Satire: But who really wants that Lubowa hospital?

Chei! Nimechoka na watumbavu! And I am not imitating Gen Kahinda Otafiire here; I’m really angry with everyone else who keeps bringing up that stuff of legend like Lubowa hospital.

For crying out loud, every one of you has a friend or knows someone called Lubowa. There is even a whole township named Lubowa somewhere in Wakiso. That should be enough by a Ugandan standard – for those craving Lubowa anyway.

Yet all you hear everywhere is Lubowa Specialised Hospital this or that as if that thing would even serve the ‘omuntu wa wawansi’ if it was completed. For all I care, that facility would make it hard for a peasant called Lubowa or Nalubowa to access healthcare from it.

27-floor headquarters

Some 16 years ago, NRM said they had secured so much money that construction of the party’s 27-floor headquarters would be done chap-chap. Back then, NRM reportedly had $137m for the office.

I don’t want to speculate but I’m sure the contract for that party house project could have been given to the Italian investor too.

How can you expect a party in government for 36 years but has never managed to construct a ‘manyatta’ (hut) for its offices to construct Lubowa hospital? These guys still rent office space and what more, they are notorious for defaulting rent.

After cooking up Lubowa and now coming to brew coffee, we can as well now change the name of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of Camorra.

Camorra is a group of persons united for dishonest or dishonourable ends. For 36 years, we have had everything but La Madrina (The Godmother) to complete our Camorra and now that we have the Italian investor, I don’t think we should waste time.

Nations like Swaziland have changed names freely so why not us especially when we have the motivation from an Italian job?

This is why we just have to drink the coffee and move on. Lubowa is just a small god and nothing more. You can keep constipating yourself all you want but at the end of the day, the Camorra will call its indefatigable Caucus and give the investor another blank cheque for bringing contractor to the site.

By the way, between a blank cheque for the investor to hire guards to block MPs who will want to tour Lubowa tomorrow and spending on erecting billboards for a General’s birthday, which one would you pick? See? It’s a choice between rape and sodomy and the Camorra will justify it all when tasked to explain.

Instead of protesting the tasteless coffee deal or the sham Lubowa shame, we should be out there fighting to replace Jolly Mutesi on the birthday high table where at least we can also get to eat something from the wretched republic.

Crumbs

After you have eaten crumbs of the cake, drank the coffee and relieved your constipation, then you might have the sense to realise that somewhere in the Camorra republic, a bunch of ‘I ladri’ (thieves) are raising the charges for correcting mistakes in your national identity card from Shs50,000 to Shs500,000.

This is a smart move. Make deliberate mistakes on a thousand IDs and the owners will pay a total of Shs500,000, enough to convince Mutesi to reconsider and show up at Lugogo for the birthday fete.

Tough choices: