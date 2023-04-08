Satire: Kakira old student gets ‘lost’ in Kakira

If you stood at the gate of Kakira Secondary School and threw a piece of chalk across the boulevard that separates it from the perimeter fencing of the Madhvani bungalows, the dusty thing would land in the kitchen garden of the industrialists.

However, chances of seeing the bungalows themselves are very remote except for those who parents are domestic servants in the bungalows and, therefore, live within.

Last weekend, some guy called Dr Robert Ojambo left his Kyambogo University offices to lead a bunch of old students of this school for a reunion. I tagged along because I have always wanted Mr Museveni to appoint me as a presidential advisor on sugarcane.

Once there, some of us realised we were too early for the event and took to loitering around.

This is how I ended up toward one of the bungalows with a friend I will only call Wante because the name just sounds unique to this fellow. Wante went through one of the estate primary schools in Kakira before joining Kakira SS in 1997. He spent his entire secondary education here.

However, Wante, like many in Kakira, had never loitered toward the bungalows. Because we were banging a lot of jazz and also because someone -- a woman no doubt -- had distracted him with a lengthy call, he did not realise upon our reaching the entrance to one of the bungalows.

“Where are we?” Wante suddenly asked.

“Why?” I didn’t realise that he was in some trance. I was taking his question as a normal surprise until he raised his hand to point at the access road to the bungalow. His hands shook and the phone fell to the tarmac.

“Where does that highway lead to?” he asked.

It was not a highway. Just a one-way access road like at each of the three main bungalows the Madhvanis constructed in 60s or thereabouts. But the roads are so nicely maintained just standing there and looking at them would leave you in a trance. If you are Wante, of course.

And this here was a Wante, a typical mutoto ya miwa (child of sugarcane) who had lived around long but not long enough to have ‘toured’ some of the landmarks of Kakira.

It took a spirited convincing for Wante to come to terms with himself. He asked me to take his photo with the nice boulevard in the background. But this was a private property.

“The moment I click you will see askaris emerge from around to grab us, and you see over there, that is the kennel section. There are dogs there that can fight a tractor,” I said.

The exaggeration sunk home. But Wante kept whistling.

“So as old students wouldn’t they give us a tour of this place?” he asked.

“You didn’t study here, your old school is down those ends.”

“So if the road to a home is this nice, how heavenly could the home itself be?”

“Just work hard and smart, you will answer that question by doing the same for yourself.”

“Man, let’s find a way inside. We can claim we got lost or something. I really want to look inside.”

“Stop acting like Usuofia in London.”

Wante reluctantly agreed to walk away but only with his neck craning at 180 degrees every few seconds to take in some more of the spectacle.