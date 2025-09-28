Satire: How DP will unleash Mzee as its dangerous sub





DP has come out clearly, finally. DP’s parte-after-parte boss has said DP is a rightist, centre-right political party. Not a leftist, centre-left party. Because it has just arrived at a party hosted by Mzee and so it cannot exercise the past simple and the past participle form of the verb “leave” to be left. It’s about being “right” there when the feeding frenzy begins.

Thusly, DP says it will not field a presidential candidate in the 2026 General Election. DP’s decision to commit suicide instead of running for the presidency emphasises five key priority areas for the party, namely: resource optimisation, strengthening grassroots structures, consolidating the NRM/DP cooperation agreement, promoting peaceful elections, and creating more opportunities for women and youth in politics.

Accordingly, when it comes to each area, DP is going all-out. In resource optimisation, party honchos think that the minister of Justice must ask for a pay rise. He will receive this increment as minister and not as DP boss.

Bebe Cool has been asked to explain the difference between the two. In the past, Mr Cool, who is a father and thus doubles as Daddy Cool, has divided the NUP boss from himself.

Pundits say such division was really an attempt at the subtraction of NUP from the political scene. It was a brilliant expression of "new wine in old wineskins”. In this case, then, the DP boss will personally not receive a salary increment; the minister of Justice will.

Even if the money goes into the same pocket, the pockets are different. One is the front pocket, the other is the side. On strengthening grassroots support, DP plans to remind the grass that it’s greener when it takes on DP colours.

Thanks to its association with Mzee, these colours are dollar-green. Admittedly, DP has gone through several shades of green, concealing how green with envy it once was when not picking up any pay or perks from the government. It used to be “forest green” when it was lost in the jungle of politics and required camouflage to avoid being eaten by a predatory system.

It then went “olive green” in 2017 when its president general, a title which raises him above Mzee’s Generalship by making the DP boss president of generals, showed up at a press briefing in full military fatigues. Back then, he said he was sending a message to perpetrators of a surge in insecurity in Gulu District.

After that, DP went “hunter green” to announce that by joining the government, they were no longer the hunted. They were the Hunters, like Biden’s son, who said “I beg your pardon” when politely asking the judge to repeat the court’s verdict when he was found guilty.

On consolidating the NRM/DP cooperation agreement, DP have asked Mzee to make the agreement even more disagreeable to all those who disagree with it. On promoting peaceful elections, the DP boss explained this in a 2018 tweet saying: “Amidst rising criminality, Mzee says the peace ushered in by NRM is the cause of the uncontrollably high rate of violent crimes. Doesn’t this Orwellian logic amount to self-indictment? That kind of peace can only be the peace of the graveyard!”

Finally, on creating more opportunities for women and youth in politics, DP intends to start recruitment from pre-schools. These children are future voters, and DP is looking beyond the present, as instructed by Mzee. The present is not for them. The future, too.

But they will be informed of the latter when it arrives with another term for Mzee. Fundamentally, DP has a prime eye on transition. A mechanised transition from one point to the next, best achieved by a Movement bus parked to defend the regime from any goal the Opposition might have to evict it.

It’s called "park the bus" in football (soccer) and is a defensive tactic where a team is overly defensive. The term was popularised by José Mourinho.

In Ugandan politics, it stifles the Opposition’s attacks, the “Mour”. Somebody has been telling DP that the best attack is defence. Time will tell whether defending the regime is offensive to Ugandans.