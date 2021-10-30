Pigs are bad, you cannot eat mpuuta and other strange things

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

This past week has been so weird that the only no surprises were Ole being frog-marched by a Pharaoh, Sheebah selling more flesh than music on social media, and Bad Black not announcing she is a virgin.

Otherwise, you turned left and saw pigs in confusion, turned right and there were bombed buses, and then you look up and someone is saying mpuuta (Nile Perch) should strictly be for export.

Feeling flustered, I called up Mr Google. I typed in his engine, “Why Leopard hates pigs.” Of course, the legend of 1986 shows that there is only one Leopard – a spotted animal native to Uganda.

Mr Google brought up so classic alternatives under its “people also ask” flag.

One; Do leopards eat pigs? Two; what are leopards afraid of? Three; Do leopards hate humans?

I don’t know if you click the emphasis made and the capitalisation of the spotted animal or you need Enanga to explain to you. But what I’m trying to do here is to warn Mr Google to be very afraid. We have sorted the mighty Facebook, so who is Mr Google to make treasonous suggestions at a time we just got a new Military Police commander?

Anyway, Mr Google cheekily says “studies done by a team of wildlife conservationists and NGO activists reveals that leopards are generally very scared of humans and do avoid people.” Yes, people who either behave like pigs or have insatiable appetite for pork.

Here is the thing. When you pride in being a first class cattle farmer, you wouldn’t like talks of pigs and their meat. That’s a deadlier competition than the suicide bomber who fidgets with their suicide vests in a bus in full view of everyone.

Now, since the Leopard hates pigs, the Besigyes should just bring the pigs to the political table. If not for Muslims, imagine the Opposition organisation Pork Day so that every Monday or so, its members dive into lusaniya while chanting, “Pigs Good, Cows Bad.”

That is when the spotted animal will shove into Parliament a Bill for amendment of the Coat of Arms with the Kob replaced with pig. With that, eating pork becomes a capital offence in Uganda.

With all attention now on bizarre bombs, won’t we wake up tomorrow to find pigs being blamed and mpuuta consumption a capital offence?

This is why I loved Eseza from Namuleesa. The old woman got soaked in booze and while staggering home last week, she decided that a weird sound she was hearing was from the ticking of a bomb timer.

Eseza dialled one of the numbers police gave the public for such alerts, leading to a Jack Bauer-like scene when a stream of police vehicles raided the township to ascertain and defuse the ‘bomb.’

After nearly 30 minutes of scanning foliage around a natural tree fencing, officers were startled and jumped out of their skins when the ‘bomb’ they were searching for let out a shrill cry and galloped away squealing.

A boot of one the officers had landed on its snort (don’t ask how sure I’m) and the poor animal had to flee from its snoozing place.

A few officers gave chase before realising there was no reason going after the ‘evidence’ on hooves.

Eseza had told police that the “pigs have left something suspicious in a black kaveera.” And police missed the innocence of her drunkenness.

Now, forget bombs that squeal, save mpuuta before Goswal and his cronies get away with a Bill heist.

