Robie Kakonge: From exile to Uganda’s top diplomat in Washington DC

An hour into a conversation that has ranged from fleeing Uganda as a child in the 1970s to the challenges of adjusting to life in “chilly” America, coming face to face with rooted racism in American institutions, reflecting on destiny and “what if” moments that defined her life, I stumble into one topic that Robie Kakonge has a faint memory of.

All it took was a question about whether she remembers John Kakonge, her father, who served as minister of Agriculture in Milton Obote’s first administration and also served as Secretary General of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) – but disappeared in 1972 when in broad daylight he was picked from his wine shop in Kampala by former president Idi Amin’s men, never to be seen again.

Left to right: Uganda’s Finance minister James Simpson, minister of Justice Grace Ibingira, Prime Minister Milton Obote, UPC secretary general John Kakonge and US President John F. Kennedy during a meeting at the White House, USA, on October 22, 1962. PHOTO | COURTESY

“I really have no memory of him,” she says. “But sometimes my relatives say I remind them about him in the way I have conversations. It’s really a puzzle, and this is a tragedy of war and instability when you really don’t know what could have been. What could have been had he parented me? What could have been had he been my mentor? There are many what could-have-beens.”

The former UPC stalwart wasn’t the only Obote government minister who was killed by Amin’s men; Basil Bataringaya (Internal Affairs), Joshua Wakholi (Public Service), Alex Ojera (Information), William Kalema (Commerce), Ali Kisekka (East African Community), James Ochola (Deputy Minister of Local Government), and Shaban Kirunda Nkutu (Transport and later Health) were all killed within that time.

Apart from Nkutu, whose remains were discovered in 2005 and reburied in Busesa, Bugweri District, the rest were never recovered by their families.

When Kakonge’s family decided to flee with her to the US via Nairobi in 1977, the relations between the American government and Amin’s administration were at an all-time low.

Amin overthrew Obote’s administration through a coup that was supported by the West and Israelis who offered a series of unique and complicated dilemmas for American policymakers.

Former US president Jimmy Carter’s administration, though it insisted that it was committed to the cause of human rights, pulled a plug on the idea of imposing economic sanctions against the East African country.

With Carter hesitant, the US Congress was resolute, insisting that the levels of brutality and authoritarianism which marked Amin’s eight years in power, warranted a new foreign policy.

On October 10, 1978, the US Congress imposed a trade embargo on Uganda in a bid to show that America is committed to promoting human rights.

Top diplomat in Washington

It has been 45 years since Kakonge left Uganda for the US where she spent most of her adulthood in states such as New York and Arizona. She is, however, being sent back to the US by President Museveni’s administration to be Uganda’s top diplomat in the capital Washington DC, replacing Mull Sebujja Katende.

Her appointment comes at a time when Uganda’s relations with the US and the West are frosty – something she admits.

“We have had better days,” Kakonge says.

Indeed, there have been better days with the United States that on its State Department website says it delivers substantial development and security assistance to Uganda, with a total assistance budget exceeding $970 million (about Shs3.5 trillion) per year.

“The US government plays a key role in supporting the professionalisation of the military; providing anti-retroviral treatment for more than 990,000 HIV-positive Ugandans; and working to boost economic growth and agricultural productivity, improve educational and health outcomes, and support democratic governance through inclusive, accountable institutions. The US mission is working with the government of Uganda to improve tax collection and oil revenue management, and to increase Uganda’s domestic funding for public services and the national response to HIV/Aids,” the website says.

But the niceties between Kampala and Washington are no longer commonplace. In April last year, the State Department announced a blanket travel ban on Ugandan government officials, that they didn’t name, accusing them of getting involved in gross human rights violations and undermining democracy during and after the January 14 general election which Mr Museveni won by 58 percent amid protests from the Opposition that the election was nothing but a work of fraud.

“Opposition candidates were routinely harassed, arrested, and held illegally without charge. Ugandan security forces were responsible for the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent bystanders and Opposition supporters, as well as violence against journalists that occurred before, during, and after the elections,” Mr Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, said in a statement.

Washington has sanctioned Mr Museveni’s Generals, starting with former police chief Gen Kale Kayihura in 2019 and late last year Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, who at the time headed the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

On February 4, following reports of torture of writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, the US embassy in Uganda called out Kampala for what it termed as “recurring credible accounts of forced disappearance, arbitrary detention, and use of physical and mental torture of Ugandan citizens by the security forces,” adding that they undermine the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which under Article 24 states, “No person shall be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

“We urge the Government of Uganda, as a party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to protect the rights of its citizens and to hold accountable those who violate these rights,” added the statement.

“We recognise the courage of the victims in sharing their experiences with the public, and of concerned citizens calling for the full expression of their constitutional rights and protections. We also commend the media for shining light on these stories and raising awareness.”

The distinction

Kakonge, who has a master’s degree in Journalism and Communication from Columbia University, tries to draw a distinction between the fallout during Amin’s time and what’s happening today.

