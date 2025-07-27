Satire: Army creates social media paparazzi unit





The army’s Deputy Director of Defence, Public Information, a man with 10 pips to his rank, cautioned soldiers against social media misuse, Daily Monitor reported. Now, that’s what I call a Major message, which some of you write as “massage” when asking me if I “got it”.

On social media misuse, wananchi would like the caution-happy Major to tell us if civilians will be tried in the same court as the Major in the event that both wananchi and Major transgress this untimely caution.

Second, wananchi are concerned that the hotline to the army is not a line consisting of the “hottest” ladies in the army.

Last week, a friend reported an errant soldier who was claiming to be the US actor Terrence Howard. The one who confused Mzee by using all the words in the dictionary just to say, “new hydrogen technology”.

When Howard talked of a “grand unified field equation”, Arsenal fans thought he meant the equal quality between Nansana United and Manchester United on the field. Anyway, my friend realised the impostor was not Terrence Howard when “Howard” wrote “man” instead of his usual “Mayne”.

My friend then called UPDF’s hotline. But instead, he got the pork joint across the road from the Ministry of Public Service, between Mulago hospital and Wandegeya. It’s run by a guy called Asif. That’s because, dear reader, it’s owned by someone you and I don’t know; As If.

It was a wasted phone call. Social media is not a real place. It’s a virtual place. To police it is like mixing red and yellow in order to get a diaphanous gown to cover up the nakedness of the emperor in his birthday suit. Besides that, some soldiers cannot be arrested.

The Major knows them. And they know him. If “they” and the Major were one person, that person would have complete self-knowledge. And self-knowledge, in the context of personal development, is the boundless understanding of one's own thoughts, feelings, motivations, strengths, weaknesses, and values. It requires one to search within, not to find out who posted what on social media. That is voyeurism.

The kind that has a Peeping Tom saying: “I watched you undress. Shame on you!” Writer Ljupka Cvetanova said in her book of aphorisms, The New Land. I’m reliably informed that this New Land is where you can find the Akashic Records. They are “a compendium of all universal events, thoughts, words, emotions, and intent throughout time, believed to be recorded on a non-physical plane of existence.

Essentially, it's a spiritual library said to contain the complete history of every soul and the universe itself. Accessing these records is thought to offer insights into past lives, present challenges, and potential future paths.” Is this where Uganda is going?

Recording the deeds and misdeeds of every soldier and civilian on social media that can be tried as a soldier? To get this done, the army will use what is known as Black Propaganda. No, there is no Grey or White propaganda like there is said to be a Grey, Black and White Pope.

Black propaganda - false material where the source is disguised - could also be called Fake News. But Trump has monopolised all available access to that noun as he uses it to deny the existence of the Epstein Files.

Yet I hear it’s a single file. In the context of prisons, "single file" refers to a line of people, one directly behind the other, where each person is following the person in front of them. It helps maintain order and control, but it didn’t save Epstein.

He was found unresponsive in his jail cell at 6.30am at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City, hanging off the side of his cell's bed. I hope the army is listening. Soldiers will stop getting friend requests because they aren’t permitted to misuse social media.

Yet social media is made to be misused. If it was made to be used correctly, the army would have nobody to caution. Then soldiers would start misusing social media because they are not being cautioned. It’s a vicious cycle, riding alongside an election cycle.