describing his remarks to the effect that he would not contest for power beyond the constitutional age limit of 75 years for the President as contempt for Ugandans. It should be remembered that Mr Museveni had always insisted that he would not be President beyond the age of 75 years.

In fact, he had in an October 26, 2005, interview with Sky Television’s World New Programme indicated that his 75th birthday would find him out of office, saying he had so many other things to do with his life, adding that the conditions that had been encouraging African leaders to aspire to be presidents for life had ceased to exist.

“In the 1990s, much of the American-African experts have looked at you as the new type of African leader who was moderate, against corruption, forward looking for the country and the world, but these people look at the decision to make it possible for you to be president over and over again as a kind of approach African leaders have taken that worries the world.

Do you wanna be President for life?” the journalist asked. “Not at all, and moreover, these people are just mixing up issues. There was the phenomenon of president for life that was in the 60s and 70s when there was no democracy. In a situation like Malawi, where we had Kamuzu Banda, where he would be the only candidate and the electorate would be required to vote either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

Now with multiple candidates and multiple parties, there is no possibility for a life presidency unless one is very popular,” Mr Museveni responded. “Even if a person was popular, he cannot go on forever. He would not go beyond a certain age. Our Constitution says you cannot be President beyond 75,” Mr Museveni added. “When you make it to 75, that is a long time. That’s almost your whole life,” the journalist shot back. “I will not make it to 75 years. I am sure because I have got a lot of other things to do,” Mr Museveni said.

At the time, Article 102 of the Constitution stipulated that a person would be qualified to be President if they were (a) citizens of Uganda by birth; (b) not less than 35 years and not more than 75 years of age; and (c) qualified to be a Member of Parliament. However, on December 20, 2018, Parliament voted to amend Article 102 (b). The age limits were scrapped.

Significant developments

The Sky News interview came after two significant developments on Uganda’s political horizon. The first was the July 28, 2005, referendum that led to the return to multiparty democracy. The second was the debate in Parliament on the Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 2005, Act No.11 of 2005.

The debate led to the amendment of Article 105(2) to remove presidential term limits. Some of the other 46 amendments that came during the same debate were the return to multiparty democracy and the creation of the Office of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP) and; the creation of the offices of Prime Minister and Deputy Attorney General.

Repeat

Mr Museveni had repeated remarks to the effect that he would retire and go back to look after his cows, remarks, which, according to The Monitor newspaper’s edition of August 1, 2009, Dr Besigye spoke back to in an exclusive interview. According to the newspaper, Dr Besigye argued that Mr Museveni’s remarks signalled to the Opposition that elections may not do much to get Mr Museveni, who it was believed would be making 65 years in September that year, out of power.

Dr Besigye, who was 54 years of age at the time, argued that Mr Museveni, who had by then been in power for 23 years, was tired and “should go home to graze his cattle”.

Ugandan opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye. PHOTO/ILLUISTRATION/IVAN SSENYONJO

Dr Besigye had led FDC into the 2006 elections, the first Uganda had held since the country returned to a multiparty political dispensation, and come second with 2.5 million votes, or 37.39 percent, against Mr Museveni’s four million votes,or 59.26 percent, but he was at the time preparing to lead FDC into the 2011 elections.

He said it was not up to Mr Museveni to decide when he should leave office. That, he said, was up to Ugandans and the Constitution. “He is forgetting that even tomorrow, people can vote him out. It’s contempt to the people of Uganda because he is telling us that it’s the age limit that will get him out of power, not the will of the people. If he was talking about grazing his cattle, yes, he can determine his retirement, but not the leadership of this country,” Dr Besigye said. He added:

“It’s both his (Museveni’s) wish and mindset to treat the people of Uganda with contempt.

How can he say it’s the age, not the Constitution and the people, to get him out of power?” he asked. It should be remembered that Dr Besigye is one of the many leaders who left FDC to form the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) amid claims that some leaders of FDC, including party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi, secretary general Nandala Mafabi, who has since been named as the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s elections, party chairman Jack Sabiiti, and Tororo County MP Godfrey Ekanya had received “dirty money” from Mr Museveni.

Kampala's plan

The Daily Monitor newspaper also quoted the Opposition leader questioning the government’s plan to expand Kampala. He said there were no assurances that the city would be better managed once its management was taken over by the central government, “because we have seen it failing to manage its key institutions.”

NRM cadres, including the President’s then spokesperson Tamale Mirundi, were quick to respond to Dr Besigye’s criticism of their boss and the alleged life presidency project, with Mirundi describing Dr Besigye as a weak candidate who could not lead Uganda.

“Even if Museveni left power today, NRM can still elect a candidate who will defeat Besigye. If he knows he has the muscle to fight in the ring, why is he lamenting? He is just a weak man,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi urged the Opposition to channel its energies towards demanding electoral reforms instead of attacking the person of the President.

Mirundi died on August 14, 2024, at the age of 60, long after he had lost his job as press secretary to the President. He succumbed to lung-related complications.

Ms Kabakumba Masiko, the minister for Information at the time, also lashed back at Dr Besigye for criticising Mr Museveni.

“Those are the usual attacks, and we are used. He (Besigye) has contested, and President Museveni has defeated him. President Museveni has the mandate of the people. His attacks will not sway President Museveni,” she said.

After the 2011 elections, Ms Masiko, who had lost the Bujenje County parliamentary seat, was appointed Minister for the Presidency, but was forced to resign in December 2011 when ghosts from her time at the Ministry of Information came back to haunt her.

In November 2011, police, working on a tip-off, raided the premises of the Masindi-based Kings Broadcasting Service (KBS), which she owns, and recovered a radio transmitter and mast belonging to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), which she was supervising as minister of Information and National Guidance.

Parliament commenced censure proceedings against her amid accusations of theft. She always denied the same on the grounds that the equipment had been “borrowed temporarily.”

She accused “conservative elements” whom she did not name of having been against her “progressive behaviour of advancing affirmative action.”