Satire: Lord Mayor to run as ‘Mandela’

The Lord Mayor has launched a new five-year development war plan—The Agenda 2026–2031—promising to do what he has failed to do in the past. Still, it was Nelson Mandela who said, "Do not judge me by my successes; judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again."

The mayor is thus asking us to give him another chance. Thus, he’s positioning himself as the new Mandela. His detractors say he doesn’t have Mandela’s 27 years in jail to recast him as a saviour. However, KB does.

So, the Lord Mayor is in talks with KB on how he can use the latter’s CV to buy him more time in the mayor’s residence, as Mandela. This involves copying and pasting KB’s qualifications onto his own CV.

Subsequently, he will delete the qualifications by making them his own. This might serve as the wind beneath the mayor’s supposedly jailbird wings. That’s because the mayor will not be standing; Mandela will. It’s all about the "power of association", which is the principle that the people you spend time with, the organisations you join, and the environments you immerse yourself in significantly influence your thoughts, beliefs, habits, and ultimate success.” By associating himself with the Mandela brand, the Lord Mayor will become a brand-new Mandela.

It will help him in opposing Mzee’s regime. Mandela's birth name was Rolihlahla, meaning "troublemaker" in Xhosa. By this token, the mayor can jump back into activism and leave KB and others to be arrested. I mean, why not? According to his improved CV, the mayor has already done jail time by becoming the new Mandela and associating with KB. As Uganda’s Mandela, he will continue being selfless.

“When the city demanded principled and accountable leadership, I delivered. When our heritage faced threats from cartels and mafias, I offered my life as a shield,” he will say.

He will certainly go up against Mzee’s sword. In Chinese, the term for "sword" is jiàn, and the characters for "shield" are dùn, making "sword and shield" jiàn dùn mean a "contradiction" máodùn, when used together. And indeed, there are many contradictions between the Opposition and Mzee.

That is why the mayor’s tenure was all shield, defending his record by “promoting corporate governance and the rule of law, advancing proper planning and sustainable transformation, strengthening accountability and transparency, ensuring equity and social justice, upholding fiscal discipline, and reimagining Kampala as a modern lakefront city.”

If he had succeeded in this, Mzee’s government would have fallen. Because Ugandans would start looking to the mayor instead of Mzee to solve their problems. Inevitably, Mzee had to brandish the sword not only to prove the contradiction between the Opposition and the government. But also, as a way of making sure the mayor does not succeed, thereby nullifying his Mandela-esque credentials.

This is why Kampala is stuck. The mayor wants to become Mandela but Mzee wants to ensure the system of apartheid separating the mayor and other Opposition leaders from power is unbreachable.

To do so, KB must continue cooling his heels in jail as other Oppositionists are brought to heel for saying Mzee is a heel (a contemptible person). In all this, both sides say they want to heal the country. That, of course, would require a trained doctor. But KB’s phone is still off. That’s why the mayor is running.

Not away from leadership, but towards it. He has already proven he has the spine to lead. By extension, the fact that Mzee has never ever gone for spinal surgery could imply that he has no vertebrae.

Sure, Mzee’s followers will raise many instances when Mzee took a stand. They cite his going to the bush as the prime example of this. Can the mayor do that? Well, he probably could if he carried more than just a spear.