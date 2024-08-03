Rebel leader Museveni speaks out on 1985 coup

Following the coup that brought down the curtain on Apollo Milton Obote’s second presidency, the military junta led by Gen Tito Okello sealed off all border crossing points and Entebbe International Airport.

Writing for the Christian Science Monitor in the story ‘After coup in Uganda, more instability expected. New rulers try to come to terms with rebels’, which was published on July 29, 1985, Mr David K Willis reported that the military junta had a day after taking power in Kampala suspended the Constitution, dissolved Parliament and dismissed all government ministers.

While some of the ministers remained at large, Obote’s Security minister Chris Rwakasisi had been arrested on July 27, 1985, at a roadblock at the Owen Falls Dam in Jinja, as he attempted to follow his boss, Obote, into exile in Kenya.





Ban on forex trade

The junta also suspended trade in foreign exchange. It should be remembered that Obote, working on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, announced on June 1, 1981, that he was letting “the shilling float”.

Floating is a monetary policy where the government does not fix the exchange rate. The system is not backed up by gold or assets. That means that the foreign exchange rates tend to fluctuate due to supply and demand with global demand and level of foreign exchange reserves often playing a huge role.

However, faced with a rapid rise in the cost of imports and domestic inflation, the government abandoned the “floating policy” and introduced two different windows and rates at which foreign exchange could be accessed through Bank of Uganda.

Window one was for priority areas such as health, while window two was where all other foreign exchange needs were met.

This effectively returned the power to determine the exchange rate into the hands of the government. That, unfortunately, also sparked off a strong illegal forex trade on the black market or Kibanda as it was called. Those who traded in the forex on the black market were known as the Kibanda Boys.





Questions

The Christian Science Monitor reported that much as the Okellos had taken charge, there were serious doubts that they could hold the fort for long in the face of the challenges posed by the rebel National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/).

“Now that Obote has gone, the question is whether Okello and his army can come to terms with Mr Museveni and his southern resistance army,” the paper wrote. At the time, the coup leaders had made an appeal to National Resistance Army (NRA) rebel leader Museveni to join them in forming a government of national unity.





Museveni’s take

Meantime, The Sunday Times of London reported that rebel leader Museveni, speaking in Sweden where his family was based at the time, said he welcomed the coup that ousted Obote.

“Museveni, in Sweden on July 27, told The Sunday Times (London) that he welcomed the coup. His men had been in touch with the new leaders and would work out a national solution with them,” the paper wrote.

The paper, however, hastened to add that Mr Museveni had warned the coup leaders of trouble if they did not fulfil certain conditions, including a possible return to democracy.

“In a hint of troubles to come, however, he warned coup officers not to set up a military government. The National Resistance Army, he said, wanted a return to democracy,” the paper reported.

The Christian Science Monitor had already reported that the rebel forces had already put in place a contingent plan to attack the junta forces.

“For the moment, Okello holds power in Kampala, with Museveni ready to fight on in the south if quick talks are not held,” the paper wrote.

The paper further reported that Mr Museveni gave an interview to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in which he called for talks leading to the formation of an interim coalition government.

“We are nationalists,” he said, “and we oppose tribalism and sectionalism… We will not accept any kind of military rule,” Mr Museveni was quoted to have told the BBC.

During the same interview, it was reported that Mr Museveni had dismissed the offers from the exiled former president, Gen Idi Amin, who was by then living in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, to return to Uganda possibly as president.

“Museveni, who hopes to play a prominent role in any new government, said Obote would have to ‘face charges’ for the disappearance of 300,000 people (as outlined in the recent Amnesty International report),” the paper further wrote.





Amnesty report

It should remembered that Amnesty International had on June 11, 1985, outed a 64-page report in which it detailed claims that the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) had committed serious atrocities against the civilian population in Luweero Triangle in its war against the NRA.

The report, which the watchdog said was the product of a compilations made over a four and half year period, detailed the harassment of supporters of the Opposition Democratic Party (DP), the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) and suspected sympathisers of the NRM/A.

The report made claims of torture, in military garrisons; unlawful detentions in military barracks and secret prisons; setting up detention camps within Luweero Triangle and other parts of Buganda and; torturing prisoners in military installations like Makindye Military Police barracks.

Security forces were further accused of denying inmates access to water and sanitation facilities, rape and extortion.

The report also alluded to deaths in prison facilities, accusing the military of carrying out killings and burying the victims in mass graves.

The report concluded by calling for an urgent investigation into allegations of torture in all the places that it had named. It also called on the government to state where the people who were alleged to have “disappeared” were and ensure that confessions obtained through torture are never used in law. It also called for compensation of victims of torture and dependents of those who had “disappeared”.

“All acts of torture should be made punishable offences under the criminal law. Those responsible for torture should be brought to justice,” the report said.





Binaisa plans return

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times of London reported that exiled former president Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa had stated that he was ready to return to Uganda.

According to the newspaper, Binaisa, who had been living in exile in the United Kingdom, told the BBC that he was “delighted” that Obote had been kicked out of power in Kampala.

Binaisa himself was deposed on May 12, 1979, eleven months after he had taken over from Prof Yusuf Lule, amid reports of a “fierce power struggle” between him and very powerful people in the Uganda National Liberation Front/Army (UNLF/A).

The disagreements came to the fore on the evening of May 10, 1980, when Radio Uganda broadcast an announcement to the effect that Lt Col David Oyite-Ojok had been booted from the all-powerful post of Army Chief of Staff and named Uganda’s ambassador to Algeria.

Binaisa, who was replaced by a six-member Military Commission headed by Paul Muwanga and with Museveni, Col Tito Okello Lutwa, Oyite-Ojok, Lt Col William Omaria, and Maj Zed Maruru as members, was quoted to have launched a scathing attack on Milton Obote.