Questions raised about Uganda’s ties with Libya as Gaddafi stings allies

Thirty one years ago, early last month, Col Muammar Gaddafi, then leader of Libya, ripped into his traditional allies and cronies, whom he accused of having chosen to shun him at a time when his country was suffering under the weight of United Nations sanctions. Speaking in Tripoli on September 1, 1994, during celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the Al Fateh Revolution, which brought him to power, Gaddafi delivered a 70-minute address in which he lashed out at "those who rely on America to lengthen their political age and tyranny against their peoples”.

The speech came after sanctions, including travel restrictions, an arms embargo, and financial sanctions that were imposed by the United Nations Security Council in 1992 and 1993, started to bite the government in Tripoli. Libya was accused of involvement in terrorist activities, including the bombing on December 21, 1988, of a US Pan American Airways airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, and the bombing on September 1989 a French jet, UTA Flight 772, which was travelling from Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo to Paris, France, as it was flying over the Sahara Desert. Some 259 people on board the Pan Am flight were killed. Those who were killed in the UTA flight were 170; 156 passengers and 14 crew members.





The sanctions were slapped on Libya to force it to hand over two men, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, who was accused of having placed the explosive device onto the Pan American aircraft, and Abu Agila Masud, who was accused of having made the bomb. The sanctions were suspended in April 1999 after the Libyan government handed over the suspects for trial in a special court. The two were eventually found guilty.

Gaddafi upset

According to The Monitor’s edition of September 9, 1994, the Libyan leader was reportedly upset that only four out of the usual retinue of Arab and African leaders who usually graced big occasions on the Libyan political calendar, and had been invited to attend the silver jubilee of his rise to power, had turned up.

Those who turned up were deemed to have braved the wrath of the United States, which had sponsored the UN sanctions. President Museveni, one of Gaddafi's revolutionary friends, was conspicuously absent at the anniversary.

Uganda instead sent Kirunda Kivejinja, the State minister for Foreign Affairs, to represent it. Given the close links between the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which was a beneficiary of funding from Libya during the 1981-1986 Bush War that brought it to power, and relations that existed between the two governments after the NRM shot its way to power, the choice of this level of representation was very significant, even though Kivejinja was one of the key NRM leaders in making the NRM-Libyan connection in the early 1980s.

Gaddafi stings dodgers

Gaddafi saluted the four who attended. The four were presidents Lamine Zerwal of Algeria, Omar El Bashir of Sudan, Sayed Jahwar of the Comoros, and Omar Alpha of Mali. The only non-Muslim leader who defied sanctions to celebrate with Gaddafi was Daniel Ortega, the president of Nicaragua. Addressing himself to the lower echelon envoys, Gaddafi stung those who had not turned up. “Only the courageous come to Libya, for there are those who cannot come to Libya without obtaining permission from the American embassy," he said.

The remarks were deemed to have been all-inclusive and seen to have applied to Uganda and Mr Museveni. The newspaper reported that Gaddafi was quick to dote on Sudan as one of the countries being maligned by the US, even when it had just helped the West to “capture” the terrorist, Illich Sanchez-Carlos, alias the Jackal. According to the BBC website, Carlos the Jackal, who was considered one of the most notorious political militants of the 1970s and 1980s, having carried out bombings, killings and kidnappings, was captured in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on August 14, 1994. He was reportedly tracked down by a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), an American intelligence agency operative, Billy Waugh, who arrested him with the help of the government of Sudan.

Kampala denies

The newspaper reported that at the time, there was evidence that President Museveni was warming up to the Americans, which placed Libya and Uganda on opposite sides of the fence. However, Kivejinja, who represented Museveni at the Al Fateh Silver Jubilee celebrations, denied allegations that Uganda and Libya had fallen out over Uganda’s apparently cosy relations with America. Kivejinja made the denial at a press conference that he addressed in Kampala on September 5, 1994.

"We are the only fellows who can keep both the Libyans and Americans,” an ebullient Kivejinja said. Ms Hope Kivengere, President Museveni's press secretary, told The Monitor that Uganda-Libya relations are "still excellent”. Ms Kivengere said Kivejinja, representing Mr Museveni at the Tripoli celebrations, did not mean a downgrade in the relations between the two countries. "Don't read too much into this representation,” she said.

Developments

It should, however, be noted that many things had at the time to suggest that relations between the two countries and their leaders had taken a direct hit.

Uganda had by then thrown its doors wide open to the US, whose marines had set a de facto air force base in the old terminal at Entebbe airport to facilitate a "humanitarian aid" operation in Rwanda.

At the time the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) was only a few months in power, having taken the reins early in July 1994, after its militarily defeated forces that were fighting on the government’s side in a victory which signalled the end of a genocide that occurred over an estimated 100 days in which an estimated 800,000 Tutsi were killed and between 150,000 and 250,000 women were raped.

Many observers, however, thought there was more to the humanitarian aid operation.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese ambassador to Uganda, Mr Abdel Hameed, told The Monitor on September 8, 1994, that his country had received many reports from different people about the presence of American troops in some parts of northern Uganda, particularly Arua, which was not very far from the Uganda-Sudan border.

"That they are there to arm and train the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), but we do not believe them because they are very speculative,” Mr Hameed.

"We do not give a damn about the presence of Americans in Arua,” he added. The People, a newspaper of the Opposition Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), had earlier published reports that suggested that the Americans had set up a base at Nakasongola.

It was widely rumoured in Kampala at the time that the American soldiers had planted in Nakasongola an array of missiles facing Sudan, but Capt Joe Lamarca, the spokesperson of the American marines in Uganda, insisted they had no military designs in Uganda against any country. "Our mission here is strictly humanitarian. We are here to help starving people and are not involved in any military action in this place,” Capt Lamarca said.

Capt Lamarca also said he was not aware of any American troops operating in Nakasongola or any part of northern Uganda.



