Questions linger 35 years after Uganda Airlines crash in Rome

At around 9:10 on the night of October 16, 1988, Uganda Airlines Flight 775, a Boeing 707-338C, registration number 5X-UBC, lifted off the tarmac of Gatwick Airport, London, destined for Entebbe International Airport (EBB).

The flight with 47 passengers on board and seven members of crew was expected to make a scheduled one hour refuelling stop at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome.

Fly it did, arriving in Rome after midnight on the morning of October 17, 1988. Boarding of the plane in the case of the passengers and lifting it off Gatwick in the case of the crew, was their swan song.

The plane crashed while attempting to land.

Writing for the United Press International, Charles Ridley reported that before it crashed at shed at 12:31am, the plane hit the tops of at least three low buildings.

One of the affected structures was a two-storey building, the home of a local carpenter, one Domenico Dolente, whose wife and four children were asleep, but escaped without suffering any serious injuries.

“After clipping the buildings, the pilot tried to regain altitude but the undercarriage and right wing of the aircraft fell off, crashing into a garage and setting fire to parked cars. Then the main section scraped along a highway linking Rome to the Ostia beach resort, split into two sections and skidded into a field,” Ridley wrote.

“Some of the passengers were thrown out of the aircraft on impact, while others managed to scramble out before the wrecked fuselage burst into flames,” he added.

The incident, the first fatal flying accident involving a passenger plane at Leonardo Da Vinci airport, and the worst air disaster in Uganda’s 61 years of independence, left 33 of the plane’s occupants, 26 passengers and seven members of the crew dead.

Six of the seven Ugandan crew members died instantly along with 22 passengers. Three other passengers succumbed to severe burns and other injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Rome.

Poor visibility

All reports related to the crash indicate that there was very poor visibility in Rome on the fateful morning. It was reported that “patches of fog were swirling across the airport”.

Information that came out of the Meteorological Office in Rome at the time indicated that “visibility at ground level was only around 300 yards”.

The Aviation Safety Network (ASN), quoting reports compiled by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), provided an insight into the extent of the visibility problem, revealing that it had deteriorated with “runaway visual range (RVR) values of 400m at (point Alfa), 1,000m (point Bravo) and 350m (point Charlie)”. The pilot was, therefore, forced to abort the first attempt at landing.

Subsequent attempts at landing proved futile.

“A second approach was attempted, this time to runway 25. This was also abandoned due to poor visibility. RVR values for runway 34L (1,600m, 2,000m and 150m respectively. at Alfa, Bravo and Charlie) made the crew request radar vectoring to runway 34L. The aircraft was established on the localiser at 00:28,” ASN reported.

Human error

Writing in the story, ‘What caused Uganda Airlines flight 775 to crash in Italy on this day in 1988?’ which was published in October last year by the website, Simple Flying, Jake Hardiman suggested that the crew had made errors while attempting to land.

“A lack of visibility also prompted the flights’ second landing attempt using runway 25 to be abandoned. This prompted the crew to instead request radar vectoring for an approach to runway 34L. This initially went well, with the 707 intercepting the localiser at 28 minutes past midnight,” Hardiman wrote.

The jet is, however, then said to have descended below the minimum descent altitude.

ASN reported that the aircraft had “continued to descend below the 420 feet MDA, although the runway visual markings hadn’t been located”.

Hardiman added that: “This happened even though the crew were yet to identify the marking of the chosen runway. The aircraft’s ground proximity warning system (GPWS) alarm sounded, but sadly, it was too late. At 30 minutes past midnight, the aircraft impacted a house some 1,300 meters short of the runway.”

Questions

It was 35 years ago on Tuesday that the crash occurred, but questions still linger about what caused the accident.

The cockpit voice recorder and the black box flight recorder that were recovered from the wreckage were handed over to a board of inquiry that was set up to investigate the accident.

According to ASN, “the crew’s lack of adequate preparation in the procedure for a non-precision approach on runway 34L at Fiumicino Airport, especially in the matter of crew coordination and altitude callouts and their continued descent beyond MDA without having located the runway visual markings” was arrived at as the most probable cause of the accident.

The report, however, added that “presumed mental and physical fatigue” on the part of the crew and attempting to land in an “environmental situation that was extremely unfavourable and operationally demanding” could have contributed to the accident.

The investigators also raised issues with some of the tools that the crew tried to use in figuring out how to land in Rome.

“A configuration of the altitude instruments, which although sufficient for the approaches that were carried out, consisted of a single radio altimeter with the acoustic warning of the MDA crossing inoperative,” it said.

The report concluded that “the attention of the crew was excessively concentrated on the luminous sources along runway 34L, instead of on the instrument readings”.

The problem was that disagreements soon arose among members of the board of inquiry about the conclusions that had been arrived at in the report.

A team of representatives from Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also disagreed with the findings of what the board had come out with as the causes of the accident.