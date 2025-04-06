Reform Agenda’s Musinguzi arrested, accuses Amama

Twenty three years ago, at the beginning of this month, businessman James Musinguzi Garuga lashed out at the minister of Defence, Mr John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, equating him to the Milton Obote II minister for Security, Chris Rwakasisi.

According to Daily Monitor’s edition of April 2, 2002, Mr Musinguzi made the comments in the wake of his arrest and brief detention on March 31, 2002, by a detachment of soldiers based in Kanyantorogo in Kanungu District.

The army had, however, denied knowledge of his arrest. In an interview with Daily Monitor, Mr Musinguzi accused Mr Mbabazi of being behind what he described as the continued harassment of him and his supporters. “This is a programme – the harassment of me and my supporters – and Mbabazi is behind all this. This cannot be an isolated incident,” the newspaper quoted Mr Musinguzi to have said.

He said one of his supporters in the constituency had lost an eye at the hands of Mr Mbabazi’s personal assistant. “His personal assistant, (James Kamwesiga) shot my support, Bosclesi Twinomuhwezi and removed his eye. Mbabazi is not any better than Chris Rwakasisi,” Mr Musinguzi said.

At the time, Rwakasisi was on death row in Luzira after his conviction on June 30, 1988, on five counts of kidnap with intent to murder. Court heard during the trial that Rwakasisi had at some point early in May 1981 convened a meeting at the Nile Mansions in Kampala, which was attended by his co-accused, Elias Wanyama, and other high-ranking officers in the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), Special Forces and police from which he emerged with a list of names of people that were suspected to have taken up arms against the Obote II regime. He reportedly ordered senior officers within the security organisations to raid Mbarara and arrest the suspects.

His victims were identified as Rwanchwende, who he and others allegedly forcibly took away from Rubaya Trading Centre in Mbarara on May 15, 1981, against his will with an intent to murder him; George Kananura Rwabutoto, who was allegedly murdered at Kikereka in May 1981; Mbirigi, Kabazaire, Muhumuza and Mwiine.

The victims were taken to Room 223 in Nile Mansions where they were interrogated by Rwakasisi before being transferred to Kireka Army Barracks where they were subsequently put to death. He was released in January 2009 along with Brig Ali Fadhul.

Both were recipients of a presidential pardon. Fadhul had held several positions in the government of the late Idi Amin. He was governor of, among others, the Central Province, a Cabinet minister and at some point served as the Chief of Staff of the Uganda Army (UA). He passed on early in November 2021 at the age of 81.

Mbabazi denial

The newspaper, however, reported that Mr Mbabazi had on April 1, 2002, denied having known beforehand of a plan to have Mr Musinguzi arrested. He said he had nothing to do with the arrest. Mr Musinguzi was the financial controller of Dr Kizza Besigye’s campaign task force ahead of the 2001 General Elections, the first of four attempts that Dr Besigye would make to oust his former commander-in-chief.

Dr Besigye took on Mr Museveni in 2001 with reform in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) as the rallying point, hence the tagline “Reform Agenda”. Mr Musinguzi subsequently challenged Mr Mbabazi for the Kinkizi West parliamentary seat in June 2001, but lost.

He filed a petition in the High Court in Mbarara seeking to overturn Mr Mbabazi’s victory on account of alleged rigging. Court had by the time of his arrest not delivered a ruling. However, the court subsequently annulled Mr Mbabazi’s win. The minister’s appeal was dismissed in December 2002, and Mr Musinguzi was awarded Shs193 million in costs. That set the stage for a by-election.

No contest

Mr Mbabazi, however, regained the seat in January 2003 without breaking a sweat as Mr Musinguzi opted not to contest the by-election, saying he did not want to endanger his constituents. The decision was announced in Kampala by Mr Musinguzi’s lawyers, Mr Ngaruye Ruhindi, on January 13, 2003, moments after the High Court rejected his request to have the nominations, which had been slated for January 14, postponed.

Mr Musinguzi had, prior to that, written to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) demanding the withdrawal of about 7,000 soldiers who were stationed in Kanungu. He claimed in his January 6, 2003, letter that the soldiers had been deployed there to support his rival.

No love lost

It was a tale of no love lost between Musinguzi and the soldiers. It should be remembered that he had in April 2002 told this newspaper that he had been arrested by about 40 soldiers from Kanyantorogo barracks on the orders of Sgt Edward Natukunda, an intelligence officer in the unit. He said that Sgt Natukunda had found him having a drink with local people at a shop in Kanyantorogo town when he ordered soldiers to surround the premises and put him and his driver, one Karma, under arrest.

He said Sgt Natukunda accused him of recruiting rebels for renegade UPDF officers, Col Samson Mande, and Lt Col Anthony Kyakabale. The two soldiers had by then announced the formation of the rebel group, the People’s Redemption Army (PRA) and declared war on the NRM government.

Lt Col Kyakabale returned to Uganda in January 2021 after 12 years in exile in Sweden. Col Samson Mande, who was also living in exile, announced in January 2021 that he was also planning to return home soon, but that has never materialised.

Mr Musinguzi denied links to the two renegade officers and their rebel outfit. “I challenged him to name the people I had recruited. He said I had recruited Sgt Bagashe of Kihihi. Then he mentioned some names of people he claimed I had recruited in Ntungamo. But I don’t know them. He also said I had recruited a captain from Bushenyi...” Musinguzi said.

Sgt Natukunda, he said, touched his pistol and ordered him to remove his shoes and follow him to the barracks, but he refused, saying he would only go to the barracks as a dead body. He said Sgt Natukunda then ordered the soldiers to cock their guns and directed him to make a statement before barring him from going anywhere else in Kanungu apart from his home in Kihihi whenever he would go to his home district.

He said he was only released after three of his relatives, including the former town clerk of Jinja, Mr Charles Katarikawe, arrived on the scene and demanded explanations.

At the turn of events, Sgt Natukunda quickly denied having placed him under arrest, adding that he was free to leave, but his driver, Kamara, was taken to the army barracks where he was detained until later that night when he was released on the orders of Sgt Natukunda’s superiors. The release order reportedly came after the incident was aired as a news item on Voice of Kigezi FM.

RDC accused

During the same interview, Mr Musinguzi accused the Kanungu Resident District Commissioner, Mr Kamara Bayeye, of having held six meetings with local councillors in the district, who he told that Mr Musinguzi’s alleged rebels would butcher them if Mr Mbabazi lost the election petition and subsequent re-election.

“They have all the intelligence organisations, why do they rely on rumours? They have now circulated a document saying I am recruiting rebels in the district,” said Mr Musinguzi, who promised to produce a copy of the said document. It is not clear whether he availed the same to the Monitor.

