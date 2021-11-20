Rev Loum: The man who wanted  to run away from calling of bishop

At the beginning of 2020, a scholarship at a top UK university was ready and primed after it had been secured for him.

The move would see the Rev Godfrey Loum, then vicar of Christ Church in the heart of Gulu City, join the university to pursue a PhD in Divinity for the next six years.

But before he could join, one condition required him to seek the approval and recommendation of his superior, Bishop Johnson Gakumba.

Considering how frictional the elections of bishops in the Northern Uganda Diocese have always been, the Rev Loum needed to create an excuse to get him out of the diocese until the election of a new bishop was done.

“I had wanted to be away when this process took place because I know how chaotic it can be and how some people can take it quite personally to the point of harming their colleagues. I did not want to be part of it in any way.”

Like the biblical Jonah attempting to flee from God, Loum planned to go out of the country for further studies.

“I applied for some scholarship and I was admitted to a university in the UK. I did it quietly and I did not want people to know why I was escaping, however, but I was beaten to the game when Bishop Johnson declined to approve my application,” he said.

“It (scholarship) was to take six years, and I knew after six years, the election of the next bishop would have been done, so I would then have to choose between coming back to the diocese or going to teach at Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono, considering my background in trauma healing.”

But once we met to discuss my plans, Bishop Gakumba told me he was retiring in 2021 and that I was the prime candidate.

Loum says the feedback immediately froze his plot.

Once he communicated his fate to the university, he was luckily granted a dead year.

But that was before the Covid-19 pandemic struck worldwide.

Around May, the Rev Loum, constrained by the pandemic, was among the few church leaders the diocese asked to update their files at the Church of Uganda Secretariat, at the same time his diocese served them with letters asking them to apply to become a bishop.

Procedurally, in the Church of Uganda, every clergy is required to submit or constantly update their files at the secretariat once they complete any study course or get promoted.

Although the bishop and the diocesan secretary came out and asked them to write an application and update their CVs with photos, the Rev Loum says he deliberately chose not to, with his mind fixed on going abroad.

Because of the privileges involved in that office, many clergy would wish to be there and during the period of electing a bishop, the relation among the clergy always generates friction and I did not want to be part of it, he says.

Although his wife supported his plans to decline to submit an application or CV, it appeared pressure was piling on the Rev Loum when several groups and church leaders started thronging his home pleading with him to submit an application.

“Individuals, youth, fellow clergy, elders and academics started coming to my home over that. The youth said they wanted me to apply but ignoring them was quite easy but another day, three people came, five days to the closure and said once you don’t apply, it would be a betrayal to them.”

Although he started to realize that it was perhaps God speaking through different people, he left out key academic papers hoping that he would technically be left out due to missing papers.

On August 12, the Rev Loum spent half of the day meeting with a group of friends at Palm Gardens in Gulu City unaware that the House of Bishops was sitting to elect the new bishop and that he had emerged winner until he drove and arrived back home.

The House of Bishops sat at Lweza Training and Conference Centre, Entebbe and elected him as the 8th bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda.

The Rev Godfrey Loum (right), then Vicar of Christ Church in the heart of Gulu City. Photos / Tobbias Jolly Owiny

“I was in total shock and calls kept coming in from every corner of the country congratulating me. I never prepared to do this work as bishop and actually, the whole thing took me by surprise, it caught me unprepared completely. I am just starting to prepare now because I cannot go there empty-handed or empty-headed,” he said.

The Rev Loum will be consecrated and enthroned today at St Philip’s Cathedral, Gulu.

He succeeds the Rev Gakumba, who has been bishop of the diocese since 2009. Bishop Gakumba sought early retirement at 62 years.

The Diocese of Northern Uganda attained its status in 1961 when it was carved out of the Diocese of Upper Nile.

Education

The 49-year-old bishop-elect was born in Bungatira Sub-county, Gulu District, to Mr Edward Kimong and Ms Yayeri Apoko.

A few months before his birth, late Archbishop Janani Luwum had visited Bungatira, a factor that later influenced his grandfather Mr Semei Okello to convince his parents to name him so.

Raised in Bungatira village, he enrolled for his primary education at Bungatira Central Primary School and completed it in 1979 before his studies were violently interrupted by the Lakwena insurgency in 1981 once he joined Layibi College.

Forced off school by the insurgency, the young Loum joined the rest of the village youth in alcoholism since his mother’s fish vending business at Gulu main market collapsed due to the insurgency.

The insurgency was devastating and alcoholism seemed the way to go, but his cousin, the late Col Walter Ochora, took him to Sir Samuel Baker School shortly before schools closed again due to the war.

“When school resumed in 1989, Col Ochora took me back to Sir Samuel Baker School, but this time I went straight to S4 even when I dropped out earlier on in S2. It was in S4 that I had a lot of time and settled atmosphere to read books and learn properly and surprisingly, I was one of the only two students to score Grade One in 1989.”

Getting born again

He never lost the discipline of prayers even when he was lost in alcoholism. But it took many believers by surprise in 1998 when Loum decided to get born again.

He told this newspaper that his decision to get into salvation was purely personal.

“I realised I was a complete disappointment to them. I embarrassed myself and I embarrassed them due to my conduct. Because they were serious Christians, I realised my mischiefs were shaming them due to the level of respect they commanded in the village,” he said.

Despite his delinquency, Loum says his parents did not rebuke him, but instead prayed for him.

“The only beautiful thing that encouraged me to change was that much as they felt embarrassed, my parents and grandparents prayed for me tirelessly. They would serve food and bring it to my room daily, irrespective of whether I eat it or not.”

Because he had studied and was among the most eloquent youth in the church, it became simple for Loum to stand out among the congregation.

He soon was assigned to read, preach sent to other sub-parishes before he was appointed a youth leader.

Loum started his ministry in 2004 upon completing a Bachelor’s degree in Divinity at Uganda Christian University.

The servant

Loum started his service in the church as a youth worker (2004-6) but later became chaplain of St Joseph College Layibi (2006-2007). Between 2007 and 2010, he was posted to head St Janani Luwum, but at the same time he was the curate at Christ Church.