Satire: Forget rafting, zip lining; riding boda past lions is the next big adventure

I rode a boda past lions inside the Queen Elizabeth National Park the other day and I tell you it’s exactly what Nigel used to say of Big Brother Africa – wild, weird and wicked.

Of course, I hardly had a choice. The necessity was to get on a boda and do or die. The only other alternative was to sleep in a jalopy that had broken down inside the park.

In that desperation, I reached out to many friends with a SOS. And it was Wakabi, a young geezer who seems to know everything about life, who flagged up the boda idea.

It sounded like asking me to jump into a foundry furnace at the fear of a spider. I wasn’t about to take that risk. It was 5pm and I still hoped that some tourists would pass-by and help.

Then it clocked 6pm and before long, the lazy rays of the sun would start doodling orange stuff in the horizon. It would be dusk. What follows dusk is night. A lot happens at night, a lot of scary and deadly stuff.

Now Wakabi, that man who knows more about aviation than he probably knows how to cut an onion, did not give up.

He reminded me of video clips of boda boda riders going past lions inside the park like the ‘jangolo’ king is some stray dog taking a nap.

“Hungry lions don’t come to the roadside to idle about like some people in Kabale out to count buses and trailers on the highway,” Wakabi said.

“Man, I’ve many Bakiga friends, they wouldn’t like such a joke.”

“Those friends would want you out of there before dark, so get on a boda now! The hungry lions will be deep inside hunting unless the prey draws them to the roadside.”

I had not taken the sign of the cross since I abandoned my admission to the seminary but now, I did.

My fear was more pronounced than NRM corruption. The boda guy who had stopped smiled reassuringly. His huge sparse teeth came on full display and I momentarily thought he only needed to expose them to scare away the toughest of wild animals.

“Lions don’t eat people,” he said in Swahili and then, with a punctuated big laugh, he added in English: “I’m the rilo jangolo king.”

There were chills and I feared for the spills. Yet we only got the thrills by the time we were done going past the seven or so jangolo kings.

So much for the bravery, the boda slowed down near the beasts. It was like he was daring them. Only one lifted his head to look at us, the others hardly paid attention.

I’m not sure these are real lions. Perhaps they are domesticated, eh? Or maybe these were mascots supplied by UWA to dupe tourists?

I could have done with a roar to confirm but then again, the only other confirmation would be if they got you for a meal. It was better not to doubt.

Suddenly, the chills and fear of spills had turned into thrills. I was already feeling like I could ride through alone on my return when we came to a stop. There were two lionesses roaming about.

I felt like jumping off for dear life but before I could, the boda resumed the brave ride. Hey, these two were not mascots. But I think they know this guy with sparse teeth because they made no intention of even coming toward us. They just looked at us like they were tourists and us wild animals!

Now you hear people brag about zip lining, bungee jumping and Nile rafting and they think they are the real adrenaline junkies. The real deal is in riding a boda past those lions.

I don’t know if UWA needs to read this twice but let’s turn these boda escapades into a real tourism package. There are definitely chaps out there who will pay $500 to ride past hungry lions.

It’s the real wild, weird and wicked adventure for the ultimate chills and thrills.