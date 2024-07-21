Satire: Mzee employs Kenyan police chief as presidential adviser on Gen Z

Last week, it was reported that Kenya police chief resigned a day after President William Ruto sacked his Cabinet following pressure after Gen Z-led protests.

Generation Z, also known as Zoomers, is the demographic cohort succeeding Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. Members of the Gen Z years were born between 1997 and 2012. So as of 2023, the Gen Z age range is anywhere from 11 to 26.

It has been established that the police boss asked why the Zoomers who are 11 years old have not been deployed as protestors.

“They should not just leave the number 11 to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid Football Club,” he said.

Adding, “They are kids, we know. But Ruto has been kidding us and so we can neutralise his kiddishness by bringing in those who are more experienced at being kids.”

Besides, he added, if they are Zoomers, why didn’t they use Zoom to communicate their grievances?

He also condemned the Zoomers for storming the Capitol building in Washington, DC, in the USA. On January 6, 2021, the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, was attacked by a mob of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

“They are the ones who invaded America. The evidence is all there, they ‘Trumped’ Ruto! If they didn’t, they wouldn’t say that they hold the Trump Card in demanding reforms. What is the Trump card? It is a card wielded by the Zoomers on behalf of Trump.”

These inanities that he spouted reportedly led to the end of his job.

Also, serving a president called William could have also helped do him in. As you know, Williams are problematic.

You saw William Smith slapping Chris Rock, William Jefferson Clinton being caught with Monica Lewinsky, William Wallace dying at the end of the Mel Gibson movie Braveheart and William Golding cementing this notoriety by saying: Man produces evil as a bee produces honey.

Although, to be fair, a queen bee like Zari produces honey-leaning sweet nothings in men whose bank balances echo the initials of the words ‘Money Transfer”----MT.

To put that in a sentence, you could say: Their bank balances are totally MT.

Also, to be fair once again, the name William means “strong-willed warrior,” and became popular after William the Conqueror invaded England way back in 1066.

So the Kenyan president is a warrior, not a worrier.

He will hustle his way back into the hearts of Kenyans, even if he has to amend the constitution to give himself unlimited power and then claim that Kenyans older than those headless Zoomers asked him to do so.

It worked in Rwanda and Uganda, where Kenyans often look for spouses. So it can happen in Kenya, by marital association with Uganda and Rwanda.

The only problem is that Zoomers are global.

Last year, young Chinese demanded more freedom in late November in protests against the zero-Covid policy that became the biggest outpouring of public anger in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power over a decade ago.

“After three years of lockdowns, testing, economic hardship and isolation, many of China’s Generation Z — the 280 million born between 1995 and 2010 — had found a new political voice, repudiating their stereotypes as either nationalist keyboard warriors or apolitical loafers,” Reuters reported.

Add all those Chinese Zoomers to the many Kenyan Zoomers along with how Ugandan hecklers like to use the word “Z” when dissing someone; we could have a worldwide revolution on our hands.

The global gerontocracy (rule of the old) is at risk that no amount of the caffeinated use of the word “Bazukulu” will stymie.

The game is surely up.

Old is no longer gold. If it were, then our grandfathers would all have medals awarded to them thanks to a first place podium finish at the Olympics.