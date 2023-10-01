Satire: Angry NRM functionary ‘undresses’ Spire





After last Sunday’s attempt to explain who Spire is, a ‘big man’ in NRM got back to us in a not so gentle way. He said I had not told the absolute truth and demanded that Spire be exposed for the good of the nation.

I transcribed his 12:13:54 sec call and here, I give it to you verbatim.

“I understand you’ve been having difficulties acquiring a US visa, my friend. We’ll get you a visa and arrange your travel during the next UNGA or North American Convention. We put you in as a delegate and then help you disappear out there. We can even arrange for your entire family to travel. All you’ve to do is to peel the mask Spire wears to blackmail the nation. [I told him I have never been to the US embassy and that my passport expired a year ago so I couldn’t possibly have been trying to get a visa.]

Don’t worry, my friend, we’ll get you a new passport and take you to Nsambya even if for the first time. Just expose this guy.

You see, Spire, he thinks having a PhD is such a great asset. But I tell you, even Balaam has a PhD, do you see him spend all his time thinking of how to dig up potholes in the dead of the night?

Yes, we’ve been suspecting Spire for a while but recently, we got half proof and soon we’ll have the conclusive proof that he goes around digging up potholes in the night to discredit the government.

When Bobi Wine and his NUP gangs were going around inciting the masses under that recent disguised tour of the country, you saw the home-made bombs. Police were finding them every other day.

Who do you think was making those things if not someone with a PhD in Vendetta? That is Spire for you. He was making those things and tipping police to find them so that the government is blamed for trying to sabotage Bobi Wine’s rallies.

I know you won’t believe me but I work in intelligence and the reports are there. This is still embargoed and you’re the first journalist we’re telling this. In fact, if you’ve a way, tell your editors to make a front-page splash of this breaking news.

If you can do that, I can guarantee you visas to US, Canada, Britain or wherever you want to go and enjoy life. I’ll avail bits of the evidence that intelligence has gathered. Spire is a very bad man.

Earlier, I told you he digs up potholes to discredit the government. Actually, he is worse than that. KCCA got a good Japanese consultant to help Kampala redesign its traffic system, including fixing potholes. Do you know what happened?

He’s dead. They killed him.

Police report says a gang dressed in NRM T-shirts was behind the murder. They said the gang was coming from His Excellency’s birthday celebration in Kololo.

How can people who have been enjoying cake and singing birthday songs and clapping joyously kill a random man on the street 15 minutes later? Those were thugs disguised as NRM and we know Spire is behind it.

By the way, did you hear that we’ve opened a new embassy in Cuba? There will be the need for brilliant young people like you. With just a small recommendation, you’ll be working there in some capacity.

Someone doesn’t want Lubowa Hospital to be completed and we know him. He keeps blackmailing the investors in this mega project with fear-mongering. He tells the investors that the government has released trillions of shillings for the project knowing there is no such money.

The goal is to make the investors lose trust in us. We’ve never released any such money. This Spire has even turned the Pearl of Africa Hotel into a Peril of Africa Hotel in one swell joke, causing bankruptcy to the investor.

Meanwhile, before this man, Spire, started jumping around with a pencil like he had patented its carbon, we had no flood problems in Kampala. Now even a drizzle causes flooding in the city.

He is blocking all drainage channels, Spire. I must admit he’s good at his sabotage. Surely, that PhD in Vendetta is helping his cause but we’ll expose him.