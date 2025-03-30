Review of the first quarter, 2025

The year 2025 started the way 2024 ended, with a regular stream of controversial and often disturbing social media statements by President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

No matter how much one tried to avoid or ignore them, one could not.

They somehow found their way into one’s face, either by the sharing system that is social media or in headline news by the mainstream newspapers.

For better or worse, Muhoozi is now the face and unofficial spokesman of the Uganda government.

His social media posts are carefully scrutinised by journalists, diplomats, foreign and local businesses, civil servants, security officials, judicial officers, and other public officials for a gauge of the NRM government’s policies, direction, and stance on matters of the day.

Foreign intelligence officers and analysts must be having a field day. No longer do they need to meet discreetly with journalists or government insiders to get a confidential view on things.

Out there, right on Muhoozi’s X handle, is all one needs to learn about military plans and deployments, the NRM state’s view of Opposition political parties, and Uganda’s position on such current news as the M23 advances in eastern Congo, the situation in South Sudan, and relations with the West.

To the extent that the tweets have divulged plans to deploy the Ugandan army deeper into Congo, they have been valuable to diplomats, intelligence officers, and the media.

To the extent that they have been pompous, petty, and openly threatening to Opposition political leaders, they have been an embarrassment to the Museveni government.

Female NRM MPs, party supporters, and government officials who in 2022 during the first birthday celebrations would post their congratulations to Muhoozi, have since last year gone noticeably quiet.

It’s one thing for him to brag about military and political affairs; it’s another to brag about his romantic fantasies and conquests.

No self-respecting woman, no matter how fanatically pro-NRM or pro-Museveni, would want to be associated with tweets by a married army General that openly boast about how all the ladies in Kenya and Rwanda are going crazy about him.

The economy

Over the last three years, Uganda had barely managed to limp out of the impact on the economy of the two-year Covid-19 lockdown, and suddenly came the announcement in late January of the new Donald Trump administration’s decision to halt most US foreign aid channelled through the USAID.

The effect has been immediate. From law first to vehicle garages, hotels that used to host training workshops to IT support firms, Internet service providers, fuel stations, stationery suppliers, catering services, international schools, homes for rent, health clubs, travel agencies, tour companies, airline ticket sales, clearing and forwarding firms, events companies, and all the other logistical and services providers plugged into the NGO sector.

This is not to mention significant social services such as education and health that USAID has been underwriting on behalf of the Ugandan government.

But even before USAID’s departure, the economy was still faced with the familiar set of challenges.

The parish-level development project touted as the solution to grassroots poverty is burdened by inefficiencies and a lack of agricultural and veterinary extension support.

In the urban centres, as this writer has stated here many times, Uganda’s economy got to its maximum post-conflict recovery stage around 2004.

Prior to this, what passed for GDP growth was really recovery-as-growth – a revival of industries blighted by the 1972 expulsion of the Asian entrepreneurs and European managerial class, a return to 1972 production levels.

Now that we are there, the hard part currently being faced by businesses is how to achieve net growth in sales and market share.

The lack of accurate and realistic economic and consumer data led many investors to overestimate the strength of Uganda’s economy.

The overall GDP growth figures provided by the government do not give a useful sector-by-sector breakdown.

Whole floors of office, hotel rooms, apartments, and restaurants lie 80 percent empty most of the time, as the much-described growing middle class has failed to show up.

Several airlines have had to leave the Ugandan market, citing negligible growth.

The departure, in particular, of the South African supermarket chains Shoprite and Game was an early warning of the true state of consumer purchasing power, given their range of domestic groceries.

They are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and, therefore, must submit audited quarterly trading reports, unlike their Ugandan counterparts who don’t declare trading results or who can use political influence to avoid taxes or not have to operate by the more stringent safety and other measures required of the South African chains.

The political scene

In the first quarter of 2025, most political and media analysts, and laymen, could see that the 2026 General Election campaign would be a particularly violent and mean-spirited one.

The violence and open rigging during the December 2021 Kayunga by-election set the stage for the next display of this increasingly, openly autocratic tone: The March 2025 Kawempe North by-election.

All-out impunity by the security forces, urged on publicly by the Chief of Defence Forces, left no doubt about what awaits the political Opposition in the next few months.

The violence meted out on journalists covering the Kawempe campaigns and polling day was also a reminder of the difficult environment in which the media must now operate.

The Opposition parties, for their part, do not show much by way of ideas to advance Uganda. They often make their voice heard when critiquing the NRM government rather than in articulating their own ideas.

Media’s existential crisis

The media, like the Opposition, has been given a voice by the NRM’s excesses.

The onslaught of social media and the new digital economy – which is the media’s real existential threat, not the NRM state – has left the media without a coherent response.

It continues to lose listeners, viewers, and readers, and lacks the urgency, agility, and cultural orientation to pivot to the digital and smartphone era.