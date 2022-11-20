Satire: Eddy Kenzo Grammys nomination divides Ugandan musicians

The King Herself: Breaking! Breaking! Our own BET award winner Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the 65th Grammy Awards. This is a big one, congratulations @SityaLoss.

A Pass: Owaye Cindy, it’s closer to Eid than April 1, you think Grammys are for jokes?

The King Herself: Not joking, my dear. The guy is nominated under the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category.

Eddy Kenzo: Thank you, my King Herself. Allah willing and things happens. We praise Allah, the most high.

Raga Dee: Illuminati.

Emperor Orlando: Man, the real illuminati. Congs Kenzo.

KiryaMusic: Which shrine does this guy go to?

Ykee Benda: He could be the shrine itself! Congratulations Eddy. It’s Lack, Yellow and Red plus the Crane bird. Bring the Grammy home.

Ykee Benda: Black*

Feffe Bussi: Imagine Rema left the man who is now rubbing shoulders with Beyonce and Adele.

Sheebah: Why the violence @FeffeBussi?

Rema: Let’s keep this about Eddy and the Grammys. Congratulations Eddy!

Bebe Cool: I also congratulate him but (and this is a big BUT) the Grammys is like journalism awards. Just because you are nominated or even win does not mean you are the best.

Eddy Kenzo: I heard you, my boss.

Bebe Cool: *I hear.* Use English even if the Queen is dead.

Dr Chameleone: Muganda wange Kenzo, tusanyusa. Congratulations!

Eddy Kenzo: Yes, thank you good peoples.

Angella Kats: Eh @BebeCoolUG, why are you like this?

Bebe Cool: Like what? He hasn’t even made my annual list to begin with.

GNL Zamba: Mate, the man has made the Grammys. Think about that, the Grammys!

Juliana: Congratulations Eddy. Keep taking that flag to the world.

Raga Dee: Ba Grammys balimba nyo! (Grammys has lied a lot). Juliana with all her voice and music has only heard about Grammys in tabloids.

King Saha: I hear the Grammys checked on her and saw her doing Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce things and they just unsubscribed from her YouTube.

Angella Kats: More violence spotted.

Spice Diana: What do you mean, @KingSaha?

Daddy Andre: She pulled the entire lot of her ‘I’m Still Here’ video from JLo’s ‘I Ain’t yo Mama’ and Beyonce’s ‘Pretty Hurts.’

Juliana: Like Rema said, let’s keep this about Eddy and the Grammys.

Jazmine: This Eddy guy is the real maazi mawanvu that Bobi Wine sang about. Congratulations Kenzo. Bring it home.

Winnie Nwagi: Big congratulations Eddy Kenzo. You make us proud. The real Maazi Mawanvu as Jazmine says. But why isn’t Bobi Wine in the group?

John Blaq: Probably rehearsing for a Zoom meeting with suited donors and political magnates.

Azawi: Are you suggesting he is winning Grammys for politics? Big up, Eddy. So proud of you.

Bebe Cool: You think in politics they give awards for copying? He used to lift songs from Jamaicans like Lord Laro.

Spice Diana: What song?

Fik Fameica: Kenneth Laro, aka Lord Laro, is a Trinidadian calypso legend although he now lives in Jamaica. ‘Abalungi Balumya’ was 100 percent what Lord Laro gave us as ‘World News.’

Nubian Li: We’re supposed to be celebrating Eddy, not making these rude remarks about others.

Nina Roz: Eh, Eddy! Congrats! How do you do it?

Vampino: He said Sitya Loss and that’s how he lives. Those who don’t fear to lose win. Big up @KenzoMusic.

Bebe Cool: It’s all thanks to the great vision and leadership of Tibuhaburwa, the son of Kaguta.