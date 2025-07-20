Satire: ‘Kabobi’ wins presidency, outlaws yellow

It’s January 18, 2026. A Sunday. Bobi has just won the presidential election. The streets are carpeted by a snowstorm of red confetti. Even Mutwe’s beard has grown back. It is now floor-length and sweeping some of the confetti towards the nearest pork joint. Kakwenza, who would have preferred blue confetti, is philosophical.

He says: “The status quo is no longer the status quo ante. Home is finally homeopathic. I am coming back to hear the Greedy Barbarian’s concession speech. I hope it is not as long as his regime.” As the sunset on yellow, Mzee was disconsolate. It was like 1980, all over again.

“I asked in 1980: Ugandans, why are you always in a crisis? This is one kabisa. Find me at my address. It’s triangulated by several districts that were once in the womb of one district. Before we realised that more means less, when more districts meant less votes for our opponents.

Okay, bye,” Mzee reportedly laments. His followers are totally flummoxed, even though they don’t know what that word means. But ignorance is bliss, and so they’re blissfully unaware that word explains why they have no reason to be blissful. They say what you don’t know won’t hurt you.

But that doesn’t apply to politics. Try being ignorant of who is president and allowing that ignorance to make you slap Mzee. Then, if you still have a pulse, tell me how much his response hurts.

Hey, if you poke the bear with a toothpick, you might end up on that toothpick after the bear’s meal. So always “keep left” of your commander, as they say in the army. But don’t keep leftist, you might be rammed into a rightwing government.

Mzee can’t be compared with Bobi, but he can be compared to Bobi. What’s the difference? "Compared to" is generally used to highlight similarities, likening one thing to another, while "compared with" is used to examine differences, or to juxtapose items to analyse similarities and differences. Mzee has a mystical element to him. He used to shapeshift into cats and guns, the latter when it came to blowing people’s brains out on the battlefield.

The former, well. He is still a cat, albeit a different cat. In the bush, his inner cat would growl, leap and shape his outward appearance. His moustache being his whiskers. Now, when you want to see Mzee, you must pay a fee to his corrupt handlers. So, there’s a line, a fee line, in State House.

Mzee is not joking. In 1981, he left the country on June 6 to win the war in 1986. The conspiracy theorists will point out triple six in June 6, 1986.

But remember, he left the country in 1981, so your unlicensed pharmacists giving you that herb had better stop. You don’t need to smoke more weed than Kamwokya. Talking about State House. It is so overly bureaucratic. It’s like Hollywood. Where a movie star has an appearance agent and a performance agent. If you negotiate with the appearance agent to get a star’s performance, you’ll get that star’s disappearance instead.

NRM calls it the wrong forum. Back to Bobi’s win. He immediately summoned the CDF. Not for a broadside, but a broad aside in which the soldier is taken aside to broadly brief his new commander-in-chief. “Stop calling me Kabobi,” Bobi tells the CDF.

To which the CDF replies, “Okay, Ka-boss.” “But why must you add a ‘Ka’ to my name or position?” “That’s what happens when you are president. Mzee used to be called Guta. The ‘Ka’ prefix enlarged his name and game. Same with Uncle Paulo in Rwanda. He was originally called Game.

I asked him to add the middle name “of” and surname “Thrones” but he jammed,” the CDF said. Bobi listened carefully before saying he was going to outlaw the colour yellow. Even in the sun, he added. Then he advised the CDF to recruit Nubian Li, Jet Li’s melanin-endowed brother. To which the CDF agreed, with one proviso: “Kaboss, allow me to employ my good friend ‘d'état’. His first name is Coup.”