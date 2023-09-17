Satire: As a Karimojong, I shun new cement factory jobs

Let’s not waste ink here and go straight to the point. There is a big one in Moroto District, the cement factory. I don’t know if the Chinese are aware but my people there don’t like clothing. It’s part of the culture.

Some idlers have been peddling insults that my K’jong kith and kin will be employed in the new cement factory. They say it is the game changer. How can cultural depravity be a game changer?

There is a big ploy by this NRM government to corrupt our enviable culture because we are the last tribe standing. Every other tribe has been conquered but for us, we still move around in Adam Suits and use AK47 assault rifles to shorten our toenails.

Yes, that is besides the obvious use of the rifle, what you guys elsewhere claim is cattle rustling.

The corrupted NRM government has been trying so hard to colonise us. These chaps have invested more resources in stopping us from carrying around our own guns and doing all sorts of ugly things.

The other day they forced us to accept thousands of iron sheets. Naturally and culturally, we had not even requested the mabati. To cover up this fact, they claimed that the mabati had been stolen by top government officials instead of being distributed in Karamoja.

Lies! Utter rubbish, the king Gen Ota would say is typical of pit-latrine stuff. We rejected the mabati and told them we are content with our culture of living in air-conditioned grass thatched huts.

Now they have come up with fresh tricks. They are trying to compel us to put down the mud and wattle walls and erect concrete. But that is bad for the environment. Our manyatta is good as it is because when you get tired of living in the tiny thing, you burn it down and use the land space to cultivate.

But that is not possible with concrete. We won’t allow the sugar-coated attempt at compelling us to adopt the primitive Western culture of using concrete for walls.

When I was growing up in Karamoja, my name was Munyosi Lochap. Then one day a man came and gave our parents cows in exchange for us to come and work in Kampala.

The work was simple: beg on the streets and take back whatever you got. The boss who brought us explained that he would not need anything, that we could cover ourselves in the usual checkered wrappers or walk around with only our members concealed – as long as we delivered.

This did not contravene our culture, so we are okay with it. But can you imagine what working in a factory requires?

What exactly does Museveni want with us? We have never raided Kisozi for cattle, we don’t even know where Rwakitura is. We only asked for cows and to be allowed to freely exercise our rustling culture against surrounding tribes.

Colonialist’s attire

Then they will surely make demands on how we should present ourselves at work. I mean, compelling us to take up the colonialist’s attire.

The climate has changed. We can’t start punishing our bodies in this heat by wearing clothing when going bare-chested is sweaty enough.

Mark you, the Germans and British and French all failed to colonise us, what makes the NRM think they will do it?

I, a man born Munyosi Lochap, would rather go and beg on the streets than be compelled to work in a factory.

Let them bring culturally corrupted folks from elsewhere to work in the factory.