“The fallout that happened when we fled was during the war. If they were frosty during the war and we overcame them….” says Kakonge, 56. “Where we are now there has been better understanding and appreciation of our interests.”

“America and Uganda have held each other’s hands. We have sat and spoke face to face. This relationship is more mature. When you have been in a relationship for decades there’s a room of agreeing to disagree and to keep seeking out the best while working on other areas to gain a better understanding.”

In diagnosing this standoff, Kakonge says the West has tended to have a superiority complex, permanently stamping African countries as poor.

“That stamping can be perceived to be financially poor… Things don’t happen overnight. You can plan for development but it’s difficult to dictate it. Look at what Covid-19 has done, there are certain realities that even if you want to develop there are certain realities that can set you back,” she says.

Talking about setbacks, Kakonge is used to them. When the family fled with her mother Irene Kaboyo, it was her aunty who delivered the unpalatable news.

“She told me ‘you are not coming back’. So, when I was in Nairobi and the days passed, they turned into weeks and they turned into months. My mum had friends in the [United] States and they called us. That’s how we ended in Rochester, New York,” she says.

“We landed during the summer and it was hot and humid and that friend of my mum had a son called Mark who asked: ‘Do you want some milk and coke’. And they were speaking very fast. It was so fast and foreign. The kid mixed coke and milk and I took it: I almost throw up. It turned out that African-Americans drink milk with coke.”

The cultural shock didn’t end at that. “As long as I can remember, dinner was meat and bread. And I kept on thinking, ‘where is the matooke [steamed bananas]? Where are gnuts? Never to come.”

The setbacks were many because her stay in New York was short-lived. They shifted to Arizona where she was registered as a Form One pupil yet by the time she left Uganda was in Primary Three at Gayaza Junior School.

“It’s because of how I sounded so they started giving me the work. For two weeks, I was looking at my work and other kids work. So, they gave me work for Primary One, then they moved me to Primary Two, then Primary Three. So, I ended up moving from the Primary One to Primary Five within a period of a month,” Kakonge says.

“There were teachers who were upset because they were looking at the colour of my skin and said I’m from Africa, ‘How did she get here?’ The principal asked, ‘did she take a test?’ Then he found out that actually they didn’t subject me to an entrance test because once they came to know I’m from Africa they concluded that I’m not capable. That was my baptism to institutional racism,” she says.

Kakonge always had a passion for writing, but racism seemed to be a stumbling block.

“I was in high school and I would read the newspaper. I would look for news in Uganda. What’s happening? I wrote as a teenager and then in high school, I told my teacher that I wanted to go to the best journalism school and he was like ‘people like you can’t really do that.’ Remember, this one was a career advisor telling me that.”

By all accounts, Kakonge is not a career diplomat, but diplomacy isn’t new to her. In the 1990s, she worked as the communications officer for Uganda’s mission at the United Nations.

“The Uganda Mission seats directly across the US mission. So, as I was passing by, there I was a hello and the ambassadors mentioned that my articles are running. The [Uganda mission] asked: ‘If you are doing it for them, why can’t you do it for us?’ I asked, ‘What can I do for you?’ They said, ‘Write about tourism, health-related issues, education...’”

She took up the challenge until 1994, helping to organise the Seventh Pan-African Challenge in Kampala, in the process rubbing shoulders with African giants such as Kwame Ture, a prominent organiser in the civil rights movement in the US, and Graca Machel, a widow of former president of Mozambique Samora Machel, and former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela.

Though she isn’t a career diplomat, Kakonge insists she will be up to the job, adopting the New York speak “We have to get things done.”

“This is an era of digital diplomacy we must leverage it,” she says. “How do we open up opportunities for Ugandans in this digital era? How do we improve the image of our country? That’s what I’m going to do.”

One of the biggest allegations levelled against ambassadors posted to foreign missions by Mr Museveni is that they stick around Kampala, but Kakonge insists that won’t be her modus operandi.

“I have been given an assignment posted to DC. Unless I’m called back to Uganda, if the working hours are from 9am to 5pm, I will be in the office at 7am and I shall leave when the work is done,” she says.

There is a famous photo taken on October 22, 1962, days after Uganda got independence. Obote, then Prime Minister, led a Ugandan contingent to meet then American President John F. Kennedy at the White House.

Those who accompanied Obote to the American capital included John Kakonge. Sixty years later, his daughter is arriving in the same capital with a sense of pride.

“It’s an honour and privilege that I have to be appointed to serve Uganda as its ambassador,” she says.

“But there is a sense of completeness because I have been in both spaces [New York and Washington] and I think there’s strength in going back to paths that you have crossed before and these paths intersect. My late daddy, nearly 60 years ago, accompanied Obote to the White House to visit President Kennedy. I have a sense of completing a journey of service because he died so young. Things can be broken, but they can also be mended back.”

