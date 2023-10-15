Satire: A leopard’s fifth leg is called a tail

As early as 1990, the spotted animal had a third leg or rather fifth limb. Back then it was fashionable. A walking stick was like a fly whisky for these guys.

Across the western frontiers in DR Congo, there was a man who had named himself after a dangerous feline and moved around wearing its skin in cap and shirts. Kuku wa Zabanga also carried a stick.

The likes of Jomo Kenyatta carried a stick.

So it was expected when the Leopard picked on the habit and chose to belong. He carried around a black walking stick that gave him the impression of a true statesman like Kwame Nkrumah before him.

But there was a problem. One of the much maligned Swine has carried a walking stick, too. Any attempt to continue moving around with that stick would make it look as though one was approving of Obote.

President Obote with Presidents J.K. Nyerere and Jomo Kenyatta.

We abandoned the idea of a walking stick. However, Obote has been long dead. Few even remember that he expired a day after our Independence Day.

And after all this time, we are no longer mere leaders here and there. We are also the leopard, the nimble cat that cannot be preyed upon.

A leopard’s fifth leg is called a tail.

Recently, the self-confessed Leopard of the land took to carrying a fifth limb. As expected, some of your lumpen have jumped around a lot, spewing speculation and pit-latrine stuff about a mere stick.

How do we expect to build a Singapore economy when our people are stuck to illusions of doctoring reality? How should we expect a Leopard to be a leopard when it has only four limbs and no tail to wag flies that come in the shape of shameless politicians clinging to its back for crumbs of blood?

To even think that age is the issue is to assume that a leopard grows its tail when it is too old to creep on its fours. We should be asking what took our revered feline so long to revert to its fifth limb, just like it still beats me how Magogo took so long to acknowledge Among.

Just the other day she was attending a football match in Njeru dressed in matching tracksuit with Magogo. If that was not enough to name her a ‘Deputy President’, what is? Must she also first carry a stick to get us to appreciate her great contribution to football development in the country?

Anyway, now that the leopard has come full circle and adopted a tail... I mean a stick, we need to consult with game rangers on what happens next so that we are not taken by surprise when things begin to take shape.