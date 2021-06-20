Sacked ministers plead to keep in Cabinet WhatsApp group

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

In a brief message, Ndugu thanked the members of Cabinet for the hard work they put in under his supervision and said he was handing over the group to the incoming PM.

[PM has been made group Admin]

Ota: Well, isn’t that too soon? Shouldn’t we first wait for vetting?

Nanka: Such waiting is for those who did not want to be ministers.

JKL: I’m told the new PM is already equipped with official OPM vehicles and security detail.

PM: Members, work starts in earnest. There is no time for cheap talk.

[General Tumu has left]

[Willy Byaru has left]

God’s Boy Musa: Eh, boss, you’ve really scared guys into running to secure their future elsewhere.

PM: Don’t worry, we are adding the new members so life will go on as usual.

[Kanyike has left]

JJ: Oh bambi…

Point Blank: I thank everyone here and I hope to serve even those leaving the group.

Margie M: I see the PM adding us here but not removing some.

Nanka: They are leaving on their own.

Ota: There are guys who won’t leave even if you threaten to nuke them.

Baati: [Replying to Ota] But why are you always like that?

OBB Kan: [Replying to Ota] Did you have to say all that about B.O.N.K?

Ota: I don’t like being particular except when addressing myself but now that you name names…

BKT: Some of us have been promoted. I now can advise the President to drop some of you completely so you better be careful.

Margie M: But Mirundi and Nagenda said they never see or talk to the President, isn’t that the fate of that posting?

BKT: What I meant is that I’m still here.

JJ: True, even Besigye will find you here one day.

[VP Ssekandi has left]

The Real Jim: Brother Rukutana, do you need Ota to remind you to go and rear ducks?

PM: Some of them are now eavesdroppers. I can’t seem to remove all of them. Please help me by leaving on your own.

Ota: [Replying to The Real Jim] That one uses rifle to herd cattle. Don’t bring up ducks in matters of seasoned herders.

Avanite: God is really good!

Nanka: [Replying to Avanite] You better be quiet, lest they remind you of how they know what to do with girls.

Point Blank: I thank everyone here and I hope to serve the people well.

Evanite: Who is Point Blank, the Bududa queen? Why does she keep saying the same thing?

Point Blank: I thank everyone here and I hope I respond to you well. I grew up liking Karamoja.

Baati: According to my intel, Nakiwala is active on WhatsApp now.

Owek FNK: The Cabinet is not complete. We all know there are a few ministries coming up and some of you might fail during vetting. Why should I leave?

[PM has added Kadaga]

Ota: Didn’t I tell you that not even nuke will work?

[Kadaga has left]

The Real Jim: Why? Is she now rejecting the deputy PM too?

Nanka: Looks like she wants to be discussing Cabinet affairs via Zoom.

Baati: But Oulanyah is not even here, what is she afraid of?

Margie M: She thinks we’re mere fishermen and women.

The VP: Can we behave, please?

[Kadaga has joined using the group link]

PM: I ask everyone to be responsible. This is not a gossip platform but official work tool.

Fr Loko: So when is the President naming the last minister?

Owek FNK: That’s what I’m waiting for.

Ronnie Kibs: There are many new members here who will need our guidance from time to time.

Chris KibaRwenzuru: I’m from Kasese.

Ota: So what?

SOpendi: What privileges and entitlements are due to some of us?

Kizie: Good question.

BKT: I hereby move a motion to allow outgoing members continue to guide this new Cabinet.

Ota: Gasiya tu! A frog cannot determine its own fate before a crocodile just because they both live in a wetland. Go and reignite your federo thing.