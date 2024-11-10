Satire: KCCA boss goes from prison to jail

The three former KCCA employees, the three Ds (Dorothy, David and Daniel), are now endowed with 3D vision. They now see government in all its one-dimensional finery.

“Friends and supporters of former KCCA executive director Dorothy have expressed relief and joy following her release on bail. The trio, including David and Daniel, were granted cash bail of Shs5m each, with their sureties bonded at Shs100m non-cash. They are facing charges of manslaughter and negligent acts related to the August 10 Kiteezi dumpsite tragedy,” reported Daily Monitor.

The former KCCA boss owes her freedom to the saying: three’s a crowd. How? Well, as you know, prisons are trying to decongest. So they do not need any crowds. This is why the trio, we shall not kowtow to the poo-hoo of calling them the Unholy Trinity, is out. But this is not the first time a Dorothy has been released.

In 2005, Jose Chameleone’s Dorotia was released and it went on to be the breakout song of the year. Yet, in 2007, Dorotia was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found in possession of pharmaceuticals.

There was another Dorothy called Dorothea Helen Puente. She was an American convicted serial killer. In the 1980s, she ran a boarding house in Sacramento, California. She used this as a cover to murder nine elderly and mentally disabled boarders, before cashing their social security checks. She was dubbed the "Death House Landlady” owing to her efficiency in delivering her victims to evil.

These different ladies all have their names starting with D, which is three Ds. Similar to the three Ds in the names of the former KCCA employees who have been released on bail: Dorothy, David and Daniel.

The letter "D" is quite a spiritual letter, mind. In the Hebrew alphabet, it is represented by Daleth, symbolising the sacred door. This door offers a transition from one place to another, one state to another.

So the three former KCCA employees are surely transitioning, like the NRM was between 1986 and 1996. That was 10 years, for each Ugandan. Yes, we were each sentenced to 10 years of unconditional NRM transitioning, as our freedoms were suspended from choosing any system but the Movement system.

This led to the collective realisation that the NRM was nothing more than jumped-up careerists.

The three former KCCA employees will also realise that their former employers were really their jailors. They owned the three. That’s why, when they tired of them, they gave them the old upside down NRM thumbs-up. And the State consummated their prison sentences in government by offering them jail terms outside of government. All the while, their dress codes never changed: they wore yellow to office and yellow to jail.

Still, the latter prison has bail. That’s what makes it better. However, the NRM is against bail. If it has its way, there will be no bail at all. Just as it is when you’re imprisoned in a gilded cage by government employment, where “bail” is a dirty four-letter word which spells “quit”.

No government employee of a certain standing is simply allowed to quit, that is why Mzee keeps going. It’s a dereliction of duty to quit. The people demand that you serve.

The only way you can quit is if the government suddenly realises that wananchi are demanding that the government quit because of what you were accused of doing in the name of government. To save itself, the government will ask you to quit. Then, when you’re out of office, it will make sure that being a quitter lands you behind bars.

So you see, you never quite quit the government. Your resident status just changes from being imprisoned by your job to being locked up because of your job. That’s why NRM is short for National Resident Movement. You join to stay and stay to be enjoined by a Movement that’s standing still.