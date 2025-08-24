Satire: Mzee wears red in campaign portrait





Road was alive to silly season this week. Well, every week. But this time, NRM district chairpersons had something else up their sleeves. At the National Conference Harmonisation Meeting this week, the district heads (as opposed to the district tails) launched the official 2025/2026 presidential campaign portrait and the theme for the Kisanja 2026-2031 term.

It’s believed that Mzee will be showing off his pearly whites in this portrait. Yes, he will be smiling with his mouth wide open and teeth exposed.

Smile experts in the NRM say animal behaviour scientists have suggested that the smile was originally rooted in fear among the earliest human inhabitants on earth, Homo Sapiens. The animal behaviourists link the smile with the idea of “fear grinning” or “silent bared teeth display”.

Smiling only became less fearsome when humans evolved. However, the NRM tyro anthropologists are convinced that the Opposition never evolved; they are basically still apes. So, they still take the smile as a sign of fear. That’s why Mzee’s new portrait has him smiling like the Mona Lisa after a few sips of waragi.

His smile will lull the Opposition into a false sense of security, believing that they have Mzee running scared. That’s when they will attack, frontally.

Sadly, the NRM will then organise itself into an arc facing the advancing Oppositional Forces and envelope them in Shaka Zulu’s famous bull horn formation. Attacked on the flanks, the Opposition is outflanked and encircled as the NRM troops at the centre engage the Opposition in the front.

It’s bulaade. Also, Mzee will be wearing a red suit in the new portraits. That’s because he wants the Opposition to see red. Thereupon, he will act as a human stop sign to the growing traffic of those who think they can unseat him. These parties, mscheeew! Instead of changing their own party leaders, they want to change the NRM’s party leader.

Clearly, the Opposition thinks it must first remove the beam from the NRM’s eye before eying its own issues. Its leaders are enjoying kisanjas, too. But there are smaller kisanjas than Mzee’s. So, we can call their Kisanjas Kasanjas.

Dry banana leaves (essanja) are the source of the word, kisanja. It’s believed that dry banana leaves were chosen because the banana-yellow ruling group is planning to leave Ugandans high and dry when the steaming pile of excrement, related to NRM polices, finally hits the fan.

The operative word being “leaves”. It’s a word which is the exact opposite of what Mzee plans on doing. He’s here to stay, he told you. In the 1990s, there were floating islands of water hyacinths that kept blocking the dam in Jinja.

As a result, there were interminable power outages. It seemed we would never get rid of the hyacinths. That’s why Mzee said he was here like the hyacinths, but they are now gone, and Mzee’s new term is symbolised by “leaves”. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Mzee, meanwhile, refused his portrait to be photoshopped. NRM graphic designers sought to give him a baby face. However, that would mean a baby would face grown men in the Opposition.

Men old enough to be Mzee’s ancestors, since they are unevolved and could pass for apes. But beast versus “baby face” would be unfair, especially as the Opposition is the one wearing the nappies. Thereby leaving the emperor in his Adam suit.

Mzee cannot have that, especially on the Eve of another election. Mzee’s portrait is already being sold. It’s going for Shs20 million, the party nomination fee. Mzee says he’s broke. That’s why he needs back the money he spent. If it’s stolen, he will give the criminals Another Rap Sheet. KB has already received his punishment for allegedly trying to ensure that Mzee was not around for a presidential portrait.

Rather, he’d be the subject of an “In Loving Memory” portrait. KB denies the charges. But that’s his usual kaboozi, says NRM. Portraits tend to age well.

The Mona Lisa portrait is worth $860 million. Mzee’s portrait could go for more if it’s turned into a dartboard. Ugandans would never miss the bull’s eye. They would dart to freedom, in full view of the leopard’s something-something.