Mzee’s new campaign song is called Started From The Bottom (now we’re here), Nawe. It’s being quality-tested by rap sensation Drake. The rapper had originally written the song to celebrate his journey from humble beginnings to his current status as a successful artiste, achieved through less than easy means. Drake reportedly told Mzee’s campaign team that including the words “sevo sevo” is misleading.

The words sound like “serve oh, serve oh”. Yet Mzee told you he is not anybody’s servant. Even if he worked as a waiter, he would not serve. That would be the job of the serving dishes. His job, as a waiter, would be to wait until these dishes take on human qualities to do the work Mzee should’ve done if he was doing his job. Serving the President is an expression that the campaign team dropped years ago. They prefer the compound word, “Avenging President”.

It goes well with the new campaign song. The song avenges itself against perceived misconceptions about Mzee’s rise to power. The song's lyrics emphasise Mzee’s catlike perseverance, dedication, and the authenticity of his success, contrasting it with the idea that he was handed success on a lusania, with traces of Eddie’s beard on it. Bebe and Kenzo have called the song a “banger”. The word “banger" describes a great or impressive song, particularly one with a strong beat. In UK slang, however, "banger" most commonly refers to sausages. It’s fitting that the NRM is now filled with sausage eaters. The bush, which was Mzee’s backcountry bottom, is in the party’s rear-view mirror. The party is now on top. Conversely, NRM’s opposition is at the bottom. It’s rocky there, and there are no sausages. You cannot serve sausages with kikomando.

By the way, the guy with the best kikomando is Lugeba from Busega. His rival, Meddi, serves medium-level kikomandos. That’s why they say his cooking is Meddi-um, not maximum quality. Anyway, back to the sausages that few in the opposition can afford. They are pricey. To get them, you must either stage a coup or a revolt or simply be appointed minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Then you can enjoy as many sausages as your distended stomach can hold. However, violence and the DP-green energy required to topple Mzee’s regime is not at one with the Opposition’s priorities and proclivities. That is why there is an economic stalemate in our politics. The ruling group has the money, and the Opposition is being impoverished for dreaming about it in dollar-green colour. This has led to income inequality.

In the book The Great Leveler, Walter Scheidel argues that mass-mobilisation warfare, transformative revolutions, state collapse, and catastrophic plagues (or four horsemen of the apocalypse) are the primary forces that have historically reduced economic inequality. These events, characterised by widespread violence and societal upheaval, have repeatedly destroyed the wealth of elites and redistributed resources, leading to greater equality. However, Uganda’s Opposition is still in the social media trenches. Looking for change by ensuring the government dies by a thousand social media posts. To do this, they’ve employed the battleaxe owned by Dr Nyanzi. The Opposition is not ready for more than verbal combat.

Consequently, the four horsemen of the apocalypse must dump their stirrups (a pair of devices attached to each side of a horse's saddle, in the form of a loop with a flat base to support the rider's foot). Because the Opposition does not want to stir up anything that could land their names in the Loving Memory section of the newspaper. It is better to be a live rat than a dead lion, they say. So they are likely to stay at the bottom. While the NRM releases its new campaign song, revelling in the success it has accomplished. As the NRM chomps sausages in monochromatic shades of yellow, Kololo Hill remains a world away from Kamwokya. Yet, the two are within walking distance of one another. However, Mzee prefers to use a chopper. As he raps in his new song: Started from the bottom, now the whole team here, Nawe.



