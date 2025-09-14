Satire: Dare to believe

On January 8, 2003, I started my first day in Nakasongola Barracks. I spent the previous six months hanging out in Kamwokya. Back then, there was a lot of booze being passed around. It was like a football game with teams keeping possession by passing the ball. In this case, the ball was the booze, and we were Team Kafunda. Out of this drunken reality, I emerged to find myself in Nakasongola Barracks. Back then, it was overrun by raging savannah, only interrupted by the burrowing tails of bright-eyed mongooses.

I didn’t know whether I was still high (and in Kamwokya) or I had actually just walked into a horror movie starring the monstrosity of untamed grasslands. Anyway, I was directed to stay in the company's guesthouse. It had several amenities, but it was still soberingly unhandsome. Next door was the senior staff mess, where the chef was called Miria and his assistant was called Roy. In a discreet orgy of misplaced names, the chef was a man and his assistant was a woman. Even Arsenal Football Club were champions that year. Indeed, the world seemed to be standing on its head.

Anyway, one day I was asleep in the guesthouse. Suddenly, I heard a thump. Then, another one. And another. I sat bolt upright, wondering when the next thump would land and if it would be balled and directed at my nether regions. After I switched on the light and went to the front door, however, the thumping ceased.

Well, for that night only. Subsequent nights found me rushing under my bed-ward as I attempted to flee the presence of what I considered to be ghosts. Who else could have caused all that thumping? It had to be ghosts.

Ghosts visit him too

Later, after moving into another company house, a soldier friend of mine stayed in the guesthouse. It didn’t take long before the ghosts visited him, too.

He was reportedly slapped hard on his displayed chest one night by a seemingly outraged ghost. Well, that’s what he told me. That ghost might have been an NRM supporter in its previous life because it slapped the black off him and left him yellow-bellied, which is a colloquial noun for coward. At the time, the two of us could not tell anybody about our run-ins with slap-happy ghosts. What would the Human Resources Manager have done anyway? These were not ghost employees.

They were ghost-ghosts. So, we suffered quietly. That doesn’t mean the ghosts stopped. It doesn’t even mean we kowtowed to the ghosts’ poohoo. It just means we were desensitised to them. After a few years, I found myself back in the same guesthouse. Then, one night, I heard a familiar thumping on the front door. It always happened at the same time of night. At around 3am. One night, at that time, I decided to wait in a bush outside the guesthouse in order to catch the ghost in action.

At 3am, the thumping began. I raised my head above the shrubbery I was ensconced by, and what I saw shocked me to my core. Instead of seeing angry ghosts, I saw a trip of goats rubbing their sides on the front door! They seemed to be enjoying themselves, too. That’s until I raced in their direction, scattering them to the proverbial four winds. I told my soldier friend that I finally found the ghosts, and maybe they had not slapped his chest. Hooves are built for grip and traction, not Jujitsu.

The fact that he felt he had been slapped by a ghost, and I thought I heard ghosts at my door, relates our experiences to the parable about a group of blind men who touch different parts of an elephant and each come to a different, limited understanding of what an elephant is, illustrating the danger of incomplete knowledge. We didn’t know that it was our fear which made us afraid of the ghosts. The truth is that there were no ghosts. But even where there are no ghosts, we created them. Simply because we could not see the bigger picture. A picture that always lies on the other side of fear. If we dare to believe.



